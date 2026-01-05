By Tunku Varadarajan

Reza Pahlavi in Paris on June 23, 2025. Photo: joel saget/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Reza Pahlavi is the son of the last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi (1919-80). Prince Reza has lived in the U.S. since 1978. Today, at 65, he has emerged as the de facto leader of the opposition to the Islamic regime in Iran that took power after his father went into exile in 1979. He spoke by Zoom with Tunku Varadarajan from a private location on the East Coast of the U.S. His advisers requested geographical vagueness in the interests of his security.

Tunku Varadarajan: The news dictates that I ask you this question: Should the U.S. do in Iran what it did in Venezuela? Should it extract Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and try him for a range of crimes?

Reza Pahlavi: I don’t think it’s necessary. I think that change in Iran is ultimately in the hands of the people of Iran themselves. Many governments have reasons to hold Khamenei accountable. But I think it will be far more appropriate for this to be solely in the hands of the Iranian people and to have world governments be supportive of the Iranians’ fight to free themselves from this religious dictatorship. So, I don’t think it’s a matter of any kind of outside intervention, either a military or a special ops kind, because I think the regime is collapsing. The regime is at its weakest. Iranians are on the streets protesting not just the economic misery, but calling for an end to this regime. I don’t think we have ever had, in the past 46 years, such a clear and vivid demand by Iranians.

So, to be clear: Do you think a Venezuela-style intervention by the U.S. in Iran would be a bad idea?

In Iran, you have a brutal dictatorship that has been repressing its people in the harshest way. Defenseless people, who are unarmed, struggle against this regime. It started years ago. The last upheaval was during the Mahsa Amini uprising [when the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman at the hands of the regime led to mass protest in September 2022]. What’s clearly different is that there’s an opportunity this time to get the job done and get rid of this regime. I think, in a way, the planets are aligned. The conditions are right on many levels for the regime to collapse.

We’ve been disappointed before. The Green Movement in 2009-10. The Women, Life, Freedom protests in 2022. Hopes were raised only to be dashed by the regime. Are you saying that these current protests in Iran are the Big One that will deliver?

I want to explain why I said that the planets are aligned. In 2009, when the Green Movement was taking shape, you had someone by the name of Barack Obama in the White House. The reaction of his administration was that [Mir Hossein] Moussavi [the opposition candidate in a rigged presidential election in which Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was declared the winner] and his supporters were not asking for any support. This was contrary to what the Iranian people were hoping would happen, because the slogans on the streets back then were “Obama, Obama, ya ba ouna, ya ba ma”—which means, “Obama, Obama, you’re either with with them, or with us.” The Green Movement generation was thrown under the bus.

Fast-forward the tape to the Mahsa Amini uprising. You had somebody by the name of Joe Biden in the White House, the Biden who allowed the Islamic regime to have access to over $200 billion of oil revenue they shouldn’t have had in the first place. The regime utilized that money not to benefit the Iranian people and the economic situation, but to strengthen their proxies. That led to Oct. 7. Now you have a very strong prime minister in Israel who is clearly on our side. And I think President Trump, unlike his predecessor, is definitely on a different path vis-à-vis what’s happening in Iran today. And you have Marco Rubio at the State Department. I believe he’s perhaps the first secretary of state ever since the Iranian revolution who truly gets it.

Tell me about the state of the Iranian regime.

That is the element that may make the situation different this time. Right now, the regime is in disarray. There’s more and more fragmentation. We are witnessing more and more defections. Plus, it’s a dismal situation economically. Our currency is at its worst level. It’s at a point where people are just exploding. Water shortages! They are even suggesting that they should move the capital from Tehran to somewhere else because there is no water. People are now saying, look, we need to take our country back before it’s too late. This is the strongest and most widespread movement we’ve seen—in over 100 cities, over 20 provinces. This is unprecedented, a golden opportunity not to miss.

You’re an exiled prince. You’ve been outside your country for 47 years now. How do you keep informed of what’s happening on the ground?

Thanks to social media and technological advances, communication is not complicated. It’s a far cry from when I was in Cairo immediately after my father’s passing. We could barely place an outside call to Europe, let alone to Iran. And my first message was composed on an old telex machine that you might find in the Smithsonian Museum right now. But geographic separation didn’t ever mean for me a disconnect from Iran. I have dedicated my entire life to be at the service of my compatriots. I knew this day would come. I always believed that. That has kept me going all these years.

