By Jack Butler

“Jungle” Jim Bomaminio in store and in costume, Dec. 22, 2025. Photo: Jungle Jim’s

Jim Bonaminio, from Lorain, Ohio, was once a modest produce salesman who lived in a repurposed gas station. He went on to found two establishments north of Cincinnati for which the term “grocery store” is inadequate. At more than 200,000 square feet (4.6 acres), the original flagship store in Fairfield is one of the largest in the country. It sells thousands of items from across the world. It’s festooned with decorations ranging from a monorail and giant animals to a full-size Darth Vader and faux-Roman columns. It hosts events, wine tastings, cooking classes and more.

Jungle Jim’s also has a full-size podcast studio, which is where this interview took place. In the middle of the afternoon on a weekday before Christmas, the store was packed. “Jungle,” as employees call him, held court dressed as a wizard and took photos with customers.

The following has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Jack Butler: Where did this idea come from to make grocery shopping “fun”?

“Jungle” Jim Bonaminio: Maybe because I want it to be fun for me. That’s a good thing. You ever think of that? I’m not into wine. I’m not into beer. A lot of people think I’m a big foodie. I’m not any of those things. I’m a businessman. It just happens I’m in the food business. In other words: I try to find the best wine people in the city, get them together and say, “OK, now what are we going to do here? What kind of wine department do you need?” We get ideas, we build it, turn it over to him, I’m on to the next thing. I hire people that like to do the other stuff. I have people that sit in front of that stupid screen and love to look at that damn thing and look at numbers all day long. I’d quit if I had to do that.

How many states and countries does your stuff come from?

Over 200,000 products, over 70 countries, all 50 states. We’ve increased the amount of items we have in international these past two years dramatically. We’ve widened Africa. International is our largest category, and is more organized than any other sections of the store. They’re just organized by type. So you have grocery. It’s a mix of all states, right? Whereas international, you can see Africa, Britain, Canada, etc.

What goes into getting all that here? You must have an army of shippers, suppliers.

It comes from all over. We got all these buyers bringing stuff in constantly. When we find an item we like, we bring it in. Now, a lot of other stores, they actually charge the company a lot of money to bring the item in. Unbelievable how the chain stores screw you. We’re at food shows and everything, and we taste something, we look at something, we think our customers like it, we don’t charge them nothing to come in the store. We say, bring the item in.

Have tariffs made things more difficult for you?

I don’t give a s— what anybody tells you. The manufacturer, the wholesaler in China, the manufacturer, the factory—all these different people in the chain of command that take a piece of the action, then it comes to us. Everybody’s gonna try to minimize the raising of the prices, right? So that when these tariffs first started, that was happening all over. Everybody. Now, you reach a point, if they keep on going up sooner or later, you’re gonna say, “Hey, we got to raise prices.” But right now a lot of the price increases that you’ve seen across America, I think a lot of them have been tapped down as much as they possibly can. That doesn’t mean it might not explode down the road. Things have gone up, but everybody is trying to keep them as low as they possibly can.

What are the most popular things sold here? What goes like hotcakes? Do hotcakes go like hotcakes?

Dubai chocolate. There’s a good example. Where did that start out at? TikTok? It’s amazing. It’s like, I don’t know, it’s the young kids that look at that crap, and they just wanna try it. There’s a cult. I don’t have a clue. All I know is we got an ice cream here. It comes from China. It was on TikTok. And we sell what, $8,000 a week of the stupid ice cream because it was on TikTok. I mean, it’s good ice cream, but it’s weird, but it’s good.

What’s the weirdest thing that I can buy here?

Durian. It’s a big fruit, famous for being so smelly that a lot of countries have outlawed it on public transportation. It’s like a cross of natural gas, rotten eggs, old onions. Like Limburger cheese. It’s bad. Bring one to New York. When you sit, that’ll get people to leave you alone.

International section at Jungle Jim’s Photo: Jungle Jim’s

What do you do with the stuff that isn’t sold?

Being raised by my mom and “always clean your plate” because we didn’t have a lot of money, we don’t waste anything. We have orphanages and other places come weekly and pick the stuff up. Then we went a step further this year. The celery stalks, the leaves, the skins on the pineapple, the junk, right? Instead of throwing it away, outside, you’ll see a monster machine half as big as this room. Compost. So then what’s going to happen, all this stuff gets dumped in there, right? Compost comes out. It’s amazing to me how much crap goes in there and a little bit comes out. A whole container of scrap lettuce and stuff goes in and a little blob comes out of compost.

What do you offer in addition to groceries?

We have a classical toy department. It’s hard to find little nichey places that have really cool stuff, and we have all kinds of buyers here. They buy nonfood items. You go back into Germany and you see like the cuckoo clocks and the steins. That stuff is really cool. We have a lot of nice gifts here that everybody doesn’t carry. And a lot of times when you look to buy a gift, you don’t want three of them underneath the tree, the same, right? Also, we do events. We have our whole big event center upstairs that’ll hold 1,000 people, and we do weddings, political events. We do all kinds of stuff.

Is all this what you envisioned you’d be doing with your life?

No, never. Every day and every week you complete something. And while you’re completing something, you think of something else. And it goes and it goes and goes, and here we are.



Perhaps the most important question, maybe the hardest question of all—

—Ladies and gentlemen, we’re on the hardest question. So I will now get my trusty crystal ball. [Jungle Jim pulls out an actual crystal ball.] OK, go ahead, shoot.

Why “Jungle”?

Well, my last name is Bonaminio. You can’t use that. I mean, You could have used it. “Where are you going to? Bonaminio?” But we use “Jungle Jim’s” because somebody called me that by accident and I’m going, “Hmm. That works.”



By accident?

When I was buying produce when I was younger and I was going into the coolers, I always had shirts in the freezers and coolers. There was a young girl that worked for the company and she goes, “Who is that? Oh, that’s a crazy man, Jungle Jim.” And so I used it. That’s it. Yeah, and upstairs now, I have a closet. Maybe about one-third the size of this room that I have costumes from all around the world. So I dress up as different people.

Is this the weirdest outfit you have?

No, this is calm. I didn’t know who you were. I didn’t want to wear something a little bit off. I calmed it down a little bit for you.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.