By David Skinner

Johnny Cash in Washington on July 3, 1976. Photo: Getty Images

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To honor the American centennial in 1876, France gave the U.S. the Statue of Liberty, starting with the torch, and a former wagon painter named A.M. Willard made his iconic work, “The Spirit of ’76.” But 100 years later, on the eve of the next centennial, Americans had no idea what to expect.

Remembered as a massive outpouring of nostalgia and patriotic bravura, America’s bicentennial in 1976 seemed ill-timed. The culture didn’t appear ripe for a major national anniversary.

In 1975, the future Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan wrote, “In no one thing has the American civic culture declined more in recent decades than in the symbols of love of country, and of manly or womanly pride in the nation. The flag remains, but little else which is not battered or banal or both.”

The U.S. had pulled out of Vietnam and President Nixon had resigned in 1973 and 1974, respectively. “All the President’s Men,” the film version of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein’s 1974 book based on their Watergate reporting, was hitting theaters. Ripped from the headlines, it made heroes of the bylines.

Corruption seemed to be an almost daily event. Federal grand jury indictments of office-holders rose from 63 in 1970 to 337 in 1976, according to author David Frum. Major scandals rattled police departments in Indianapolis, New York and Philadelphia. Public officials all over seemed to be on the take.

The media’s favorite naysayer-of-the-moment was the left-wing firebrand Jeremy Rifkin, who founded the People’s Bicentennial Commission in the early 1970s. This anti-Nixon nonprofit was a font of bicentennial counterprogramming, including educational outreach. Mr. Rifkin’s efforts received federal funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities for a youth project involving “Revolutionary War Research.” So attention-getting were the PBC’s activities that a U.S. Senate subcommittee convened hearings to investigate its “attempt to steal the bicentennial.”

But on July 4, 1976, a comparison of PBC’s big event with the hundreds of thousands of people filling the streets of the capital suggested these activists had been taken too seriously in the run-up. A more representative T-shirt spotted in Washington that day read, “Beneath this T-shirt Beats the Heart of America.”

Perhaps the sixth year in a notoriously cynical decade was the perfect time to celebrate the nation’s founding.

The federal government made an effort. The 1975 General Accounting Office’s “Planning for America’s Bicentennial Celebration” lists no fewer than 1,766 historical re-enactments, beauty pageants, tree plantings and an “oldtime fiddlers’ contest.”

The Boy Scouts were out in force. President Ford, the only Eagle Scout to become president, acknowledged their efforts in advance. Hirsute individualism was all the rage, but squares loomed large that year, filling out bigger-than-usual Fourth of July parades in major cities and small towns, where many remember the fire hydrants repainted for the occasion. “Everything was a bit grander, operating on a larger scale,” recalled City Journal’s Paul Beston in 2016.

A bicentennial wagon train between Philipsburg and State College, Pa., on June 22, 1976. Photo: David Bookstaver/Associated Press

Planning at the national level had begun a decade earlier with general themes such as “Heritage ‘76: A summons to every American to recall his heritage and place it in its historical perspective.”

Hopes for a massive exposition in Philadelphia were dashed (too expensive) as the American Revolution Bicentennial Commission (too slow) was set aside in late 1973 to make way for the American Revolution Bicentennial Administration. This organization touted local campaigns, youth programs and activities on college campuses. The minutes from a 1973 meeting at the U.S. Information Agency mention plans to send “some Agency people” to Yale and other universities for coursework in American Studies before shipping them abroad to give public lectures on the subject.

The Smithsonian Institution convened many related exhibitions in the nation’s capital but its biggest event was the Folklife Festival, which drew huge crowds. The festival, usually only two weeks long, ran Wednesdays through Sundays from mid-June through early September, involving more than 5,000 participants, 38 foreign countries, scores of Native American tribes and attendees numbering 4.5 million.

Parks, including many historical sites, played a major role, as the number of visitors crested 200 million for the first time. Staff and volunteers at 245 parks undertook some 1,300 bicentennial-themed projects, with standouts such as Harper’s Ferry Center in West Virginia reporting scores of films, pamphlets and other efforts.

A special issue of Time sprang from the charmingly corny conceit that the magazine existed in 1776 and was reporting on the Revolution as last week’s big story. As amusing as the articles are the multipage ads placed by Sears, Pillsbury and Virginia Slims paying homage to a country of pioneers—brave women and handsome men risking their lives to settle a continent.

American square culture overlapped, for a moment or two, with elite culture. “The World of Franklin and Jefferson,” a major exhibition arranged by the U.S. Information Agency and bankrolled by IBM, was seen by hundreds of thousands in Paris, Warsaw and London before it opened in New York at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Curated by the office of Charles and Ray Eames, the widely admired designers famous for the classic Eames chair, the graphomanic exhibit featured more than 40,000 words of text (an incredible amount of wordage outside of a book) and loads of stuff.

New York City celebrates the bicentennial on July 4, 1976. Photo: Associated Press

The bowtie-sporting Charles Eames seemed genuinely enraptured by the connections among Jefferson and Franklin, Europe and the colonies, the Enlightenment and the founding. An extremely geeky exhibit starring a stuffed bison from the Field Museum in Chicago, it was described by Hilton Kramer in the New York Times as a “hodgepodge of the significant and the insignificant”: “visually effective, to be sure, but . . . intellectually meretricious.”

States formed their own bicentennial committees, and the private sector contributed many an important tribute. A list of bicentennial TV programs includes shows about Benjamin Franklin and an adaptation of Carl Sandburg’s account of Lincoln. The well-remembered American Freedom Train carried to 48 states an extraordinary exhibit including George Washington’s copy of the Constitution, the dress Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz” and Martin Luther King Jr.’s pulpit and robes.

On July 4, President Ford, Vice President Nelson Rockefeller and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, along with royalty from Monaco and Norway and other foreign dignitaries, stood aboard the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal for a parade of more than 200 sailing ships rolling along the Hudson between New York and New Jersey. Arthur Fiedler conducted the Boston Pops on the Esplanade and Johnny Cash marshalled a parade through Washington hours before a fireworks display one columnist described as the greatest in American history.

The sophisticates were wrong. The radicals, too, were wrong. The bicentennial celebrations of 1976 defied expectations. The bicentennial could no more be stolen than the Grinch could steal Christmas.

Working as a cultural bureaucrat under the two administrations before this one, I remember attending meetings for the coming semiquincentennial with a lot of staff who didn’t want to talk about celebrating. To do so would be to betray all the people our country had disappointed at one time or another. I found this surprising and wrong. For on birthdays, we celebrate that we are here, not that we are perfect but that we are alive. Pride should be a part of it, yes, but you can be proud of the imperfect.

Anyway, it isn’t up to committees in Washington to determine the parameters of the semiquincentennial. It’s up to Americans. And with, I expect, bottle rockets and history books, with flags and facepaint, with overlong documentaries and even thoughtful conversation (to say nothing of UFC fights), we can take note and admit in our many ways the gratitude we feel to be a part of the greatest nation on earth. If they could do it in 1976, we can do it this year.

Mr. Skinner is deputy editorial features editor at the Journal. From 2007-24 he was editor of Humanities magazine, published by the National Endowment for the Humanities.