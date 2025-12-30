Bob Seger on stage in Michigan, July 2, 1977. Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

It’s one of the most memorable opening lines in rock ’n’ roll: “On a long and lonesome highway, east of Omaha.” Bob Seger’s anthem of weary motorists, “Turn the Page,” is about to reach a milestone. The best-known rendition—the one that helped turn Mr. Seger into a brand name—is almost 50 years old.

The song’s signature sounds remain vivid and familiar: the plaintive saxophone, the mournful Mellotron and the soulful and raspy vocals of Mr. Seger, who sings of “riding 16 hours,” walking “into a restaurant all strung out from the road,” and mulling over the day’s events “as you lie awake in bed.” Mr. Seger was in his 20s when he wrote these lyrics, but they feel like the words of an older man. They describe the physical distance of travel plus a figurative distance from people: customers in diners, fans at shows and lovers at home or from hookups as “you smoke the day’s last cigarette, remembering what she said.”

Now there’s also the distance of time, as “Turn the Page” drives like a long-haul trucker to its golden anniversary. In one sense, this mark is already in the rearview mirror: The song first appeared on a 1973 studio album (amusingly titled “Back in ’72”). Two years later, Mr. Seger and his Silver Bullet Band recorded it again, during a pair of concerts at Cobo Hall in Detroit. Released on the album “ ‘Live’ Bullet” in the spring of 1976, this would become the familiar version.

Mr. Seger is now 80—another milestone—and he finally has applied the brakes to a remarkable career. His last album of original material came out eight years ago. He performed his final concert six years ago. He declined an interview for this column, which was no surprise: “I’ve always considered myself an antistar. . . . I’m an introverted person, basically,” he told the music journalist Steve Miller, author of “Detroit Rock City,” published in 2013. Mr. Seger still lives in the Detroit area, and his career is connected to his native Michigan in the way that Bruce Springsteen is tied to New Jersey and John Mellencamp to Indiana.

For Mr. Seger, “Turn the Page” was a turning point. It fueled him as he accelerated from middling success in the Midwest to national renown. As Mr. Seger put it in 2011: “We went from station wagons to jets overnight.” And it would be difficult if not impossible for a young musician to take the same route today—partly because Mr. Seger’s combination of talent and determination is so rare, but also because the music industry has changed so much.

Robert Clark Seger was born in Detroit in 1945 and grew up mostly in Ann Arbor, Mich. His father taught him to play the ukulele and then abandoned the family. The boy founded his first band when he was 16. The Decibels were ambitious enough to record a tune: “The Lonely One.” It played exactly once on a radio station in Ann Arbor.

This inauspicious start led to a blue-collar apprenticeship that lasted more than a decade. Mr. Seger spent the 1960s writing and recording music with a series of bands that formed and broke up. He worked odd jobs to make ends meet, including a stint on Ford’s assembly line, where he installed rubber moldings around the windshields of Thunderbirds. He took every gig he could, trying to build an audience for his songs.

Before corporate owners began to dictate radio-station playlists in the 1990s, cities had distinctive music scenes, driven by disc jockeys who often played records simply because they liked them. Artists could become famous in their hometowns and remain unknown elsewhere. They also could become famous elsewhere and remain unknown in their hometowns. The song “Detroit Rock City” is a tribute to the place where the glam rockers of Kiss enjoyed early attention, despite hailing from New York.

Mr. Seger gained his own following in Michigan as local radio stations played tracks such as “East Side Story” and “Heavy Music.” One of them was CKLW, a Canadian station whose strong signal broadcast from across the Detroit River in Windsor, Ontario. Mr. Seger eventually wrote “Rosalie,” a song about CKLW’s legendary music director, Rosalie Trombley: “She’s got the power / She’s got the tower.”

In 1968, Berry Gordy’s Motown label tried to sign the Bob Seger System, as his band was called at the time, but Mr. Seger declined and accepted a deal with Capitol Records, which put out “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man,” the song that became his first hit. It included guitar work and backup vocals by Glenn Frey, a Detroiter and friend of Mr. Seger who later co-founded the Eagles. “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” peaked at No. 17 on the U.S. charts, though this was deceptive because it was “almost entirely a function of gigantic sales numbers in only the Detroit, Toledo, and Cleveland areas,” according to Mr. Seger’s biographer, Edward Sarkis Balian. “Many major markets including New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco never played the record.”

Mr. Seger came to a crossroads. He thought about quitting. If he had, he might have gone down in rock history as a one-hit wonder. Instead, he continued to make music. An album of acoustic songs sounded like an echo of James Taylor. Another album contained only covers. In 1974, Rolling Stone dubbed Mr. Seger “a Detroit-based John Fogerty”—a reference to the frontman of Creedence Clearwater Revival—and lamented that he “has never had the monster hit to break out nationally.”

During this period, Mr. Seger toured without stop. He once said that he played 265 shows in 1973 alone. That’s five a week. Sometimes it was for a crowd of thousands. Other times it was for a few dozen people in a half-empty bar. As he became a road warrior, “Turn the Page” joined “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” as a staple of his set lists.

In 1975, Mr. Seger released “Beautiful Loser,” his best album to date, but it stalled out at No. 131 on the charts. As always, Mr. Seger went back to composing and hoping for better luck. Yet now he struggled. A particular song frustrated him. “It took a long time to write,” he said. “I wrote the first verse and then got stuck for two or three months. I wrote the second verse and got stuck again for another five months before I could finish it.”

Eager to release something but lacking enough new material, Mr. Seger recorded the shows at Cobo Hall. “I won’t guarantee it, but you just might end up on an album,” he told the crowd. “‘Live’ Bullet” came out in April 1976, featuring “Turn the Page” as well as “Katmandu” and “Travelin’ Man.” Fans in Detroit snatched up 300,000 of the first 500,000 copies sold—and pushed it to sales of more than six million and a place on the album charts for more than three years, according to Mr. Balian.

At last, the page turned for Mr. Seger—and then he finished that vexing song. This was “Night Moves,” which became the smash hit that had eluded him for so long. It captured the magic and awkwardness of teenage romance: “Out in the backseat of my ’60 Chevy / Working on mysteries without any clues.” Yet it was about more than sexual mischief among the “young and restless and bored.” The title is at once a noun that describes an activity as well as a verb that chronicles the passage of time, as young people become old people who think about the past with a mix of fondness and sorrow.

Nobody does nostalgia better than Mr. Seger. After “Night Moves,” the hits with these themes kept coming. In “Against the Wind,” he offered a somber reflection: “Wish I didn’t know now what I didn’t know then.” On “Mainstreet,” he remembered “standing on the corner at midnight, trying to get my courage up.” And sometimes his wistfulness was fun: “Just take those old records off the shelf,” he belted in “Old Time Rock & Roll.”

Today’s tastemakers aren’t DJs as much as algorithms, and musicians who strive for stardom are probably less interested in airplay on local radio and relentless touring than they are in getting their songs on TikTok or television commercials. Mr. Seger might sympathize. Thanks to a marketing campaign that went on for 13 years, it’s hard to hear his 1986 song “Like a Rock” without thinking about Chevy pickup trucks.

The last of those ads ran in 2004, so now they’re a memory. As Mr. Seger once reminded us, however, rock ’n’ roll never forgets.

