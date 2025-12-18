Photo: Joey Sussman/Zuma Press

By WSJ Opinion

Today in Free Expression, columnist James B. Meigs explores why conspiracy theories are more popular than ever; Elliot Kaufman pays tribute to the late Norman Podhoretz; John Masko argues that the formulaic nature of modern pop music has made it vulnerable to AI takeover; and T. Becket Adams explains how the internet’s perverse incentives have made a grieving widow a target.

But first, the Trump show gets a spinoff . . .

One thing you can say for sure about the Donald Trump era: Something will happen. There will not be boredom.

The latest unexpected something originated from the office of the first lady, a typically sedate quadrant of a typically hyperactive administration. On Wednesday Mrs. Trump dropped a trailer for a forthcoming documentary titled, simply, “Melania.”

An IMDb.com summary describes the film, due in theaters on Jan. 30, as “an intimate chronicle” offering “a rare glimpse into the life of Melania Trump, exploring her role as First Lady and her relationship with the former president.”

Former? Hmm. What does IMDb know that the rest of us don’t?

The 70-second trailer looks sharp, as trailers often do. “Melania” is directed by Trump buddy Brett Ratner of “Rush Hour” fame. The media dutifully noted in its reports that Mr. Ratner has been accused of sexual misconduct, although I’m not sure what that has to do with this.

Amazon Prime reportedly paid $40 million for the rights to air the documentary after its theatrical run. Cue the backlash over Jeff Bezos’ supposed campaign to curry favor with Mr. Trump. Cue, also, the backlash to the backlash.

The left’s hammerlock on the levers of cultural power has conditioned the public to interpret the arrival of a film like “Melania” as intolerable propaganda. In fact, there is nothing wrong with a slickly produced, nice-looking documentary about America’s slickly produced, nice-looking first lady.

Mr. Bezos isn’t crazy to think audiences will be interested in a movie about a glamorous woman who lives with the world’s most powerful man at the world’s most famous address. Amazon may even make its money back on the deal.

Republicans watch documentaries, too.

—Matthew Hennessey

Into the Mind of the Conspiracy Theorist

By James B. Meigs

Conspiracy theories used to take a while to migrate from the fringes to the mainstream. Now it happens instantaneously. What explains their appeal? It’s not just that they offer comprehensive, albeit twisted, glosses on chaotic reality. For many, they are now a source of identity, power—and profit.

Norman Podhoretz, American

By Elliot Kaufman

Photo: David Howells/Corbis via Getty Images

Norman Podhoretz, who died Tuesday at 95, loved America and Americans when it was least fashionable to do so. His faith in their basic goodness—and refusal to be bullied out of it—powered one of the great careers in American letters.

How Human Song-Writing Became Worse Than a Chatbot Fake

John Masko

Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

AI-generated pop music is triumphing at a time when music created by humans is more predictable than ever. Only a renewed emphasis on creativity can stop the machine’s conquest of the music world.

The Internet Wants You to Be Cruel to Erika Kirk

T. Becket Adams

Photo: Evan Agostini/Associated Press

When a grieving window becomes the object of conspiratorial speculation and internet harassment, that’s a pretty good indication we have a problem. And it’s a problem that goes beyond the particulars of Erika Kirk’s situation, horrendous as it is, to a condemnation of the very incentives baked in to the way internet functions.

