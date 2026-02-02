By Kyle Smith

When I was growing up, pop album covers were part of America’s cultural wallpaper. We all used to spend a lot of time in shopping malls, or on city streets that had record stores, or driving past enormous billboards announcing new releases. I’m convinced that the All-American 1984 cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.,” together with the summer Olympics in Los Angeles that summer, helped cause a surge in patriotic pride that helped Ronald Reagan get re-elected. Album covers mattered.

Then they didn’t, for a while. And now they do again. Sirius XM, Spotify and other streaming apps and car-radio services prominently display the album covers of artists on phones and dashboards. Now every new hit album is once again associated with its own signature art.

Not that anyone cares what a middle-aged guy has to say about these matters, but when posing for pictures, could you put some clothes on, Taylor Swift?

I’m a fan of Ms. Swift, I love nearly all of her albums (except the two depressing ones she made during the pandemic, for which I blame the Chinese Communist Party) and I paid quite a lot of money to take one of my daughters to a Taylor Swift concert in Tampa, Fla., in 2023. (Sorry about the damage to the college fund, honey, but that’s why we have student loans.) Please don’t write in to tell me I’m a misogynist who wants to enact “The Handmaid’s Tale” or is disgusted by feminine pulchritude. On the contrary.

No one is suggesting Ms. Swift dress like Emily Dickinson, or Hillary Clinton. In fact, one of my most fervently held beliefs is that no one should dress like Hillary Clinton, ever. But on her first 10 album covers, Taylor Swift felt no need to compete with the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, even though when she was just starting out she presumably had very little power to dictate how she would be presented to the public.

True, in her self-titled debut, she has bare shoulders and strategically placed long hair that suggest she isn’t wearing much, and on her third, “Speak Now,” she displays a bare back and shoulders while her face is in profile. But these were relatively tasteful photos.

However, the release of her 11th album, “Tortured Poets Department,” upon which she appears reclining, even writhing, in naughty black lingerie, is part of a reorientation of the album covers of female recording artists. In much the same way, the release of the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper” album in 1967 was an indicator that every rock act wanted the message of its covers to be, “We’re all out of our minds on psychedelics.”

Ms. Swift followed up last year with “The Life of a Showgirl,” again on her back, this time in a bath, dressed like a Moulin Rouge dancer who intends to be wearing less at the end of the performance than at the start.

Similarly, Tate McRae’s “So Close to What” (2025) has a racy, open-legged cover. Olivia Rodrigo’s “Guts” (2023) showed her on her back, the camera hovering over her, in a tank top with a thumb inserted partially into her mouth. Laufey’s “A Matter of Time” (2025) has her lying down, her dress hiked up high, with her legs thrust in the air.

Sabrina Carpenter, like Ms. Rodrigo a onetime Disney Channel star and now America’s pop sexpot, on her latest album went a step further. On the cover of “Man’s Best Friend,” released in August, she is posing in a black cocktail dress on her hands and knees while a man pulls her hair straight up. Her facial expression is neutral, but not reassuring. The image is distressing. Men who objected to this pose were accused by female fans of Ms. Carpenter of “pearl-clutching,” which is a little weird.

I am not currently wearing pearls, but like every other dad of teen girls, I’m well aware of how intensely beloved Ms. Carpenter is among the young and female. I’m not asking for a government agency to start dictating album covers, but if Ms. Carpenter had 0.01% the respect for her customers that they do for her, she’d realize that she’s sending a message that it’s cool to have a man physically and painfully dominate you. Ms. Swift and the others look like they’re posing for one of those rent-a-lady ads that used to run in the back of alternative weekly newspapers. This is feminism?

The influence these pop singers carry among girls and young women can hardly be overstated: They’re practically religious icons. What they do matters. While their quest to top each other in seizing attention is understandable, they should pause to consider the effect they are having on young psyches. Girls and women are under enough pressure to be beautiful without being told their highest aspiration should be to appear sexually available.

Mr. Smith is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.