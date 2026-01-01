By Tunku Varadarajan

Curtis Sliwa in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 10, 2025 Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Curtis Sliwa was the Republican candidate in the 2025 New York mayoral election, his second consecutive losing run for mayor. He didn’t come close, getting only 7% of the vote, and was dogged by accusations that his presence on the ballot made victory difficult for the moderate Democrat, Andrew Cuomo. The latter, the erstwhile governor of New York, ran as an independent after losing the Democratic mayoral primary to the self-described socialist Zohran Mamdani, who went on to win the election.

Mr. Sliwa, 71, is the founder of the Guardian Angels, a crime-prevention organization. His jaunty red beret sits on his head at all times. He was a radio talk-show host for nearly three decades on WABC, owned by conservative entrepreneur John Catsimatidis. Mr. Sliwa quit WABC in October 2025 after Mr. Catsimatidis demanded that he drop out of the race. Mr. Sliwa is also an animal-rights activist.

He spoke to Tunku Varadarajan on Monday, Dec. 29, at a diner on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The conversation was frequently interrupted by genial New Yorkers asking to shake Mr. Sliwa’s hand.

Tunku Varadarajan: Will you ask New Yorkers who voted for you to give Zohran Mamdani a chance?

Curtis Sliwa: Absolutely. He won a majority. He has a mandate. The Masters of the Universe, the billionaires, did everything they could to make sure he wasn’t the mayor. It didn’t work. He’s a great organizer. I’ll give you an example: Melinda Katz, the current District Attorney for Queens County, New York. She’s the mother of my two youngest sons. She was running for DA in 2019. She had the institutional support. Moderate Jewish mother. Loyal Democrat. Queens borough president. Perfect résumé. She’s running against Tiffany Caban, who wasn’t even in elective office at that time. Very radical. You know, “do away with jails, don’t arrest anyone.” Tiffany Caban won on election night. But she lost the race on the absentee ballots, but only by about 20 votes. You know who the street organizer was for Tiffany Caban? Zohran Mamdani. So, when they talk about him as a trust fund baby, I say no, no, no, no, no.

You don’t like it when people call him a “nepo baby.”

He’s earned his stripes. He had 100,000 volunteers going door-to-door, and I experienced that in some of the neighborhoods where you would never have seen anybody liberal or progressive go. Howard Beach! In conservative Howard Beach, they’re going block to block. They were everywhere. 100,000. I call them Zohranistas. This was the secret to his election, not TikTok. It was good, old-fashioned retail politics. Frankly, Cuomo and not Mamdani was the nepo baby in this race. Born on third base. Felt entitled. Knew the political process, but mailed it in. He didn’t have the stomach to actually go out and do retail politics. And shame on him.

Do you think Mamdani will make a better mayor than Andrew Cuomo might have done?

If Cuomo had been elected, all we would have gotten is more of the old corruption of the Cuomo days, the fear, the fright that you don’t cross Cuomo or there’s retaliation, vendetta. I don’t know who would do a better job. All I know is Zohran clearly beat him twice, and I mean clearly beat him. He’s entitled to run New York.

What did you think of Cuomo’s campaign?

The messages were so negative. People want to feel that you’re the happy warrior. I was the happy warrior. Clearly, Zohran was the happy warrior. Cuomo was like the Grim Reaper.

You said Mamdani beat Cuomo fair and square twice. The second time, you were part of the race. Did you make Mamdani’s win possible, if not probable, by not dropping out?

No. Because if you’re good at math, and everybody claims they’re good at math, even if Cuomo had gotten every one of the 7% of the votes that I got, he still wouldn’t have won. So how would my dropping out have helped him beat Zohran?

I get the math. But if you hadn’t been running, Cuomo wouldn’t have had to fight on two fronts. He would have focused only on Mamdani.

That’s not what elections are. I’ve never heard of the concept of a major-party candidate dropping out before. And then, to have to face billionaires spending millions of dollars running a campaign saying, “A vote for Sliwa is a vote for Mamdani, so vote for Cuomo.” And then the president himself, saying, “Vote for Cuomo, not for Sliwa, he’s not a real Republican.” And then that love-fest at the White House, when Trump meets Mamdani.

