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WSJ Free Expression

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Dana's avatar
Dana
3hEdited

It feels like I’ve read this same article 100x. “Huzzah, Senate Republicans grew a spine and defied Trump.” Yes, they’re very effective and reining in Trump’s worst impulses, but I’ll save my congratulations for when they exhibit the nerve to stand up to their political opposition.

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
30m

Those senators haven’t learned the word no. It’s just all a piece with the pile on Trump the democrats do so well. Setting up a fund for those American citizen nobodies that were targeted by Joey is just not done, yet how many millions have those contemptible creeps spent and HID covering for their despicable sex pest creeps in that cretinous body? You can’t hate those people enough.

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