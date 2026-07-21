By Meghan Cox Gurdon

American soccer fans on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on July 6. Photo: Ali Khaligh/ZUMA Press

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It was once normal for people to cheer for their own countries and regard their own cultural practices as better and more desirable than those of others. Back in those lost days, Americans shared if not a single culture at least a limited series of subcultures that came from most children reading mostly the same books at school, TV viewers watching pretty much the same channels (because there weren’t that many), and news aficionados getting their updates from a limited number of sources.



Don’t throw anything at me, please. There was plenty to regret in the past—and yet.



When neighbors had cultural touchstones in common, they were less tribal. They enjoyed a sense of fellowship. All that has gone away in recent decades, with the proliferation of information and entertainment sources that dropped us all into political silos, the woke revolution that problematized things that used to make us laugh, and the spread of smartphones that reduced points of procedural friction to nil.



Yet this summer has been different—have you noticed? It’s been almost like old times. The World Cup channeled patriotic energy into exuberant shows of unproblematized national affiliation. The Scots with their bagpipes, drinking Boston dry and enchanting barflies with their songs; the Norwegians rowing the air in happy imitation of their Viking ancestors; the English celebrating in the stands while dressed as lions or as crusaders bearing the cross of St. George. Americans, now so accustomed to brutal red-blue sectarianism, got a respite from politics by rooting for the same team. And we shared pleasure at the delighted astonishment of foreigners who encountered our United States for the first time as they are, rather than as alarmist news coverage have caused them to seem.

In the joyful surprise of visitors, we got welcome reminders that we are not the monsters of caricature: We’re friendly! Our country is beautiful! Our servings are enormous!



Along with international sports and good humor, there’s been intensifying common engagement with, of all things, a Hollywood movie. Isn’t it fantastic about “The Odyssey”? Whatever the drawbacks of Christopher Nolan’s film, he’s got us turning, en masse, to the urtext of Western civilization, one that woke scolds deplored and that most kids used to read at school. In a charming piece in the Journal, Esther Zuckerman and Connor Hart wrote about young people who’ve never read Homer hoovering up his work in anticipation of the film. For the Journal I got to write about the different audio versions of various translations. Our own John J. Miller laid out the ethnographic discoveries that helped scholars trace the poem’s oral origins; our man Kyle Smith has reviewed the film and anatomized Mr. Nolan’s skill at turning epic poetry into epic cinema.

Journalists, translators, classicists, plumbers, carpenters, hairdressers, golf pros—it seems as though everybody has something to say about Odysseus and his adventures, even if it’s just that he or she couldn’t get tickets at the IMAX for two weeks, yet, so please no spoilers.

What we’re experiencing this summer is a new version of an old thing: People engaging in unironic enjoyment, sparring over sports and culture and finding common cause and having fun. What a refreshing change it is from the deadly-earnest, scorched-earth politics that have poisoned relations to such a degree that mixed social gatherings, even among old friends, have become risky.

The World Cup and Christopher Nolan’s movie are things that are coming from the outside—they are exogenous events, produced by others—but Americans are responding with such ardor, I think, because of something going on inside us. It is my belief that we are famished for social and intellectual engagement that summons the deeper parts of ourselves, that allows us to connect with others while engaging our brains, our memories, our hearts, and our loyalties—far beyond the brittle demands of politics. This summer shows that we can have a deeper life, and a lot more fun living it.

Mrs. Gurdon is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.