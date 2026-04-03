Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace in ‘Project Hail Mary.’ Photo: Jonathan Olley/Amazon MGM Studios/Associated Press

Conservatives are starved for Hollywood movies that don’t sneer at their values. It’s no surprise they’re excited about “Project Hail Mary.” The film, based on Andy Weir’s 2021 book of the same name, is humorous, clean and doesn’t preach a woke gospel. But the adulations are going too far, with some conservatives claiming the story reflects the gospel of Christianity.

Ryland Grace, the character played by Ryan Gosling, “is undoubtedly a Christ-figure,” wrote Bishop Robert Barron on X. A review in Christianity Today calls Grace’s mission to save humanity “a dim echo of Christ’s saving death,” and argues that Grace’s friendship with Rocky, an alien, demonstrates “a love that lays ‘down one’s life for one’s friend’ (John 15:13).”

“Christian ideas infuse this film’s worldview,” says an article in the Gospel Coalition. The guy’s name is Grace. He goes on a mission to save humanity at what he thinks is the price of his own life. Rocky wears a “Savior of the World” cap.

But the film isn’t so spiritually inspiring. I expected more thematic significance from the seeming religious allusions, but the movie doesn’t do much with them. Grace demonstrates bravery, but he’s hardly a Christ-figure, not least because he has to be forced into a coma to go on his salvific mission. And the ending of the movie sends a message that merits skepticism.

In one of the final scenes, Grace is on Rocky’s planet, Erid, after risking his life to save the aliens. Rocky tells Grace that his spaceship has been repaired so he can go home to Earth. Grace doesn’t give a definitive response, but the next scene shows him teaching little rock aliens, just as he once taught middle-schoolers on Earth. The credits roll.

That’s a dispiriting ending, no matter your religious beliefs. It’s a human instinct to be home, and I found myself the whole time longing for Grace to get back to Earth. Grace breaks down in tears of gratitude in an earlier scene when Rocky tells him he can provide the fuel to get him home. But at the end he doesn’t jump at the opportunity to go back, and we’re left thinking he may never do so.

Why doesn’t Grace cast his lot, unambiguously, with humans in the end? Such an ending would’ve been all the more profound since he’s a loner. He has no family. It would’ve been notably heroic for him to choose the risk of returning to our difficult, dangerous planet to give his life to his own species. His decision to stay safely cocooned with the friendly rock aliens is a feel-good but uninspiring one.

A return to Earth also would’ve given more credence to claims that the film is infused with Christian values, since Christian theology upholds the value of individual human life and teaches that humans have obligations to other humans regardless of how they feel about them. It adheres to a Savior who lived on Earth in all its grittiness and loved humans—not humanity in the abstract—even though he too was lonely on this planet.

Keep theology away from science fiction and aliens, you might say. But the ideological fight for the value of human beings always appears a losing one—against environmentalists, animal activists, even technology. A friend who saw the movie with me observed: This could be a tale about artificial intelligence. We’re giving up human relationships for robotic companions. Rocky is portrayed as such a creature—responsive, engaging, full of personality, a human substitute.

“Any amount of theology can now be smuggled into people’s minds under cover of romance without their knowing it,” wrote C.S. Lewis in response to a letter asking about his first sci-fi novel. “Project Hail Mary” is smuggling a worldview, and it isn’t as deep and rich as some conservatives are eager to believe. The movie is decent entertainment. But don’t go to see it expecting a profound moral tale.

Ms. Ault is an assistant editorial page writer at the Journal.