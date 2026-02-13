The Ripped Bodice bookstore in Culver City, Calif. Photo: Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Romance doesn’t get the love it deserves.

For years, the genre has been dismissed as lowbrow literature. Critics point to its simplistic characters, shallow plots and predictable endings. The stories are unserious, they say, and so too are their readers. Today’s novels are also sexually explicit. Fans affectionately label this “smut.” Critics call it pornography.

Whatever its literary merits, romance is a cultural behemoth. It’s the highest-grossing fiction genre, making up nearly a quarter of book sales in 2025. Romance titles consistently dominate fiction bestseller lists, beating out thrillers and fantasies. Romance readers are propping up a dying industry. Sales for romance books, and especially the blended subgenre “romantasy,” have more than doubled since the pandemic despite years of overall declining book sales.

TikTok has powered romance’s rise. Bloomsbury, which publishes author Sarah J. Maas, says that videos with hashtags connected to her books have more than 14 billion views on “BookTok,” a corner of the platform where fans rank their favorite series, speculate over future novels and create outfits inspired by the characters.

“Back in the day, romance was something you read in secret,” bestselling romance author Elle Kennedy tells Free Expression. “Social media has allowed people to have conversations that weren’t being had 10 years ago.”

Ms. Kennedy says that in recent years, her readership has expanded beyond those in their 30s and 40s to those in their teens and 20s. Younger readers, mostly women, are gravitating to the romance genre, while young men are more likely to watch porn. And both are dating less. Only 56% of Gen Z adults report having been in a relationship as teenagers, a drop-off from earlier generations. Is part of the problem that people would rather dive into a steamy love story or a graphic video at home than attempt to find a partner in the real world?

Perhaps. There’s no shortage of demand for literary escapism. Readers cite “emotional comfort” and “anticipation of happy endings” as the top motivators for picking up a romance book. The protagonist in these books never ends up alone, the love interest is deeply devoted and the passion is all-consuming. Romantasy goes even further into unrealistic realms: The hit novel “Fourth Wing” centers on two lovers who bond with each other and their dragons in a medieval kingdom.

Real-world people certainly can’t compete with those who ride dragons. But these books offer readers a cure for their romantic apathy. Fictional characters model flirtation, emotional vulnerability and conflict resolution. They demonstrate love as the precarious yet worthy goal it is, not the treacherous trap the internet sometimes makes it seem.

Whether it’s a love triangle, a forbidden romance or a tale of enemies-to-lovers, readers have devoured these stories since the age of Jane Austen. Sure, the tropes are trite. But they’re popular for a reason. And unlike the internet, they offer people a more hopeful vision of how the romantic dance between two people might unfold—if only in their daydreams.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.