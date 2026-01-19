By Tunku Varadarajan

Masih Alinejad addresses the U.N. Security Council in New York on Jan. 15. Photo: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Masih Alinejad, 49, is a U.S.-based Iranian campaigner for political freedom and equality for women. After working as a journalist for reformist newspapers in Iran until 2009—in the course of which she acquired a national profile—she went into exile in the West. She leapt to international prominence in 2014 with a contagious online campaign—My Stealthy Freedom—that called on Iranian woman to discard the hijab. The author of a memoir, “The Wind in My Hair” (2018), she has lived in the U.S. since 2014 and has held American citizenship since 2019. On Jan. 15, she was invited by the U.S. government to address the U.N. Security Council on the present uprising in Iran.

Ms. Alinejad has been the target of numerous assassination and kidnapping attempts by the Iranian regime. She spoke to Tunku Varadarajan at an address in New York City—the 21st safe house she has lived in since 2020. “Sometimes,” she says, “I wake up at night and don’t know where I am.”

Tunku Varadarajan (speaking into a voice-recorder): Interview with Masih Alinejad, Iranian activist…

Masih Alinejad (interrupting): No! Masih Alinejad, Iranian woman, troublemaker, badass…

Is that how you describe yourself? Badass?

That’s a better title for me, yeah. Because if you’re a woman in Iran, you have two options: to obey all the discriminatory Shariah laws and be a second-class citizen from the age of seven, or to be a rebel.

When did you start being a badass?

From an early age. I grew up in a tiny village, Ghomikola [pop. 612], in northern Iran near the Caspian Sea. I had no idea about equality, feminism. I can’t lie to you and say that I learned to be a rebel from studies across the globe about freedom. No. I had black and white TV in my village, and watched all the mullahs telling me that you will be hanged by your hair if you show your hair. My family were very, very, very traditional, very religious.

How did your rebellion start?

I had a brother, Ali, who is my everything. I watched him swim in a beautiful river in my village, go to the playground, ride a bicycle. Just name it, he was allowed to do it. But I was banned from doing it just because of being a girl. I envied my brother’s freedom.

So your rebellion started with wanting to swim in the river and ride a bicycle.

Yes! A young girl doesn’t want to overthrow the regime. I just started my revolution from my family’s kitchen to overthrow the rules. It didn’t feel right for me to watch my brother going to the river to swim while I stayed back, behind the curtain. But although he was allowed to do everything, he was scared to go to the outhouse at night in the dark. We didn’t have indoor plumbing, running water or electricity in my village. So we made a deal. I said to him, “I’ll take you to the outhouse every night. In exchange, you take me to the river in the daytime. And you have to teach me how to ride a bicycle.” My father was a street peddler, so we used his bicycle.

What did your father sell?

Live chickens. Ducks. Eggs. Sometimes vegetables. And in secret, my brother began taking his bike and teaching me how to ride. That’s how I started my revolution from my family’s home.

And today you’re an internationally recognized troublemaker.

Imagine, that, yeah. I started in a school where I was brainwashed to chant “Death to America.” And I will never forget that time. Millions of girls like me, we were told that we have to shout so loud the White House would shake. And we used to shout, thinking we were shaking the White House.

Little girls shouting “Death to America” in a tiny village near the Caspian Sea.

Exactly. And “Death to Israel,” so loud as to shake Tel Aviv. I didn’t even know where Tel Aviv is.

And what are they chanting now in Iran?

Now the same generation that was taught to say “Death to America” are saying “Marg bar Diktator”—“Death to the Dictator.” They are shaking the entire regime.

And that’s not the only thing they’re shouting. They’re shouting “Javid Shah”—“Long Live the Shah.”

Yes. And that’s a nightmare for [Supreme Leader] Ali Khamenei. They didn’t just brainwash us to say “Death to America, to Israel.” I, and millions of Iranians, were told the Shah was horrible. You know, during the Shah’s reign, we didn’t have democracy, we didn’t have freedom.

Was it a terrible historic mistake to oust the Shah in 1979?

The 1979 revolution has been a disaster. There is no other way to describe it. I was two years old when the Shah was overthrown. When you look back, that regime needed to be reformed, not overthrown. Iran used to be famed for its poetry, history and culture. The Islamic Republic is known for hostage-taking, terrorism, compulsory hijab and executions. By every measure, the Islamic Republic has failed. We are facing environmental crises, we have water shortages, endemic corruption, mismanagement bordering on the criminal. Just look at where Iran was in 1978 before the revolution and where we are today. It feels as if the Islamic Republic has been an occupying army, set on destroying Iran like a Mongol invasion.

Ms. Alinejad interviews Iranian President Mohammad Khatami in Tehran on July 13, 2005. Photo: Associated Press

It has been a calamity for Iran’s women.

