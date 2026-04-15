Tina Fey with members of the cast of ‘SNL U.K.’ in London on March 19. Photo: Sky

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When Lorne Michaels began assembling his crew for the first season of “Saturday Night” in 1975, he emphasized he didn’t want anyone with previous television experience. Mr. Michaels said he was looking for “enlightened amateurs” to keep the show fresh. “Comedy,” he said, “as a humanizing force, is too important to be left to professionals.”

After 51 years, the show that would become “Saturday Night Live” has become America’s comedy standard. Over those five decades, “SNL” has transitioned from the show that broke conventions to the primary one creating them. Virtually all the sketches are familiar, grasping for precedents in earlier bits. The cast-member archetypes are set. Current actors repurpose tricks from performers who were on the show before they were born.

This entrenched history led many fans to react skeptically to Mr. Michaels’s announcement that he would launch “Saturday Night Live U.K.,” a London-based companion to the American show. If the U.S. version was already gasping for novel ideas, how would a second version of the show be any more original?

But “SNL U.K.” (available on Peacock in the U.S.) has immediately surpassed its American counterpart with a satirical bite and originality our version has lacked for years. Chalk up some of the winsome brattiness to the fact that the British show allows swearing. But it also isn’t afraid to offend in ways the American “SNL” hasn’t in the past 10 years.

Much of the freshness of “SNL U.K.,” as with the U.S. version at its inception, comes from its inexperienced cast. Like John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Gilda Radner and Dan Aykroyd in 1975, few of the new show’s cast members have extensive TV experience. Many were serious stage actors before deciding to give comedy a try. That they all seem to be learning on the job makes the project more endearing.

Contrast that with recent years on “SNL.” Few new cast members have truly broken out (brilliant featured player Ashley Padilla excepted). For much of the past decade, the show has been saddled with long-time players whose spark fizzled years ago. Gone are the days when cast members spent a few years on the show then left for bigger projects. Mr. Michaels has said that with Hollywood producing fewer silly comedy films, his cast members have fewer places to go, so he’s happy to keep them on for longer.

This was never more evident than in the 47th season of “SNL” (2021-22). By the time Kate McKinnon finished up what was her 11th season, she was given little to do other than play members of President Trump’s administration. She performed alongside cast members who had spent eight (Beck Bennett), nine (Kyle Mooney) or even 10 (Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong) years on the show, far outlasting their creativity.

After long stretches, cast members typically have one foot out the door, looking for future jobs (see: Bowen Yang this year) and have long since exhausted their best ideas. Once Kristen Wiig left “SNL,” for instance, the show improved. Her talents were so immense that, in her final year, the writers simply stopped writing for her, letting her riff with little quality control.

Not so on “SNL U.K.,” where the bright-eyed cast members are working overtime to prove their worth. Players like George Fouracres, Emma Sidi and Jack Shep have been immediate standouts. The show is unafraid to mock big names like the former Prince Andrew and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer savagely. So far, the best sketch has been a commercial for a women’s skin care product so effective it makes people think their husbands are pedophiles.

It’s still early. It remains to be seen whether the “SNL U.K.” cast can maintain this quality. But as of now, they’ve proven to be quite ready for prime time.

Mr. Schneider is a columnist at National Review Online and co-host of the podcast “Wasn’t That Special: 50 Years of Saturday Night Live.”