Robert Tucker speaks during a swearing- in ceremony at FDNY Fire Academy, Aug. 12, 2024. Photo: Yuki Iwamura/Associated Press

What’s it like to run one of the busiest fire departments in the world?

Robert Tucker leaves his post as the 35th commissioner of the New York City Fire Department today, Dec. 19., after a little more than a year. He submitted his resignation letter hours after Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s victory in November.

I sat down with him at FDNY headquarters in downtown Brooklyn. In an office ornamented with shields and badges from across the department’s 160-year history, including a new patch unveiled to commemorate 9/11, we spoke about his time in the job.

* * *

Mary Julia Koch: What’s a day in your life like here?

Commissioner Tucker: Our business is really a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week business. And I’m the CEO. When I come to work, I’m trying to run this agency like I run my family business. It’s very metric-driven: How many calls did we go on? What were our response times? Our fire trucks are going to get to you in four minutes or less. I run the ambulance service in New York as well. The vast majority of the work that we do on the streets involves our emergency medical service.

My day ranges from meeting with reporters to tell our story, to meeting with city hall and our budget teams, to meeting with our teams here who are both on the operational side and on the administrative side. It takes a village to run this thing. It’s not just the red trucks and the ambulances. Behind them are our dispatchers and our fire marshals investigating the cause and origin of fires. There’s a huge computer element to this in how we dispatch fire trucks and ambulances. There’s so much behind the production. I like to think about it like a theater. When the curtain goes up, you see the actors, but you also see costumes, lighting, sound, orchestra, stage direction. It’s a great show.

What are the most common emergencies that you’re seeing, and how many do you see a day?

We respond to about 1.6 million ambulance calls a year, so about 5,000 a day. Every day is different. Weekends are different from weekdays. The weather plays a part, traffic plays a part. Our most common are people dialing 911 and they say, I broke my ankle, I’m having a heart attack, I’m having a stroke. We triage all of that on the phone, and then we decide what resources we want to send and how quickly. So we’re doing load-balancing here too. I’ve undertaken this project to use AI to help us make smarter decisions about how we triage calls.

Across the country, there has been a 20% decline in the number of volunteer firefighters since the 1980s. Has the FDNY experienced any staffing shortages?

We not only have no shortage of people wanting to be firefighters in the FDNY, but on any given day, we have a rule here called Minimum Safe Manning that requires there to be a set number of people in every firehouse, on every engine and on every ladder company. So we’re never going to run short of firefighters in New York City under the current rules, because I won’t let you go home until there’s a replacement for you.

It’s the exact opposite on the EMS side. EMS is the biggest crisis in public safety that we’re just beginning to talk about. We were not talking about it before I was the fire commissioner. There is a national problem with recruiting EMTs and keeping them for a career in pre-hospital care. Not only are we struggling to hire and train and retain EMTs, we can’t get them to come to work. The primary reason for that is they are woefully underpaid.

Mr. Tucker marches in the Israel Day Parade on May 18. Photo: Luiz Rampelotto/Europanewswire/Zuma Press

Could you speak to your decision to resign after Mr. Mamdani won? You’ve mentioned “ideological differences.”

First of all, let me say that I wish the mayor-elect the very best of luck, and I want him to succeed. I really do. And I hope he does. He’s obviously a fabulous politician, campaigner and speaker. For me, a lot of what he said during the campaign really turned me off. And ideologically, he and I disagree on enough things that I didn’t want to work for him. That doesn’t mean I don’t want this city to do well. I said it on CBS, and I’ll say to you: They’ll likely recruit a better, smarter, more interesting fire commissioner than me. I’m here to help from the sidelines for that person and for the mayor-elect and for his staff. I just don’t want to work for him.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch is accepting Mr. Mamdani’s offer to stay on in her role. Do you think that she’ll be a buffer between the mayor-elect and the police community? He has previously called to defund the police, but has stepped back from those calls.

I’ve known Jessie for a very long time, and I have a world of respect for her, and she of me. But I don’t know yet how it’s really going to work. I think she’s brave to continue to stay, and I respect it. I’m glad she’s there and I think she has been doing a very good job. I think that if the mayor leaves her alone and lets her do her job, he’ll be well-served by her.

Mr. Mamdani said he’ll be a mayor for all New Yorkers. What could he do to win over first responders in New York City?

He has a lot of work to do in that regard. There will be no words that he can say that will win them over. He’s going to have to act. He’s going to have to lead from the front. He’s going to have to show respect to cops, firemen, EMTs and paramedics. He’s going to have to value what they do more so than he’s indicated. Look, it’s an enormous job, being mayor of New York City, and the people have spoken. Now we can only wish him well, support him as much as possible and hope for the very best.

Mr. Mamdani’s first year as mayor will overlap with the 25th anniversary of 9/11. What kind of leadership are you looking for from the mayor during this time?

It’s a significant anniversary for the FDNY. We lost 343 amazing members of this department on Sept. 11, 2001. We’ve lost well more than 400 since then to cancer related to the rescue and recovery. Just the other weekend, there was a big funeral for a retired deputy chief that was very well-known in the department who died of cancer related to 9/11. He actually was searching on the pile for his son, who perished.

We’re going to have a big commemoration on Staten Island. We’ve got a new patch that we will unveil that acknowledges the 25 years. By then, I hope the mayor has solidified his place with first responders, because it’s really a big part of his job to be the consoler-in-chief when you are the mayor.

Do you have any advice for the next commissioner?

A lot. It entirely depends on who it is and where the rubber meets the road because on day one, this thing keeps going. This is a leadership job. The other night, I was out at a fire in Queens at 1 a.m., and it was a big fire. One might say, well, “What are you there for? You’re not a firefighting strategist.” I’m there to support what we do and who is doing it.

If there’s just one thing that I would say to the mayor about choosing the next FDNY commissioner: That person has to love this place. They have to love what we do every single day for the almost 9 million people in New York City. You have to start with a foundation of really caring about the men and women that work here, and not just the firefighters, but the EMTs, the paramedics, the dispatchers, the fire marshals, the fire prevention inspectors. Everyone needs to feel like they have a commissioner who cares about what they’re doing. I wander around this building all the time, and other buildings of ours all over the city, just to say thank you.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.