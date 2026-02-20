Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks at the Munich Security Conference, Feb. 14. Photo: Panama Pictures/Action Press/ZUMA Press

European diplomats gave Secretary of State Marco Rubio a standing ovation last weekend—no small feat for a Trump administration official. After Mr. Rubio’s speech at the Munich Security Conference, Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger thanked him for providing a “message of reassurance.” The press was equally cordial. One headline in the Atlantic, an outlet not known for its pro-Trump commentary, called Mr. Rubio “impressive.” Indeed, he was.

Mr. Rubio impressed for a few reasons. He’s a polished speaker with a sense of humor. He embedded his critique of European climate, defense and border policies within a tribute to Western civilization’s shared history and culture. He acknowledged the interconnected nature of global security.

And he left Greenland alone.

Above all, Mr. Rubio treated the occasion seriously. He didn’t travel to Munich to dunk on European weakness or flatter Eurocrats with clichés. Instead, he offered a considered, well-written, 30-minute discourse on the sources and aims of U.S. foreign policy. Whether it persuaded the room was less important than the fact that it was delivered at all.

In a moment of crisis and unpredictability, Mr. Rubio reminded the world that rhetoric matters and that speeches can command attention. He illustrated that statesmanship isn’t trolling but the ability to justify one’s actions before a sometimes-hostile crowd.

A finely hewn public address was once the most powerful weapon in the political arsenal. Yet today’s elected officials behave as if podcasts, flame wars or livestreams are more effective. They mistake engagement for influence. Cutting-edge digital technology may allow a candidate to target supporters, raise money and mobilize activists. But not even the most contagious viral post can substitute for deliberate, sustained and eloquent rhetoric.

Speeches lend coherence to events. They add ballast to politicians otherwise lost amid the flotsam and jetsam of X, TikTok and Instagram. They can also, under the right circumstances, shape public opinion. Memes inflame or amuse. They rarely change minds.

The calendar testifies to speechmaking’s continuing relevance. The State of the Union address is the president’s annual set piece. Every four years, massive audiences watch the Republican and Democratic nominees deliver acceptance speeches. Americans expect presidents to address the nation during landmark events such as the beginning of a war or the onset of a pandemic. In this way, the president becomes a narrator of our national story. When he fails to provide context, comfort and counsel, he loses trust—and support.

Oratory’s decline wasn’t inevitable. The 21st century began with a model rhetorical president: George W. Bush. In August 2001, President Bush announced his policy on federal support for stem cell research in a speech that set the tone for his administration: direct, expository, with a hint of poetry. Several weeks later, after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Mr. Bush addressed a joint session of Congress. His rallying cry against terrorism—“We will not tire, we will not falter, and we will not fail”—echoes in American history.

There was an irony, however. Over eight years of war, as Mr. Bush’s speeches grew in clarity and force, his political situation worsened and his popularity declined. Polarization took its toll. The connection between rhetoric and results broke down. At least a half-dozen Bush presidency set pieces are worth studying: his description of the “axis of evil” linking rogue states and terrorist groups; his articulation of a “forward strategy of freedom” in Iraq; his paean to democracy in his second Inaugural Address; his speech to the nation from post-Katrina New Orleans; his comparison of Iraq and Vietnam before the Veterans of Foreign Wars; and his pronouncement that “our entire economy is in danger” at the onset of the global financial crisis and the 2007-09 recession. Yet none of this remarkable language salvaged Mr. Bush’s presidency.

Barack Obama suffered a similar fate. His career began with a keynote address to the 2004 Democratic National Convention: “There’s not a liberal America and a conservative America—there’s the United States of America.” Rhetoric marked his rise in 2008: his disentanglement from Rev. Jeremiah Wright; his “citizen of the world” remarks in Berlin; his acceptance and victory speeches in Denver and Chicago. Whenever Mr. Obama opened his mouth, liberals swooned.

Which was the problem. Mr. Obama couldn’t stop talking. Oratorical inflation eroded the value of his words. In his first year in office he delivered more than 50 speeches in support of healthcare reform. Yet ObamaCare remained unpopular. No matter how hard he argued for the Iran nuclear deal, the public disapproved.

By the end of his presidency not even Mr. Obama seemed to believe what he was saying. After stating many times that he lacked authority to expand DACA to parents of illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, Mr. Obama went ahead and did it anyway. The speeches I recall most vividly from his presidency aren’t articulations of policy but expressions of grief and acts of consolation. His remarks at memorials for mass shootings in Tucson, Ariz., Newtown, Conn., and Charleston, S.C., were somber and moving. They are reminders of Mr. Obama’s potential as a unifying figure—a potential he squandered in pursuit of “fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”

While partisan divisions limited the effectiveness of presidential rhetoric, social media offered a tempting alternative. If you can activate the grassroots through direct communications on X and Facebook, why try to sway public opinion through traditional speeches? If your semi-improvised riffs and politico-comic bits draw tens of thousands to tentpole rallies, why abide by the old playbook? Hadn’t Mr. Bush and Mr. Obama proved that classical oratory has little bearing on reality?

Words gave way to noise. Voters alienated from the political system found Mr. Trump’s “modern day presidential” style of insults, threats and conspiracies authentic. He dominated the news cycle. Yet even he delivered an unforgettable first Inaugural, spent time on his State of the Union addresses and gave memorable speeches in Poland, at the United Nations and before Mt. Rushmore. Unfortunately, the ideas and arguments contained in these texts were drowned out by Mr. Trump’s exaggerations, mood swings and falsehoods. Mr. Trump prefers proclamations to explanations, assertions to arguments.

As for President Biden, he was hardly in the public eye long enough to deliver a competent speech. His default rhetorical mode was denunciation; his preferred volume was shouting. When Mr. Biden wasn’t lighting strawmen on fire, he was incomprehensible. His presidency dealt rhetoric, already bloodied, another dispiriting blow.

Yet it might recover. The first two months of this year have seen rising leaders deliver big speeches on international affairs: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s “rupture” address to the World Economic Forum at Davos and Mr. Rubio’s Munich address on Western civilization. You needn’t agree with either speech to appreciate that both were good faith efforts to articulate what is happening in the world and to propose courses of action. More, please.

Here’s where to start: The United States has moved a tremendous amount of firepower into the Middle East. Negotiations with Iran are dragging on. President Trump has drawn red lines against Iran’s nuclear enrichment and its killing of antigovernment protesters. Tensions are mounting. War could break out. Wouldn’t it be good for the Trump administration to supply an account of its objectives vis-à-vis Iran? To rebut arguments against military action? To acknowledge the risks and appeal for support? To offer a more persuasive rationale than a tweet?

If President Trump is unwilling, I know just the secretary of state for the job.

