Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson on March 30. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

There is a particular kind of student you meet on elite college campuses: confident, articulate, fluent in the language and rituals of higher education, and unmistakably more at home in the university setting than almost everyone else. They are, you eventually learn, the children of the faculty. On campus they’re called faculty brats. Once, they grew up to be professors themselves. Increasingly, they grow up to run things.

The term faculty brat isn’t an insult. It is a description of formation. Plenty of faculty children learn to be rigorous and humble. A growing number doesn’t; they instead emerge confident, articulate, ideologically coherent and almost entirely insulated from the consequences of being wrong.

I first encountered the type as an undergraduate at Stanford and later as a graduate student at Harvard. The faculty brats were at home with the buildings, the rituals, the language, the professors. Classmates and professors alike described them as the most privileged students on campus. Elite preparatory schools produce faculty brats, too. The category has migrated upward over the past generation, into the highest reaches of finance, technology and now city government. The fluency is the same. So is the insulation. And so, I now realize, is the unearned authority.

Consider Sam Bankman-Fried, the former crypto wunderkind now serving a federal sentence. His parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, were prominent Stanford Law professors when I was there. Mr. Bankman is a tax specialist. Ms. Fried writes on distributive ethics and the moral foundations of policy—precisely the intellectual terrain her son later invoked to justify his ventures. They were large figures on campus. Their son seems to have been steeped from childhood in the kind of abstract moral reasoning—effective altruism, longtermism, utilitarian calculus—that his mother taught for a living. His rhetoric was sophisticated. His collapse was spectacular. The lesson isn’t that academic households produce fraud. It’s that a moral and intellectual formation untethered from practical accountability can justify almost anything, and frequently does.

The pattern extends beyond finance. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is the son of Mahmood Mamdani, a professor of government at Columbia and one of the most prominent postcolonial theorists in the American academy, and noted filmmaker Mira Nair. The future mayor attended Bank Street, then Bronx Science, then Bowdoin. By his own description, his upbringing was “privileged.”

In Seattle, mayor Katie Wilson is the daughter of two Binghamton University biology professors, David Sloan Wilson and Anne Barrett Clark. Her parents helped pay for her years at Oxford. They were still paying her bills, including child care, into her 40s. She’s 43. When it became a campaign issue, Ms. Wilson defended the arrangement as “relatable.”

Both mayors are intelligent. Both are well-versed in the moral vocabulary of the institutions that produced them. Both now govern cities full of people who live inside the exact constraints—rent, payroll, trade-offs, consequences—from which they have been spared. The heart of the problem isn’t that they’re unqualified. It’s that they’re unacquainted.

The deeper issue is the monoculture that produced them. On campus, trade-offs can be abstracted away. Policies are often debated for their symbolic meaning rather than their practical effects. Moral clarity becomes a substitute for empirical testing. Dissent is treated as ignorance or bad faith. That works inside a seminar room. It fails in a city. And it produces leaders who mistake the applause of their peers for evidence that they are right.

None of this is inevitable. Universities still have the capacity to form serious, grounded citizens. But doing so requires reintroducing friction. It means real engagement with economics, scarcity and the unintended effects of well-meaning policy. It means time spent outside the academic bubble.

The world these faculty brats now run isn’t a seminar, and it won’t grade on a curve.

Mr. Abrams is a professor at Sarah Lawrence College and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.