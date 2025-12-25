Photo: Al Drago – Pool Via Cnp/Zuma Press

By WSJ Opinion

Good morning, and Merry Christmas!

Welcome to Free Expression, a daily newsletter on life, culture and politics.

If someone forwarded you this email, please take a moment to subscribe.

Today in Free Expression, columnist James B. Meigs urges parents to let kids to hold knives and ride bikes; columnist Ben Sasse keeps our spirits up following an awful diagnosis; Jack Butler explains why Catholics—including the pope—love “It’s a Wonderful Life”; Nicole Ault encourages us to embrace life this Christmas; and Mike Kerrigan offers an ode to his muse.

But first . . .

I come to praise him.

If you have been following this space since we launched on Dec. 15, then you surely know that one of our Free Expression columnists made news this week.

On Tuesday, Ben Sasse announced that he is battling “metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer.” The former Nebraska senator and University of Florida president called the diagnosis “a death sentence.”

Many have told me they were gutted to hear this. Ben has a well-deserved reputation for shooting straight. Even those who disagree with him on politics can see that he’s a genuine fellow with sincere convictions.

I met Ben for the first time only recently. But I know him well enough to say that you should take this part of his announcement as a promise: “I’m not going down without a fight.”

Many have also told me how inspiring they found the Christian witness of Ben’s announcement (see below). I did too.

Ben is a man of faith. He isn’t confused about what he’s doing here or who made him. And as he points out, the question isn’t whether we’ll die, but when. The big job is making sure we’re ready for what comes next.

Earlier this week, as I was processing the news of Ben’s diagnosis, he sent me this poem, by Alfred, Lord Tennyson. I found some comfort in it. I hope you do too.

In Memoriam, [Ring out, wild bells]

Ring out, wild bells, to the wild sky,

The flying cloud, the frosty light:

The year is dying in the night;

Ring out, wild bells, and let him die. Ring out the old, ring in the new,

Ring, happy bells, across the snow:

The year is going, let him go;

Ring out the false, ring in the true. Ring out the grief that saps the mind,

For those that here we see no more;

Ring out the feud of rich and poor,

Ring in redress to all mankind. Ring out a slowly dying cause,

And ancient forms of party strife;

Ring in the nobler modes of life,

With sweeter manners, purer laws. Ring out the want, the care, the sin,

The faithless coldness of the times;

Ring out, ring out my mournful rhymes,

But ring the fuller minstrel in. Ring out false pride in place and blood,

The civic slander and the spite;

Ring in the love of truth and right,

Ring in the common love of good. Ring out old shapes of foul disease;

Ring out the narrowing lust of gold;

Ring out the thousand wars of old,

Ring in the thousand years of peace. Ring in the valiant man and free,

The larger heart, the kindlier hand;

Ring out the darkness of the land,

Ring in the Christ that is to be.

Amid your joy and celebration this Christmas Day, please spare a prayer for Ben Sasse and his family.

—Matthew Hennessey

James B. Meigs

Today’s children are likelier to talk with an AI chatbot than to use a sharp knife. Technology can be, and often is, great. But kids need unstructured, outdoor play to learn and grow. Increasingly, they’re not getting it.

Ben Sasse

Photo: Hannah Mckay/Pool/Getty Images

This is a tough note to write, but since a bunch of you have started to suspect something, I’ll cut to the chase: Last week I was diagnosed with metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer, and am gonna die.

Jack Butler

Photo: Associated Press

“It’s a Wonderful Life” is a beloved Christmas classic. You don’t have to be Catholic to appreciate the movie. But it doesn’t hurt, as Pope Leo XIV’s recent announcement that it’s one of his favorite films shows.

Nicole Ault

Photo: Getty Images

There’s a strong temptation today to escape reality, and there are many ways to do it. This world contains the lowest. But Christmas reminds us that it is also a redeemed place, and that life is worth living.

Mike Kerrigan

Photo: vincenzo pinto/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

We tend to think of muses as only inspiring great authors and their works. But close friends can inspire greatness in us, too.

About Free Expression

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal.

Published directly to your inbox Monday through Friday, Free Expression features news and commentary from WSJ Opinion editors, regular columnists and other contributors.

Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.