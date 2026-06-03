Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Louise Perry finds a strange hatred of women in a new novel that is being embraced by women; David Skinner remembers the joy and unity of the 1976 bicentennial celebrations; and Mary Julia Koch abandons her Oura ring after realizing that there’s more to life than a sleep score.

But first, checks and balances are back in fashion . . .

Spine Is Back in Town

—Jack Butler

A rare and exciting thing has happened in Washington. I’m not talking about the water now flowing in the Union Station fountain. I’m talking about Congress, that atrophied Article I branch, which has unexpectedly shown a spine.



Last month President Trump announced a $1.776 billion fund to compensate those who have been targeted by government “weaponization.” Trump family members couldn’t apply for restitution, but Jan. 6 rioters and other suspect characters could.

The fund emerged as a bizarre settlement of Mr. Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax returns. He dropped the suit, but the Justice Department created the fund, supposedly in exchange. There’s no precedent for a sitting president to sue and settle with departments he oversees.

A cynical or merely weary observer, even in Congress, could’ve chalked this up to Mr. Trump’s habit of violating governing mores. There have been numerous such instances lately that have inspired little, if any, meaningful reaction. This time was different.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R., N.C.) called the fund a “payout pot for punks.” Sen. Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) called it “utterly stupid, morally wrong.” These men are on their way out of the Senate, so are unencumbered by re-election pressure. But others joined them. Majority Leader John Thune (R., S.D.) also politely yet firmly declared the fund unacceptable. And Sen. Ron Johnson (R., Wis.), a milk fan yet not milquetoast, reportedly agreed with a description of the fund as a “galactic blunder.”

On Tuesday evening, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that the administration is dropping the fund.

It’s refreshing to hear congressional Republican politicians actually speaking their minds for once, whatever their individual motivations. It’s also a useful reminder that it isn’t, in fact, always a great idea to “TRUST IN TRUMP” and “Just sit back and relax” because “it will all work out well in the end—It always does!” as the White House X account posted Monday. Mr. Trump’s political instincts have won him much over the past 10 years. But he isn’t infallible. And when he errs, people ought to make that plain.

Sometimes, he’ll even listen. Look past Mr. Trump’s triumphs over the past decade and there are examples of this. Asked when first running for president what kind of judge he’d like on the Supreme Court, he at first offered up his sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, who’d defended abortion from the bench. The backlash forced him to reassure conservatives he would nominate Federalist Society-type judges like Neil Gorsuch. Out of office but running for president again in 2024, Mr. Trump at first seemed to support a Florida constitutional amendment that would’ve dramatically expanded abortion in the state. Blowback from pro-lifers caused him to “clarify” that he held the opposite view.

In Mr. Trump’s first term, there were a lot more people in Washington, both on Capitol Hill and in the White House, willing to push back against his worst instincts and ideas. That spirit had grown rare. Let’s hope this spontaneous spinal regeneration proves permanent.

Just Breathe: You somehow always knew it would come to this. The Atlantic reports on the latest permutation of social-media culture: the solitude influencer. That’s someone who posts content drawn from “mundane solo moments.” Forget about fit checks or GRWM or any of the other familiar genres known to attract eyeballs online. What we have here are videos of 24-year-olds eating frozen pizzas and drinking diet soda out of wine glasses while watching Netflix. According to writer Faith Hill —whose name probably deserves an item of its own one day—solitude influencers are friendless and fine with it. There’s a cure for this. — Matthew Hennessey

Capybaras in the Wind: A private zoo in Louisiana keeps losing its animals. According to the Journal, the Magnolia Wilds zoo has lost a crocodile plus “a Marabou stork, a lynx, two Indian crested porcupines, a family of capybaras, a mob of kangaroos, a flock of flightless Rheas, a herd of water buffalo and an entire safari exhibit of bison, zebras and antelope.” One employee even compared the situation to the infamous documentary “Tiger King.” While a coterie of escaped zoo animals seems like the premise of a cheerful children’s book, the reality is grim. USDA inspectors have cited the zoo more than 40 times for animal welfare law violations. — Emma Camp

Catch me if you can, fed. Photo: Ezequiel Becerra/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Tennis Gods: Apparently Pope Leo XIV sets aside time every week to play tennis. It helps him stay fit and mentally disciplined as he leads the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics. Last year the Holy Father met world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Now that Mr. Sinner is out of the French Open, perhaps the two might have a rally on the red clay tennis court that reportedly exists behind the Vatican Museum. Leo has previously called himself “quite the amateur tennis player.” He must have a divine serve. — Mary Julia Koch

Louise Perry

“Yesteryear” is skillfully done. It is also a critique directed at one woman in particular: the influencer who posts under the social-media handle “Ballerina Farm.”

It is also a woman-hating revenge fantasy, and it has found an enthusiastic audience among other women.

David Skinner

Photo: Getty Images

America’s 1976 bicentennial seemed ill-timed. The culture didn’t appear ripe for a major national anniversary. We had one anyway and it was spectacular. We can do it again.

Mary Julia Koch

Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg News

A growing body of literature suggests that constant health tracking can pose a problem of its own—the pursuit of perfect numbers, and the nagging awareness that you’re always falling short.

The Evansville Otters play for love of the game—and a long shot at the show.

By John J. Miller

The young generation’s unsettling contribution to horror doubles as a critique of modernity.

By Jack Butler

The Maine Democrat isn’t the briny oysterman he’s made out to be.

By Matthew Hennessey

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