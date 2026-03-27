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Today in Free Expression, columnist Matthew Continetti urges President Trump to forge ahead in the military campaign against Iran; Mary Julia Koch shows how young Democrats are trying to turn internet fame into electoral success; and Jack Butler speaks to Mike Rowe about the six-figure jobs that AI can’t replace.

But first, pour one out for the good guys . . .

Farewell to the Liberal Patriot

—Matthew Hennessey

I hate to see a publication fold. Especially a good one run by smart people. Especially one that fills a void in the political and cultural landscape.

The Liberal Patriot announced Thursday that it is shutting down after five years of what president and executive editor John Halpin called “upsetting the partisan applecart” with its signature mix of “economic nationalism and cultural moderation.”

TLP was a home for sane liberals. Neither party seemed to want to hear its message. But I did. So I’m very sad to see it go.

Ruy Teixeira co-founded TLP with Mr. Halpin in December 2020 to push the Democratic Party toward a “pro-worker, pro-family, pro-America” platform. Mr. Teixeira signed off with a lengthy post Thursday outlining what he considers the problems Democrats must solve if they’re going to figure out a way back to the “vital center” of American politics.

The first problem is cultural, specifically “the yawning gap between the cultural views of the Democratic Party, dominated by liberal professionals, and those of the median working class voter.” The Democrats are too haughty, too elite, too cocksure. They believe things about race, sex, biology and economics that are alien to most Americans. And they are pigheaded about it. They expect hatred of Donald Trump to force normies to hold their noses and join the unruly coalition of angry misfits and smiling communists who increasingly set the Democratic agenda.

Problem No. 2 is the inability of Democrats to figure out how to appeal to working-class and rural voters. As Mr. Teixeira explains, Democrats:

. . . are still viewed with suspicion among these voters and not regarded as “their” party. Current Democratic efforts to reverse that perception are limited by the party’s preference for candidates who simulate a populist working-class affect while still having the “correct” positions on cultural issues—in other words, a liberal professional’s idea of what a rural or working-class person should be like. The candidacy of Graham Platner for the Democratic Senatorial nomination in Maine is a good illustration of this dynamic.

The third problem is related to the first two: the trans issue, which Mr. Teixeira calls “a massive political liability” and “the most potent exemplar of Democrats’ lack of connection to the real world of ordinary Americans.” Most people think Democrats have completely lost their minds on this matter. Until they come back to earth on simple, objective, biological reality, Democrats aren’t going to get anywhere with the middle of the country.

Immigration is problem No. 4. Democrats are for the unrealistic policy of open borders. Over time, Mr. Teixeira writes, the “intense unpopularity” of this position “has contributed hugely to tanking Democrats’ working-class support.” If Democrats want to win back the working class, they have to come up with an approach other than let ’em all in.

Problem No. 5 for Democrats is economics. In Mr. Teixeira’s eyes, their policy has been mostly subsumed by the green agenda and sloganeering—“tax the rich,” etc. Their latest empty catchphrase is “affordability.” So far, he writes, Democrats have offered nothing on affordability other than a “grab bag of price caps and controls, subsidies and new regulations.” In other words, a return to the Biden economy that Americans ran from in 2024. They ran like it had the cooties.

RIP the Liberal Patriot. Your voice was necessary. I will miss you. Someone else will have to pick up the flag of sane liberalism now.

The last word goes to Mr. Teixeira:

Looking over this list of problems, one thing that stands out to me is that Democrats have never come to terms with how profoundly mistaken many of their priorities have been. These haven’t just been minor errors in implementing an otherwise fine program. Much of the program was simply wrong and, arguably, not even progressive. It’s time—past time—for Democrats to discard the conceit that they are on the right side of history and that therefore their positions are, and have been, noble and correct. Until they do so, I do not expect them to develop the dominant majority coalition they seek and vanquish right populism. Indeed, it could be the other way around. That’s a sobering thought.

Presents! : Earlier this week, President Trump cryptically told reporters that someone in Iran had given the U.S. “a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money.” What fun. Everybody loves presents. But he was so vague about it. What, oh what, could it be? Mr. Trump teased again that it was a “very significant prize” but wouldn’t let on what it was. The world was left to wait and wonder. The suspense was painful.

Ta-Da!: Yesterday, Mr. Trump revealed that it was not one present, but eight. Eight presents!? Aye papi. Ocho regalos! “They said, ‘To show you the fact that we’re real and solid and we’re there, we’re going to let you have eight boats of oil—eight boats, eight big boats of oil.’ ”

Here, I got you something, but you have to guess what it is. Photo: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg News

Ten Boats of Oil!: “And I said, ‘Well, I guess we’re dealing with the right people.’ And actually, they then apologized for something they said. And they said, ‘We’re going to send two more boats,’ and it ended up being 10 boats.”

Melania Trump hosted an event alongside Figure 3, a humanoid robot powered by AI. How long till the robots realize they aren’t wearing any clothes? asks Matthew Hennessey.

Matthew Continetti

President Trump insists that the war in Iran has already been won. But plenty of targets remain. And the regime retains the ability to cause serious problems for the world.

The worst thing the president could do now is stop the military campaign prematurely.

Mary Julia Koch

Photo: annabelle gordon/Reuters

Take a glance at the social-media accounts of younger candidates running for Congress, and you’ll notice a similar strategy. They borrow heavily from the memes, slang and style of internet culture. To their followers, they appear less like politicians who want your vote and more like online creators who “get it.” Will this strategy work?

Jack Butler

Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg News

If you don’t know Mike Rowe’s face, it may be because you have only seen it covered in excrement on an episode of the hit TV “Dirty Jobs.” But you definitely know the omnipresent host, narrator and actor’s voice. Jack Butler spoke with him about what he considers a national crisis: the shortfall in employment in the trades.