Under the Islamic Republic, we lost our social freedom, but we didn’t gain any political freedom. Before the revolution, we had our version of Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, female singers, phenomenal singers. All of them left Iran. Women were allowed to join any kind of sports, any swimming, any gymnastics. We don’t have that now. Women were allowed to go to the stadium, now they’re all kicked out. They actually changed the age for girls to marry, you know, and turned everything backward. The Islamic revolution became a revolution against women in Iran.

And that’s the irony. The regime that could be reformed was overthrown. And people have tried to reform this Islamic regime, which should have been overthrown. And that’s why many in my generation are even angrier with the reformists in Iran than with the conservatives. Why? Because we believe that the reformists gave us false hope, and they actually helped the regime to survive.

Tell me about the present-day protests. Iranians are making their voices heard in ways that surpass previous uprisings.

When the first protest took place in Iran [in March 1979], I was a baby. It was a massive uprising, women took to the street holding their hijab, waving it in the air, saying that we don’t want to obey. The level of suppression was really high. I was only two, so I didn’t witness the protests. But the images have always been with me. And they broke my heart, because it’s all women. Men were not part of that massive uprising. It was shocking how women alone were saying, “Hey, why should we cover up?” But the 2009 uprising [the Green Movement] was the first time that I saw people shaking the regime, saying, “Where is my vote? Where is my country?” They killed more than 100 people.

I was covering the election as a journalist. I made a lot of videos in [then-president Mahmoud] Ahmadinejad’s campaign headquarters. I went there. It was scary, but I went there with a loose hijab, and I said, “You’re beating up people in the streets, your morality police are humiliating us. And now, during the election, suddenly you became kind to us.” I have all these videos. The regime vandalized my car. I went to my newspaper and I told them I need protection. And they said, we cannot even protect ourselves now.

I had two options: to stay in Iran, be the target of the regime and get arrested or killed, or leave Iran and be loud. I chose the second one.

What’s shocking to me is that you were talking about 100 people killed in 2009. We’ve had thousands of people killed in the past few days…

That’s why I say it’s different. In 2009, people were in the street calling Obama’s name. People hoped America could help them. I sent a letter to his office to do an interview with him. And I was invited to come from Iran. And when I came here to do the interview, Obama got cold feet. They invited me, but they got cold feet. They said I could have Hillary Clinton. And I said, “No.”

And you went into exile. But there were other protests.

And then came 2017-18, and again they killed more than 100 people. Then 2019, Bloody November. People were chanting, “Your time is over. We want to overthrow the regime.” The regime shut down the internet and killed 1,500 people. I used my social media to give voice to the victims and their mothers. I used my Instagram. For the first time you could see the defiant faces of mothers, saying, Yes, we want to overthrow the regime. It was very powerful that the mothers were not crying, were not saying we are mourning our children. They wanted to end the regime.

And then 2022, the Women, Life, Freedom movement…

That, for me, was a revolution. Because I kept saying that the next revolution will be led by women. After the death of Mahsa Amini [a 22-year-old woman who was arrested for an improper hijab], people were burning the morality police’s vans. Women were burning the hijab. It was a revolution being led by women. And that’s why I went to President Macron’s office with all the women of my campaign. And I said to him, this is a revolution. And you know what? He said that France is all about diplomacy: “We have to keep the doors of diplomacy open with your government.” I said, no, no, no, France is also about revolution.

You have made hair—women’s hair—your leitmotif…

The symbol of the Islamic Republic, which I call the Berlin Wall of Ali Khamenei, is the hijab. When women, half of the population, say that we will bring down the Berlin Wall of Ali Khamenei—which means the Shariah laws—then the rest will get easier.

Ms.Alinejad in Berlin on Nov. 8, 2024. Carsten Koall/Zuma Press

All of Iran seems to be protesting right now, across geographical and class lines…

Every layer of the society. In 2009, it was the middle class, in 2019 the working class, because that uprising was sparked by the increase of the price of petrol in Iran. The Woman, Life, Freedom movement was mostly led by women. This is different. I see every layer of society, from the middle class to working class, from those waving the [pre-Islamic Republic] flag of the lion and sun, to the minorities from Kurdistan and Baluchistan, from shopkeepers, workers, nurses, teachers to doctors sending information outside Iran about the numbers of killing. You see women in the frontline, you see youth, the Gen Z. And what breaks my heart is that I see this time families with children. This time, the revolution is not being led by one group.

Has all of Iran come together?

It’s all of Iran—even those who believe in Islam—now saying that we want separation from religion. And they are there, in the street, wearing the long chador. We are witnessing a revolution. They are wearing the chador, and they’re out there with the women who removed their hijab. This is the beauty of this revolution.

Every previous uprising has ended in tragedy and heartbreak. Why do you think this one will be different?

Every successive uprising resulted in more violence by the regime. But as the regime’s brutality got greater, the bravery of people grew bigger than their fear. With each increase in brutality, the people got less afraid.

Are you optimistic, even as you mourn the deaths of thousands?

