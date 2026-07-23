By Thomas Cullen

A third-grade student in Atlanta on Aug. 19, 2022. Photo: Ron Harris/Associated Press

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Whether age begets wisdom, it certainly gives license to lament. Having reached a suitable age, I can justifiably mourn the decline in literacy.

A brilliant new essay in the Atlantic, “The End of Reading Is Here,” examines our recent evolution to a “postliterate” age. Author Rose Horowitch makes the case that younger readers are unable to complete what were once considered basic works, let alone explain or make logical inferences about what they’ve read.

The blame largely rests with smartphones and social media. Targeted and limitless streams of video content have all but supplanted written media and shortened our attention spans in the process. Even those of us who still read often use our phones to do so. We are “absorbing less information,” Ms. Horowitch writes, because “endless scroll, hyperlinks, and notifications invite surface-level reading, with constant invitations to look elsewhere.”

Ms. Horowitch cites a spate of studies to prove as much. SAT reading and writing scores have declined considerably in recent years, even though the test’s administrators have “shortened and simplified passages assessing reading-comprehension skills.” From 1984 to 2025, the percentage of 13-year-olds who reported never or rarely reading for pleasure increased from 8% to 29%. Most middle- and high-school English teachers recently reported assigning “zero to four books a year.” You read that correctly: zero. And the number of parents who read to their children is dwindling.

We’re reading far less than we used to and not nearly as well. For those who fondly remember the halcyon years of the “literate” age, Ms. Horowitch’s findings are chilling. But for others, particularly those who embrace the seemingly limitless potential of artificial intelligence, I suspect they couldn’t care less.

AI is capable of reading, analyzing, summarizing and extrapolating from vast troves of information, including the most complex texts, in seconds. If our reading-comprehension skills have been rendered obsolete, AI acolytes might argue, we should adapt by teaching and learning new skills. But even the most avowed AI devotees should recognize its limitations. In my experience, writing—at least writing well—is among the most glaring.

AI may be more adept than humans at generating a summary of a meeting, transcribing a medical record or distilling key points from a financial report. But those with a discerning eye recognize that the finished product often lacks the nuance, style and polish of a seasoned writer’s prose. While AI can write, it isn’t (yet) capable of crafting Supreme Court briefs, award-winning screenplays or widely acclaimed novels.

I’ve never met a gifted writer who wasn’t also an avid reader. To borrow a legal term, the two skills are inextricably intertwined. It seems as though the brains of skilled writers are wired over many years to mimic the rhythms, structures, patterns and prose of their favorite authors. Of course, AI consumes the same prose and in exponentially larger quantities, but it can’t channel those voices as effectively.

Many high-school and college English teachers have long abandoned teaching grammar, vocabulary and style. Now, apparently, they’ve all but forsaken reading. Taken together, the prospects for good writing (expository, creative, professional, academic) in this new postliterate age seem dim.

Good writing may not be the only casualty; there’s also a profound human cost. Reading voraciously as a boy enriched my life beyond measure. Books instilled intellectual stamina and sharpened my analytical abilities. They also fired my imagination and creativity, enabling me to live vicariously through literary heroes, and in doing so develop empathy and emotional maturity. Literature offered refuge to a sometimes lonely and insecure kid. It provided role models, instilled and reinforced timeless values, and fostered hope.

My life was enriched beyond measure by the bravery and stoicism of Robert Jordan, the wry wit of Holden Caulfield and the quiet resilience of Jack Burden. Tragically, this may not be the case for our children, who experience loneliness and isolation at unprecedented levels. While it would be an overstatement to claim that books will eliminate this malaise, they might mitigate it more effectively than the vapid fare of social media.

Our decline to the postliterate age may be inexorable. But for those who still value reading and writing, the cause may be worth a fight. Perhaps we could start with a modest goal: assigning more than zero books in English classes this fall.

Judge Cullen serves on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia and is the author of “Charlie-Man.”