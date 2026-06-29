By D.G. Hart

Re-enactors in Lexington, Mass., on April 18. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

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The Fourth of July is an unlikely date to celebrate America’s birthday. Yes, today it features readings of the Declaration on public radio, parades, picnics, car sales and fireworks. But in 1776, members of the Continental Congress were far more anxious than festive. To borrow Patrick Henry’s memorable line, those meeting in Independence Hall didn’t know if they had chosen liberty or death. We should bring to today’s celebrations an awareness of this history.

George Washington wasn’t present to sign the Declaration. He’d left Philadelphia a year earlier to lead the Continental Army. His first stop was Boston, under British occupation until March 1776. Although Washington successfully forced the British to retreat, two months after the Declaration the redcoats captured New York City. At that point, Washington and his troops, reduced from 19,000 to 5,000, fled to New Jersey.

The Declaration didn’t prevent British forces from occupying Philadelphia starting in September 1777. That blow to American self-government sent the Continental Congress skedaddling to Lancaster, Pa., for one day, and then to York, Pa., where it convened for nine months.

The first Fourth of July was a bluff and a legal assertion of rights. To back up the Declaration, the U.S. fought a protracted war that lasted another seven years and took the lives of roughly 25,000 soldiers (1% of the total population). In July 1776, independence was an aspiration.

When was America born, if not on July 4, 1776? The final ratification of the Articles of Confederation on March 1, 1781, is a good contender. That first American constitution finally gave legitimacy to the Continental Congress. Without the Articles, Congress was merely a rogue body acting in defiance of the British government and its colonial governors.

The Battle of Yorktown, which ended on Oct. 19, 1781, is another possible birthday. It ended the Revolutionary War and proved the U.S. had thrown off British rule.

But the most realistic birthday of the U.S. was the Treaty of Paris, signed on Sept. 3, 1783. The treaty recognized America’s legitimacy as a sovereign nation even if the new country was a runt by European standards. In 1783 America had a population of roughly 2.8 million people. France had around 27 million, with Britain at about eight million.

If the nation’s existence was so uncertain in July 1776, why do Americans cling to the Fourth of July and struggle to remember the other dates in the timeline of American independence?

One reason is that we don’t tell the full history of the Founding. Most Americans don’t know, because we think of the Fourth of July as a birthday, that the Declaration settled almost nothing. It set into motion the finances, laws, diplomacy and battles that resulted in the final recognition of the U.S. as a sovereign country. July 4, 1776, was the starter pistol for a political and military marathon.

A complete account of the Fourth of July in all of its uncertainty could add real spice to the way Americans celebrate the holiday. The rockets’ red glare at sundown across the country could remind us of the real war that Americans were waging and that the outcome was uncertain. It might also help us to recall that if Washington’s army was defeated, American Patriots would’ve become British traitors, executed and relegated to the footnotes of books on British North America.

A better history of the Fourth of July could return plausibility to those celebrations that honored the bravery, resolve and genius of the Founders, not because they were saints but because their deeds were heroic. On that day in 1776, the fourth in the month of July, no one knew whether an American nation would even survive childbirth.

Mr. Hart teaches history at Hillsdale College and is the author of “Protestants and Patriots: Presbyterians in the Age of Revolution.”