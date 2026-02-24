A scanned 1,500 year old copy of the beginning of the book of Leviticus at the Dead Sea scrolls laboratory in Jerusalem. Photo: gali tibbon/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Stephanie Blalock made her latest discovery while digging deep into a database. It was a letter to the editor written under a pen name in an 1859 newspaper. The topic wasn’t promising: “the inauguration of a great system of sewerage” in Brooklyn. But Ms. Blalock knew right away she had located a lost work by the poet Walt Whitman.

“Recovering a text unlocks a piece of history,” says Ms. Blalock, a library- and information-science professor at the University of Iowa. “It’s like solving a mystery.”

Much literary scholarship is interpretive. Every English major who writes an essay knows the struggle of trying to say new things about old texts. Ms. Blalock and her colleagues are doing something different. They’re revealing more texts to say new things about. They’re digital detectives.

Eureka moments of discovery are often built upon years of archival drudgery. “The finding of a lost book does not ordinarily figure as a thrilling event,” wrote Stephen Greenblatt in “The Swerve,” which won the Pulitzer Prize in 2012 for its account of an Italian bookhunter who visited a German monastery and retrieved a Roman poem.

Yet the breakthroughs can be the stuff of romance. In the 1840s, a British archaeologist unearthed the clay tablets that recorded the Epic of Gilgamesh, an ancient Sumerian epic. After translation, its extrabiblical story of a massive flood and a Noah-like figure electrified the world. Then there’s the legend of the Bedouin shepherd who tossed a rock into a cave in the 1940s, heard the shatter of pottery and came upon the Dead Sea Scrolls, which contain the oldest surviving versions of the Hebrew Bible.

Today, researchers are using X-rays and other tools to read carbonized manuscripts from a villa in Herculaneum that was buried beneath volcanic ash from Mt. Vesuvius almost two millennia ago. They’ve already deciphered new passages by the ancient philosopher Philodemus. Will they eventually find one of Aristotle’s vanished works?

“Nothing is ever really lost, or can be lost,” wrote Whitman in “Leaves of Grass,” the book of poems that made him famous. A few of Whitman’s previously unknown poems and stories surfaced in the 20th century. In the 21st, researchers have bolstered their efforts with search engines and digitized documents. The results are large and contain multitudes.

Zachary Turpin kicked off this modern renaissance about a decade ago when, as a graduate student, he found “Manly Health and Training.” Whitman published this 47,000-word self-help guide in 1858 as a serial in the New York Atlas under a pseudonym. It mixes earnestness with quackery, in what’s tempting to label a predecessor of the “Make America Healthy Again” movement.

Next, Mr. Turpin discovered “Life and Adventures of Jack Engle,” a tale of 36,000 words, also by Whitman. It, too, was hiding in plain sight in an old newspaper. “It’s not the great American novel,” says Mr. Turpin, now a professor at the University of Idaho. “But uncovering something new is exciting, like finding a Patrick Ewing rookie card.”

Whitman’s letter to the editor on sewers is only about 400 words. Ms. Blalock matched it to passages in Whitman’s unpublished papers. Her scholarly article on it, appearing last year in the Walt Whitman Quarterly Review, shows how the letter casts new light on a growing body of work that includes dozens of unsigned editorials about Brooklyn’s waterworks. They’re often technical and sometimes passionate. Ms. Blalock and her co-authors revealed them as Whitman originals from his journalism days.

“They’re a treasure trove,” says Stefan Schöberlein, a professor at Texas A&M University-Central Texas. Whitman’s journalism offers insights on policy debates over urban infrastructure in general and Brooklyn’s waterworks in particular. In addition, says Mr. Schöberlein, support for internal improvements helps explain why Whitman joined the Republican Party. A good narrative historian could turn these texts into an engaging story of emerging technologies, city planning, public health, political realignment and literary ambition with a remarkable central character.

Additional discoveries may await, especially in 19th-century American literature. Scholars suspect that a Boston newspaper published Nathaniel Hawthorne’s earliest poems, but so far nobody has found them. Works by Louisa May Alcott (the author of “Little Women”), Stephen Crane (“The Red Badge of Courage”) and L. Frank Baum (“The Wizard of Oz”) also could be out there.

The white whale of lost American manuscripts may be “Isle of the Cross,” a missing novel by Herman Melville. His correspondence references it. Some specialists think the author of “Moby-Dick” adapted it into later publications. Others dream of finding a thick bundle of handwritten pages in an attic. The clues could be on a spool of microfilm. Perhaps someone must sleuth around online as today’s Whitman scholars do, accepting the risk of failure but aiming for academic glory.

At the University of Idaho, Mr. Turpin teaches a course on archival research for graduate students. He gives them his most-wanted list: poems by Phillis Wheatley, Emily Dickinson and Sylvia Plath, short stories by Kate Chopin and Richard Wright, and rumored titles by Melville and Whitman.

If a student tracks down any of them, says Mr. Turpin, everyone in the course gets an A.

Mr. Miller is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.