We’ve lost everything, but not hope. But I have to be realistic as well. These people with empty hands, they cannot overthrow a regime that uses military weapons against unarmed people. That means that the regime is determined to kill them all to survive. What can help the people of Iran to win is real international actions. In my opinion, we need targeted military actions.

You want military action?

Against the killers, against the regime, in order to win this revolution. And those who do not support this will empower the regime to kill more innocent, unarmed people. When President Trump said, “Help is on its way,” America is coming to rescue you, that gave hope and strength. My people say we’re going to the streets because Trump is going to support us this time.

Do you want President Trump to take military action against the regime?

Yes, I want that, but it’s not just me. I am echoing the voice of millions of people who actually say that if we don’t remove Ali Khamenei, Ali Khamenei will take the lives of their children.

To play devil’s advocate: People who don’t want military action argue that it could play into the hands of the regime, causing the Iranian people to rally around them.

That’s the narrative of Obama’s administration. They were saying that if the U.S. supported the Green Movement, the Islamic Republic will accuse the protesters of being agents of America. Whether you support them or not, they will always use this.

You’re saying, flat-out, that that is a bogus argument.

We have agency. Iranians have agency when they call Obama’s name in the street. When they rename the streets after President Trump, they have agency. They’re calling you. Supporting unarmed people who are being slaughtered in the street is not intervention. It’s not charity. It is the duty of the free world. It is the duty of democracies. The Islamic Republic is stealing the money of workers, teachers, nurses, everyone, but sending it to who? To the Houthis, to Hamas, to Hezbollah. I don’t care who is in power. President Obama, President Biden, President Trump. This is not a left- or right-wing issue. This is not Republican or Democrat.

What kind of Iran would you like to see after this regime?

A secular democracy. Fair and free elections are the dream of millions of Iranians, so they can choose the kind of government they want. I don’t buy it when people in the West tell me that there will be chaos after the Islamic Republic. No one and no regime and no system can create as much chaos as this regime is doing in Iran, in the region and across the globe. A fear of chaos is the narrative of the Islamic Republic and its lobbyists, who misled the Obama and Biden administrations, and are now trying to mislead the Trump administration.

Reza Pahlavi, the crown prince, has been very prominent in the fight against the regime. People are chanting his name on the streets. He gave us a long interview. What are your thoughts on Pahlavi?

To be honest, and I’m going to say it, a part of what he said in that interview really broke my heart—the part when he said he wouldn’t welcome President Trump removing Ali Khamenei the same way he removed [Venezuelan strongman Nicolás] Maduro.

But do you see and accept him as a leader? If he were to return as a constitutional monarch, would you be happy with that?

Of course, if people vote for this. Millions of Iranians will be happy for anything that comes out from fair and free elections. And that’s what he’s promoting. If the people vote for him, who am I? My people are paying a huge price to have free elections, but we haven’t overthrown the regime yet. We need to be united now to show the rest of the world that when it comes to ending the Islamic Republic, we sit together.

And you want the separation of religion and state, a secular Iran?

Definitely. We’ve had enough of Shia militias. We’ve had enough of Islamism in our country. Many people don’t want to say it, but I say it: When people burn mosques in Iran right now in this uprising, it isn’t anarchy. Don’t panic. This is not Islamophobia. This is the rage against 47 years of Islamism ruining the normal life of Iranians. It’s not chaos when they burn mosques. It’s sending a signal that this is a progressive revolution. This is a signal that we, the people of Iran, are not just protecting our land or ourselves. We are protecting the whole world from a most dangerous cancer, that of Islamism. This is a revolution against the Islamic Republic, against Ali Khamenei, against his gang of killers…against Islamism.

Ms. Alinejad in New York on Sept. 14, 2024. Photo: caitlin ochs/Reuters

I’ve seen with my own eyes people on American university campuses chanting, “I am Hamas.” And I was like, “Wow, you don’t know who Hamas is. Hamas hangs us, Hamas rapes us.” There is the danger of growing Islamism here. So when we are fighting against the Islamic Republic, we are also fighting for the future of America, for the future of Europe.

Do you believe in Islam? Are you a Muslim?

No, I was born in Iran. When you are born in Iran, you don’t have any other choice. It’s so cruel that you, because of the geography of your birth, have only one option—to be Muslim. In Iran, if you say that you don’t want to be Muslim, you will be hanged as an enemy of God. I’m not Muslim. I don’t believe in Islam. People in the West often say, “Oh my God, all your activities are against Islam.” I say, wait a minute, my activities are demanding the right to sing, the right to dance, the right to remove my hijab. Having the right to criticize Islam. Having the right to just walk out from Islam. Having the right to have a normal life. This is all against Islam in your eyes. But you’ve never asked a simple question: Why is Islam against women? Why is Islam against me?

Mr. Varadarajan, a Journal contributor, is a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and at NYU Law School’s Classical Liberal Institute.