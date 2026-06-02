A call is overturned in Cincinnati on March 28. Photo: Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

The colorful former Major League umpire Ron Luciano wrote in his autobiography that on days when he was hungover, he often let catchers whom he trusted call balls and strikes for him.

“It would work just fine,” Luciano wrote. “If they held the ball, I’d call (softly) it a strike. And if they threw it right back, it was a ball.” He said the only time he ever encountered an issue with this arrangement was when a pitcher once complained about a call that had been made by his own catcher.

Gone are these freewheeling days of baseball. Instant replay, digital boxes superimposed on TV screens, and constant criticism leveled on social media have pushed the sport into the era of computer-powered precision. Hitters and catchers now have the option to appeal calls using the Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System, inviting a new “robot umpire” into the equation.

Traditionalists argue that “baseball is art, not science.” They yearn for the days in which human error was widely accepted. Fans could boo all they wanted, but Luciano and his ilk maintained the patina of omnipotence.

The ABS system, however, has been a wild success, not because it has made umpires look worse, but because it has injected accountability into the umpiring process. This, in turn, has made umpires much better at their jobs and demonstrated to fans just how difficult their task has always been.

One would think the fact that around half the challenges made by batters, pitchers and catchers succeed would humiliate the blue behind the plate. But when the animation plays on the scoreboard, fans see that umpires often get a call right or wrong based on a tenth of an inch, an almost imperceptible distance. No one acting in good faith would blame another human for missing a call by the width of a playing card; if anything, there’s greater respect for the job of a human umpire.

Umpires also seem to be taking their jobs more seriously now that they know they’re being surveilled digitally. Few challenges are made that show a pitch more than 2 or 3 inches either inside or outside the strike zone. In the past, batters and pitchers only had to bite down on their tobacco a little harder and move on with the game. Now, the umps know that truly horrific calls will be immediately exposed. The job review process isn’t annual; it’s instantaneous.

To their credit, umpires seem to be taking the process in stride. When they’re overruled, they announce it to the field, jam their helmets back on and get on with it. In fairness, they’d better play ball with the rule, lest they be replaced by the equivalent of automated fast-food kiosks.

All of this has made for a more stimulating, collaborative experience for fans. Once helpless to affect bad calls, people paying for tickets can now yell and scream for a challenge, perhaps inducing a batter to tap his head. Fans in the stands now collectively gasp when the scoreboard reveals if their instincts were correct, adding a new level of drama to games.

The mechanics are seamless. A player has two seconds to signal for a review, and the results are instantly broadcast to everyone in the stadium. Traditionalists are right to criticize how instant replay can grind NFL or NBA games to a halt, but in baseball the whole process takes around 15 seconds.

Baseball is never going back to fully human umpires, in the same way that basketball isn’t returning to peach baskets. When new technology demonstrates its success in a sport, it shouldn’t be dismissed.

At least until robot umpires evolve to the point where they can get hangovers.

Mr. Schneider is a columnist at National Review Online and writes the Anti-Knowledge newsletter.