What’s your take on that love-fest?

They’re actors. The best politicians in our lifetime have been great actors: Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Zohran.

What did you think of the role played by people like the billionaire Bill Ackman in the campaign, and their constant interventions on Twitter?

They proved that they know nothing about politics. They first were on board with Cuomo in the primary, and Cuomo loses. And then they’re like the Mario brothers running over to Eric Adams. And Eric Adams drops out and they all run back to Cuomo. They weren’t right any step of the way. They were feeding fear, fright, hysteria into the general population.

There was plenty of legitimate criticism of Mamdani on the campaign trail, surely.

Not all of it was smart. I told my own Republicans early on in the race, I said, “You’re electing Zohran.” How? “You’re attacking his religion and you’re attacking his culture on a regular basis.”

Curtis Sliwa and the Guardian Angels on Nov. 11, 2025. Lev Radin/Zuma Press

How did they respond?

Oh, they objected to that. They obviously hadn’t been out in the streets of New York. You go to all the coffee wagons, Uber drivers. You look at the growing number of merchants, they’re Muslims. There’s a million Muslims in New York City. For this election, 40% to 50% of those who identified as Muslims voted. Why? Because Zohran went out there with his followers. They went to every mosque. They went into Muslim-majority neighborhoods and campaigned hard. My party vilified Muslims. Many Muslims said to me, “Curtis, look at what your party is doing. You’re driving us towards Mamdani.” Even though, ideologically, they disagreed with most of what he was for. But you attack the religion, you attack the culture, and you have this tremendous turnout of Muslims voting.

I’ve got to ask this, even if I know the answer: Do you have any regrets about not dropping out of the race?

No, none. In fact, they bribed me to drop out.

Who? You’ve said before that “millionaires and billionaires” offered you money to leave the race.

There will be names and they know exactly who they are. I can’t tell you now, but there’s a lot coming out.

You won’t tell me?

To be continued.

John Catsimatidis, your employer for many years at WABC, leaned on you to get out of the race. How did you feel about that?

I will never be back at WABC. Never. I would rather live in a men’s shelter and be riding the 4 train on the subway round and round with nowhere to go than to ever step back into WABC. They went from “always broadcasting Curtis” to “always blaming Curtis.” It all comes from Catsimatidis. And that’s our problem. We’ve allowed these Masters of the Universe to determine the direction we should be going, and it’s always in their self-interest, not in the interests of the party.

Mamdani has taken flak for his choice of Fire Department commissioner Lillian Bonsignore. Elon Musk Tweeted that “people will die because of this.”

I see Musk is at it again. The Masters of the Universe. They like to get out of their lane. People’s lives are going to be under threat? Really? She, Bonsignore, ran EMS at the FDNY, has been in EMS for 31 years. EMS is probably the second most difficult job in the city. Elon Musk retweets what some other person tweeted. Everyone’s in danger now because she never put out a fire. Well, hold on a second. Let’s go way back to Ed Koch. Charles Hynes was his fire commissioner for two years. Charlie Hynes never put out a fire. Mayor Bloomberg appointed Nicholas Scoppetta. He never put out a fire. Elon Musk knows nothing about putting out fires. Let the guy make his appointments. He got the votes. He’ll put his agenda into effect. And then after a while, if you’re not happy, then you begin to do what everybody does in America, which is protest, complain. But why wouldn’t you extend the same courtesy to Mamdani that was extended to every other mayor coming into office?

I’m getting the sense that you like Mamdani.

It’s not that I like him. I’m not opposed to what he’s saying. I’ve been out there with the voters. When you say affordability, they say “Yes.” Cost of living? “Yes.” And that includes Republicans. If Zohran has a problem, it’s the Zohran-worship. There are a lot of Zohranistas who have fallen into idolatry over Zohran. He has such a passionate following. It’s like they don’t see that he’s fallible. It’s like Trump with his followers, his zealots.

How would you describe Mamdani’s politics?

He’s not a communist. People call him that. That’s ridiculous. He is a democratic socialist. David Dinkins [New York mayor from 1990-93] was a democratic socialist. We’ve had a long history in New York City of socialism.

