By Jack Butler

Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace in ‘Project Hail Mary.’ Photo: Amazon MGM Studios

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“Project Hail Mary” is the year’s biggest box-office hit. A transfixing performance from star Ryan Gosling, the only actor on screen for much of the movie, is the main reason. Its uplifting themes of friendship and self-sacrifice have given the film great word-of-mouth. But one of its strongest attributes is also one of its least obvious: It feels real.

The film has two directors—Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Their adaptation of Andy Weir’s novel was made almost exclusively on physical sets and using real objects. Many similar movies are filmed largely, sometimes entirely in front of green or blue screens. Actors perform in front of blank walls with little but cues to guide them. The movie itself gets filled in during postproduction by armies of computer technicians. If you’re a glutton for punishment, you can survey the troops by sitting through the credits of the latest Marvel movie. By contrast, “not a single green or blue screen was used” in the production of “Project Hail Mary,” said Mr. Miller.

The directors confess to using some computer-generated imagery, but they tried to minimize it. “The whole ship was built as a set from the inside. We had a huge section of the exterior of the ship on the outside that we built,” said Mr. Miller. Perhaps most important, the alien, whom Ryland Grace (Mr. Gosling’s character) dubs “Rocky,” “was really with us at all times.” Operated by puppeteer James Ortiz, Rocky was physically available on set for Mr. Gosling to act with and react against.



This makes a big difference for the audience. Grace’s movements through his ship seem realistic because they are. Rocky isn’t only some blob of CGI. He’s a physical object moving and emoting in real time for Mr. Gosling to see and react to. The effects that came in at the end of production to bring Rocky fully to life were finishing touches, not the whole ballgame.

“Project Hail Mary” owes a debt to movies like George Lucas’s “Star Wars” and Ridley Scott’s “Alien.” Both films convincingly brought audiences into science-fiction worlds that felt real on their own terms. Characters moved through environments that felt lived-in. They interacted with creatures and robots that seemed like flesh-and-blood—or nuts-and-bolts—because production designers in the pre-CGI era went to great lengths to make them that way.

Ironically, Mr. Lucas himself helped usher in the kind of CGI-drenched “spectacle” that Messrs. Lord and Miller have rebelled against in “Project Hail Mary.” Stunned when he saw Steven Spielberg render CGI dinosaurs in 1993’s “Jurassic Park,” Mr. Lucas became convinced that this technology could give him complete creative freedom. But he abused that freedom. The result was the Star Wars prequel trilogy, whose entries were almost entirely CGI and green-screen-driven and looked more like videogames than movies. Those prequels look visually much worse now than the original trilogy made years before.

Messrs. Lord and Miller were booted off their own Star Wars prequel before making “Project Hail Mary.” But getting removed from “Solo: A Star Wars Story” may have done them and us a favor. It set them up to make a movie that brings Hollywood back to the kind of crowd-pleasing and authentic spectacle that the original “Star Wars” gave us in the first place.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.