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You probably shouldn’t end a friendship over GLP-1s. But if you do, you should think twice about writing an essay on the subject. This week, a writer named Sophia Ortega penned an essay in the Cut detailing her discovery that a close friend was taking the weight-loss drug Wegovy, and her decision to end the friendship over it.

The essay is a difficult read. Ms. Ortega writes about her struggles with an eating disorder at length, and while she frames her decision to estrange herself from her friend as “self-protection” and setting “boundaries,” she comes off as manipulative and controlling. Everyone in her life must conform to a recovering addict’s relationship with food—or else.

The article seems to have been concocted in a lab to attract attention on the contemporary internet. It has everything—GLP-1s, vivid descriptions of mental illness from someone still very much in the thick of it, and confident moralizing about diet culture. It’s no surprise that the essay went viral, and attracted widespread condemnation.

While I’ll admit that the essay scratches many of my own ideological itches, I couldn’t bring myself to feel anything but pity for Ms. Ortega. She wrote the kind of thing about herself that no one ever should—especially without several years’ reflection. The story she shares is so deeply personal, so deeply unflattering, that it registers as a form of self-harm. A quick search turns up more essays from Ms. Ortega that similarly expose profound embarrassments. It’s hard not to draw a parallel between her cycles of starvation and bingeing and her impulse to expose herself to public pity and ridicule. If an eating disorder can be a way of making one’s internal pain legible to others, the gut-spilling confessional essay can be a similar performance of self-mutilation.

This kind of writing goes beyond what’s typically found in personal essays. Confessional writing lacks any sense of privacy from the reader. Essays like Ms. Ortega’s don’t simply involve writing about something that happened to you, but also being willing to write about anything that happened to you. This kind of ultraconfessional essay had its peak in the 2010s. Sites like xoJane and the Awl paid aspiring young writers paltry sums to share astonishingly unfiltered stories about themselves. Writer Cat Marnell even had a short-lived blog on Vice dedicated to chronicling her active drug addiction. The trend was immortalized in a 2013 episode of “Girls” in which Hannah gets paid $200 by a website called JazzHate to, as she enthusiastically put it, “write an article that exposes all of my vulnerabilities to the entire internet.”

xoJane shuttered in 2016. In 2017, Jia Tolentino declared in the New Yorker that “The Personal-Essay Boom Is Over.” But in the intervening decade, the impulse to gawk at other people’s foibles never went away. Outlets like the Cut and the New York Times Modern Love column remain a consistent source of soul-baring essays. Substack has also proven to be a treasure trove of confessional writing. Last month, a young woman published a different viral essay on the platform detailing her anger at her roommate’s quiet GLP-1 use. As far as I can tell, no one’s yet started a popular Substack devoted to chronicling his drug addiction, but surely someone will soon find a way to fill that niche.

That isn’t to say confessional writing can never transcend the hit to its author’s dignity—Lena Dunham’s continued success is proof enough of that. But one should expose secrets with clear eyes. The problem is that these essays are inherently written by people who either have a depressed sense of self-preservation or a strain of outright masochism. It doesn’t help that so many of the writers who publish confessional essays are young, desperate for bylines and without the kind of subject-matter expertise that might allow them to write about anything other than the contents of their navels. If you’re a hungry young writer, sometimes the only thing you have to sell is your guts.

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.