What’s the biggest challenge Mamdani faces as mayor?

I don’t think the Zohranistas totally understand the fiscal irresponsibility we just went through with the Adams years and how little money there’s left. There’s not enough money to do all the things that Zohran wants to do.

So he’s not going to be able to do the free buses, and so on?

Well, he can if he gets rid of certain things that are going to piss people off. Is he going to be willing to do that? I don’t know what he’s going to want to cut. He can’t have everything. He has to have a balanced budget.

What should he cut?

The Department of Education, clearly. Unbelievable amounts of money wasted there. A $41 billion budget, right? That’s one-third of the total overall budget that we’re spending in public education and not getting results. He’s not a fan of charter schools. He’s made that very clear. But we need to provide alternatives, especially for children in the inner city. I don’t think he’ll change on charter schools because, remember, he got the backing of the UFT [the largest union of public-school teachers in the city], which helped put him over the top. But he’s got to have alternative ways of educating children when you have two-thirds of kids in the public school system who can’t read or write at grade level.

What is your beef with President Trump? You’re both quintessential New Yorkers.

I always challenge authority, no matter who it is. I’m a child of the counterculture, of the ’60s. If President Trump gets up and says we’re blowing up these boats off of Venezuela because they’re trafficking cocaine that’s killing 250,000 Americans, I say, “Why are you lying to us again?” You want to take out Maduro? Fine. But don’t create this myth that it’s all about these boats.

Will you run for a third time in 2029?

I don’t rule anything out in life, but I’m not even thinking of that right now. I’m going to focus on animal welfare, which is very personal to me and my wife. I took great offense to the president taking shots at us about the fact that we rescue cats from being euthanized.

President Trump mocked you, saying you’d turn Gracie Mansion into “a home for cats.” Is it true that you live with about two dozen cats at home?

Not now, but during the lockdown and the pandemic, yes, because the shelters were not accepting them.

How many do you have now?

Six. Six of the senior citizens who nobody really wants to adopt because they have the same kind of problems humans have—high blood pressure, cancer.

Your latest focus is pigeons. You’ve tweeted that they don’t deserve the hate they get and should be the official bird of New York City.

Absolutely.

Most New Yorkers think pigeons are a pest.

Curis Sliwa at a New York diner on Dec. 29. Tunku Varadarajan

Actually, New Yorkers are split down the middle. Half think they’re rats with wings. When Bill de Blasio was mayor, he wanted to fine people who fed pigeons in the park. But the other half embrace the pigeon as the symbol of New York City. And when you walk the streets, you see that on many buildings they put spikes that impale the pigeons. They die a horrible death. Spikes should be replaced with plastic owls.

Plastic owls?

Yeah, the owl is a natural predator. Remember Flaco [the owl who escaped from Central Park Zoo]? The most famous owl ever. Pigeons would see Flaco and hightail it. You put a plastic owl on a windowsill and pigeons will never come there. But no, they’d rather put these spikes, which is barbaric.

Who funded your mayoral campaign? Who were some of the prominent donors?

No prominents. It was campaign finance. You check. I got the 8 to 1 match, so I raised probably $8 million. And that came from everyday people. If they lived in the city, they could give a maximum of $2,100. But only $250 of that is matched eight times. But my average donation was about $119. And that’s how I ran the campaign. I didn’t have massive donors, the billionaires which Cuomo had, and Adams had, and to a degree Zohran had also.

A last question. All through our interview you pronounced Mamdani as “Mandami,” transposing the “m” and the “n” in his name. Are you aware of the mispronunciation? Many people, Cuomo included, mangle his name.

In the debate, Zohran brought that to my attention, my mispronunciation. I didn’t do it on purpose. There’s no disrespect. I have a hard time with it. It took people about 10 years to pronounce my last name correctly: “Sleewah.’” They pronounced it Silva, Saliva, Slywah. In the streets, we would have given Zohran a nickname, like I did for all the Guardian Angels. “Z Man” would have been perfect for him. That would have been his handle.

Mr. Varadarajan, a Journal contributor, is a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and at NYU Law School’s Classical Liberal Institute.