You’re a prince. You were born a prince, and you will remain one in the eyes of many. But do you also see yourself as a politician, or do you regard that as a dirty word? Is Reza Pahlavi a politician?

Let me just open a parenthesis here on a more human and personal and emotional level. Many older Iranians remember the day I was born and what a national frenzy there was. But now at age 65, at a gathering of diverse Iranian opposition groups and organizations in Munich [on July 26, 2025], they called me “father.” The young Iranians call me father. And that’s the best thing.

How do you say it in Farsi?

Pedar. That means father. And you know what? I truly believe that. As a servant of the nation, as a father to the nation, my natural role is to do what any father does for his children, to be there for them, guide them, advise them, not decide for them, but help them make the best possible decision. Okay, I don’t know if that’s a political role. I don’t know how to describe it, but I’m just telling you what I think it is that I’m trying to do for them, right? For them to be able to rely on my experience, and understand that I don’t have any self-interest other than the best interest of Iran.

I think Iranians are finding our path again, and I’m here to help, and at their asking I’ve stepped in to lead this transition. I think they recognize that I have this sort of almost natural role, which is way beyond whether Iran is a monarchy or republic in the future. It’s not about that. It’s about self-determination. It’s about freedom. It’s about rebuilding our country.

You position yourself above the fray?

I’m in a good position now to be able to say, don’t expect anything other than my utmost dedication to serve our country’s interests and your interests. And you can count on me being an impartial arbiter who doesn’t take sides, doesn’t advocate for one thing or the other, but who wants to guarantee that we have a true democratic process so Iranians can one day determine their own future. That’s the agenda of my campaign and what I’m doing right now.

You see yourself as the leader of this transition, correct?

Yes, because I think no movement can happen without some level of direction and some level of coordination. And I think that leadership is required. In fact, that’s something that many Iranians were saying, “Look, we need you to step in and help us and guide us through this process.” Which is exactly what I’ve done for several years now. But at this moment it has become far more critical to up the ante.

Let me give you a tangible example of what I mean. When I was in Paris in late June, if I’m not mistaken, I announced that there were two things I was doing. One was to launch a new campaign for the defection process, so we can begin to see more regime forces join with the movement inside Iran. And parallel to that, the “Iran Prosperity Project,” which is really the roadmap to how we propose to handle the transition. The first 100 days, stabilizing the Iranian economic situation, the currency, bringing an element of stability, with a combination of technocrats, legal experts and economic experts who are helping me with that project, basically explaining to the nation and the world that we have a plan for this transition. We want to make sure that the transition is smooth. We want to make sure that the world isn’t worried about chaos after the collapse of this regime. And for us not to repeat the same mistakes that we saw in some political changes in the region. A good example is the fall of Saddam Hussein and the de-Baathification process. It’s important to steer away from that type of scenario.

That seems key. The de-Baathification process that took place in post-Saddam Iraq was, we can all agree, the source of much of the subsequent meltdown there. What will you do to avoid Iran’s equivalent of de-Baathification and any subsequent civic collapse?

It was always a priority for me to offer a scenario that makes change in Iran possible at the least possible cost to the nation. It would be unimaginable for us to have a successful transition from this regime to a future one without the tacit cooperation of the core military and paramilitary forces. The bulk of the army, the bulk of the Revolutionary Guards or the irregular elements like the Basij, they see the ship sinking. They see that this regime is on its last legs. There has to be an exit strategy offered to them. What I have incorporated in my scenario of change is to say, look, anyone who doesn’t have the blood of the Iranian people on his hands should and must survive regime-change in Iran. They should be part of the solution. They should help us rebuild our country. Offer them a way out, don’t trap them in no-man’s-land where they have no choice but to stick with the regime to the very end. I’ve been calling for that for years. At the beginning, Iranians didn’t really understand why I proposed that. But now they see. The defection has begun. We have received tens of thousands of people. So that’s where it differs from Iraq, because when you sent the Iraqi Republican Guard to their homes, half of them ended up becoming ISIS fighters.

And this is not just for the military forces, mind you. It also goes for the civil bureaucracy. I believe that for us to have a stable transition, the majority of the existing people who are working in this or that ministry should remain in place. Iran has to still function. We have to provide people with electricity and water, whatever is left of it. Somebody has to pick up the garbage. Somebody has to bring in the goods to the stores.

