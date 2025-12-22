The Romp Family Christmas Tree Market on Jane Street and 8th Avenue in New York City. Photo: Mary Julia Koch

On the corner of a block in the heart of Manhattan’s West Village, surrounded by brownstones and coffee shops, gleams a gem of holiday joy. It’s the Romp Family Christmas Tree Market. Open 24 hours a day in the weeks before the big day, the sidewalk business is run by three generations of Romps, starting with Vermont-based entrepreneur Billy Romp, 72.

Billy is a neighborhood celebrity. People passing by his stand stop to say hello or offer a hug, and he seems to know all of them by name. He published a memoir, “Christmas on Jane Street,” in 1998.

I stopped by the Romp family market to hear how their tradition began, and what it’s really like selling trees round-the-clock in peak season. Even on a frigid December day, their Christmas spirit was sparkling.

* * *

Mary Julia Koch: Does the Romp Family Market have an origin story?

Henry Romp: My mother and father started this business in 1988, a few years before I was born, and we’ve been coming back every year since to sell Christmas trees here on Jane Street and 8th Avenue.

So it’s a family affair.

Henry: Absolutely. My nephew Lucas is third-generation. This year, I’ve got my own son here as well. He’s one month old. His name is Valence.

Billy Romp: I’m the first generation. My son Henry has sold trees here every year of his life since he was born, and he’s 34. And now we’ve got little Val, and we brought him down here for his first year so that for the rest of his life, he can say, “I sold Christmas trees on Jane Street every year of my life.” I’ve got various other grandchildren running around waiting on customers. One of them is sleeping right now—he does the night shift. So I have the best crew ever.

Where do your trees come from?

Henry: The trees we have here are all from North Carolina. In past years we bought them from other locations as well, but this year everything is Fraser fir from North Carolina.

Do you have multiple shipments coming in throughout this six-week period between Thanksgiving and Christmas?

Henry: Absolutely. The trucks bring them in on tractor trailers and unload them here in the middle of the night when the traffic is slow enough for them to park on 8th Avenue and unload the trees.

Trees at the Romp Family Christmas Tree Market. Photo: Mary Julia Koch

How many trees have you sold so far this year?

Billy: It’s over 1,000. The first year it was 200. The people were nice, but we said, “We’ll never do this again.” We froze our butts off for a few bucks. The next year, well, it wasn’t so bad. We needed money. We thought we’d go back. By the end of that year, we were lifers. We had friends down here. Third year, fourth year—it just kept getting bigger. Of course, Henry was cute back then—I had cute kids back then, and that attracts a lot of love in the neighborhood. Then they grow out of that, and you’ve got to make new cute ones.

How has the industry changed over time?

Billy: The trees all used to come from Canada. A lot of the tree sellers were Canadian for that reason. And over the years—9/11 made it harder to cross the border—things changed. Now, most of the trees come from North Carolina. So the industry does change.

Were there many competitors when you started out?

Billy: A stand set up for three or four years two blocks away. But we were already established and they didn’t have a chance. But it’s very competitive. Every deli, every Home Depot, Whole Foods—they all have trees. Our niche is we offer full-service. We set the tree up for you, carry it home for free, put it in the stand. We’ll do anything. And if you have a problem, we’ll come back and fix it. Now what distinguishes us from some of the others—some of the other stands are full-service too. But we’re better.

Trees at the Romp Family Christmas Tree Market. Photo: Mary Julia Koch

What are your favorite parts of the job? I’m sure it’s tough when it gets cold as well.

Billy: It’s not tough. If we get cold, we just sweep. And then you get warm. It’s not a problem. My favorite part of this job is the people. I have more relationships and networks down here in Manhattan than I do in Vermont. New Yorkers—I know they’re a varied bunch, but they are high on my list of the best people around. New Yorkers are fine by me. The cops, the sanitation guys, the postman, all the neighbors, all the businessmen in the area—they treat us like family.

Henry: I definitely agree. All my closest friends and family are people that I know here in this community. And this spot right here feels more like home to me than any of the houses that I’ve lived in in Vermont, for sure. As much as I love Vermont.

Billy: On Saturday and Sunday last week, we were waiting on customers from morning till night. It was really busy. And that’s the fun part—we love our customers. [He looks to the left and spies a customer.] There’s Karen getting a tree. She’s an artist. She brings me framed pictures, and I have them hanging on my wall in Vermont. That’s just one story. I have a thousand.

Do you have a message for New Yorkers and for everyone celebrating Christmas this holiday season?

Billy: Yeah! Lighten up! It’s only a holiday. You don’t have to run around and stress about it and spend all that money. Just lighten up and enjoy it. It’s the best time of year to be in New York City—December. Just enjoy, that’s my message. Enjoy what you’ve got, cause you’ve got it going, New York.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.