Reza Pahlavi supporters at a protest in Berlin on Jan. 3. Photo: Michael Kuenne/Zuma Press

If I’ve understood you correctly, you’re saying that you will offer reconciliation and amnesty on a widespread basis, except for those who were the regime’s top leaders and operatives? Correct?

Well, I don’t think you can deny people their day in court for grievances against those who have brutalized them, murdered their children, executed their family members. Justice has to be served. At the end of World War II you had the Nuremberg trials. But you didn’t prosecute every single soldier that fought during that war. There has to be an element where, for the greater good of the nation, you call for some degree of forgiving without forgetting, right? What I mean is that you can maximize the defections by saying, “You cannot straddle the fence anymore.” Either you are with the people, but if you decide to continue being an arm of repression . . .

So we will have an Iranian-style Nuremberg? Is that what you’re saying?

Nuremberg was after a World War. Our war is a different type of war. It’s a war against the regime. It’s a regime that declared war on its own people to begin with. Its instruments of repression are the IRGC and other foreign elements that are being brought in from Lebanon, from Palestine, from other places to do the dirty job.

It’s important to look at Iran from a psychological aspect. Put yourself in the shoes of that military or IRGC commander. He cannot put food on the table for his children to eat at night. Many of these people have to work second jobs because their paycheck is not enough for them to feed their families. And then they sit there wondering, how long am I supposed to stand here and protect Ali Khamenei, who is one of the biggest criminals in the history of the world? So, the message of amnesty is important, right? Because when you call for calm and order, the first elements that are going to help us in the transition to maintain order are the very same people who have guns in their hands. And how else can you incorporate them to the alternative without giving them a way out? But hold those who are responsible for criminal behavior accountable. I think the nation will understand the difference between seeking justice and the necessity to offer as much exit strategy as possible, because that’s the only way we can minimize the cost of change in terms of human losses.

Do you see yourself as the next Shah of Iran? The only successful modern example of a returning royal was Juan Carlos in Spain. What will be the nature of your return? Would you be a constitutional monarch like King Charles of Britain?

My honest answer is, look, this is really putting the carriage before the horse. My only focus now is to make sure we can have a successful democratic transition. For me to be able to render the best service to that process is to remain aloof from any specific alternative and allow for the constitutional process to determine what ultimate form of democratic system the majority would like to have. You mentioned Juan Carlos. I know Juan Carlos very well. I remember meeting him many times in Madrid and the stories he told about the entire process from the Franco era that led to the transition and the role he played to preserve democracy. But in the Iranian scenario, what I’m proposing is an interim government, a transition government, which is the phase right after the collapse of the regime. We’ll enter a period of time where the temporary affairs of the country have to be managed.

The transitional government will make the system function, but allow for the formation of a constitutional assembly which will address all the issues of the future constitution, the system and the separation of religion from state. Because we had that level of separation before the revolution, and as a result of the religious dictatorship, the Iranian nation is today prepared for a secular democratic system to replace it. And I think there could be a very healthy debate between republicans and monarchists. Let’s face it, 47 years ago, when Khomeini stepped in, no one, including many of these revolutionaries against my father’s regime, had any clue what the outcome of what Khomeini was proposing in his Velayat-e-Faqih [Guardianship of the Koranic Jurist] would be. By the time they realized what it was, it was too late. So this time, we have to be absolutely sure that the nation is aware of the options and can, with sound mind, ultimately make its decision. My job, therefore, is not to pose as a candidate, but as a bridge to that destination. We can’t prematurely engage in arguments that aren’t primary arguments.

And what are these primary arguments?

Right now? To get rid of this regime and replace it with a secular, democratic formula. This is where we find unity among various groups of Iranians, whether they are monarchists or republicans, or on the left or in the middle or on the right. I think that is the rallying cry for the nation. And the only thing I suggested, so that you understand it better, is that our entire philosophy ride on accepting three core principles that can unite us in a common cause. No. 1 is Iran’s territorial integrity. That’s very important. No. 2 is obviously the importance of separation of religion from state as a prerequisite to democracy. We learned it the hard way. We paid the price for it. And of course, the most important element is individual liberties, and the equality of all Iranian citizens under the law and their right to determine their own future through a democratic process.

Who will make up the transitional government?

It’s going to be a combination of many elements that are inside Iran right now, many of whom we cannot expose prematurely for obvious reasons. We want to protect their identities. And my team is in contact with many people in academia, technocrats, bureaucrats, others that are inside Iran right now who will fill the void and be part of this process. And also some people outside Iran that have the faculties and the expertise to contribute. It’s going to be a hybrid situation. Most of them will probably be from inside.

But you see yourself as the father or the shepherd of this process.

I think that’s exactly what people expect me to be, because it’s what gives them solace, a sense of security, that there’s somebody who will have their back, who can help stabilize the situation. Somebody they can trust, somebody that they know. And I think my track record gives me this unique role to play. As I said, it’s their ask that I step in because they always had seen the absence of leadership, and the need to have an alternative be represented by somebody who encapsulates it.

With regime collapse there’s an understandable concern, if not fear. What if it gets worse? Because it was poorly managed both in Afghanistan and especially in Iraq, regime change has a very bad name. But regime change is not a bad concept. Just because you poorly manage it somewhere else doesn’t make it the wrong solution. The solution still remains regime change. And so if somebody like Donald Trump says, “I don’t want to have any boots on the ground, we don’t want to get sucked into another adventure,” our key message has always been, we don’t need a single boot of your military on the ground in Iran. Our boots on the ground are the Iranian people in the streets of Iran. Today, we’re not counting on a single penny of your tax dollars being spent on this project. But you can help us in many areas by repurposing the frozen assets that belong to the Iranian people to fund our campaigns, including labor strikes.

A couple of questions before we wind up. First, would Tehran join the Abraham Accords after the fall of the Islamic regime?

I think Tehran will elevate it to the “Cyrus Accord” to make Iran part of that Abraham Accord group. That’s what I said two years ago when I was in Jerusalem and met with President Herzog and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Look, let me put it this way. I think there are only two countries on this planet that can claim to have a biblical relationship: Iran and Israel. This goes back 25 centuries. Cyrus the Great [c. 600-530 B.C.] freed the Jewish slaves in Babylon and helped them rebuild their temple in Jerusalem. Today, we have serious water issues in Iran. The best experts in the field happen to be Israeli scientists. Part of the reason I went there is to discuss the matter with them and have a plan of action to immediately be able to attend to a problem that could become a major issue. This is not just rhetoric. Iranians believe that they will have a solid strategic partnership with Israel and with our Arab neighbors to make the Middle East get back on track. That’s part of the reason why the Abraham Accords was sabotaged by the regime in Iran.

My last question is about your father, the Shah. He wasn’t universally popular. And it’s fair to say he wasn’t an instinctive democrat. Would you concede that he made mistakes? How are you different from your father?

Of course mistakes were made. Nobody denies that. But when you look at the intent and you look at the circumstances of the time, you look at the fact that all of this happened during the Cold War, when we were constantly under pressure by communist forces, Marxist forces and Islamist forces, which pretty much led to the advent of this Islamic regime. When you look today, retrospectively, at where he was trying to take the nation, the level of appreciation of his intentions in Iran and his level of popularity is many times more than the hype of whatever popularity he might have had at the time. Why? Because when people look back at where the country was headed in terms of modernization, in terms of liberalization, they see the rights that women had, the fact that we didn’t have issues in Iran that would disenfranchise somebody who belonged to a religious minority, whether they were Jewish or Baha’i or what have you. But while I think that, I say, yes, perhaps the most relevant criticism could be that the level of political liberalization was not on par with the level of economic opening.

We had mistakes being made. But you have to concede, too, that the opposition to my father also made tremendous mistakes and miscalculations. All this is to say that when we sit today and look at our future, are we going to repeat the mistakes of the past?

When do you think you’ll be back in Iran?

As soon as possible, I hope. I need to be there to help my compatriots. I can’t be there for obvious reasons, being the No. 1 target of this regime, trying to eliminate me from the scene. But you know what? I have a thick skin. You have to be prepared to sacrifice your life for a good cause. I’d like to be able to be among my brethren to fight the final fights. And I’m gearing up to step in at the moment the opportunity arises.

And not as king, or running for elections?

I’ve said it many times. My preoccupation is not to be in a position of governance or authority. I leave that to others to manage the country’s affairs. I think my role is much deeper and more valuable than to be cornered into one specific executive role. You know, it will take some time for the nation—really hurt, depressed, demoralized, cheated, lied to—to come back to normalcy. The economic part is the easier part, but the psychology and the adjustment to this new reality will take at least a couple of generations. It’s almost like PTSD. A woman who has been violated will never be the same woman, ever. A nation has been raped. And it will take time for people to overcome that.

Mr. Varadarajan, a Journal contributor, is a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and at NYU Law School’s Classical Liberal Institute.