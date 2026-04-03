‘Star Trek’ producer Alex Kurtzman at the world premiere of ’Starfleet Academy’ in New York on Jan. 06, 2026. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Andy Weir got in trouble for speaking the truth. His apology made things worse.

Mr. Weir is the author of two bestselling science-fiction epics adapted into blockbuster films: “The Martian” and “Project Hail Mary.” Last month, while promoting the movie version of “Project Hail Mary,” he appeared on the “Critical Drinker” podcast and told the story of his failed pitch for a “Star Trek” series.

For the last decade, “Star Trek” has been overseen by producer Alex Kurtzman, who has emptied this famous intellectual property of its treasure. Mr. Weir conceded that he’s enjoyed one or two of Mr. Kurtzman’s shows, then added, “I don’t like a lot of the new Trek.” By implication, Mr. Weir meant such series as “Star Trek: Discovery”; “Star Trek: Picard”; “Star Trek: Prodigy”; “Star Trek: Section 31”; and “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.” Mr. Kurtzman “is a really nice guy,” Mr. Weir continued. “But at the same, those shows are s—.”

Red alert!

Mr. Weir’s mistake wasn’t his harsh judgment. It was his retreat—and his failure to explain why current “Star Trek” fails.

Mr. Kurtzman’s defenders took Mr. Weir’s comments as a conservative attack on diversity, inclusion and progressive politics—all hallmarks of modern “Star Trek.” To author Don Winslow, Mr. Weir was a traitor to his class. “I’m a real fan,” Mr. Winslow wrote on X. “But when you have your moment don’t use it to crap on other writers’ work. For the record, Alex Kurtzman is a visionary writer+creator+producer & you owe him an apology . . . writer to writer.”

Hard disagree. Where is it written that a writer can’t criticize another writer’s work? Criticism doesn’t harm creativity. It’s essential for learning and growth. If writers never attacked one another, half of world literature would vanish in an instant, like a member of the Q Continuum.

The anti-Weir backlash was as shrill as Klingon opera. The man owes nothing to anyone. He merely stated his opinion. And he’s right. While “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and “Star Trek: Lower Decks” may have their moments, as Mr. Weir said, most of today’s “Star Trek” is terrible: hackneyed, uninspired, self-consciously “hip,” visually overwhelming and cloyingly twee. The better the series look, the worse their writing becomes. What made the franchise great is lost.

And yet, rather than defend his position, Mr. Weir backed down. “Hey, Alex,” he wrote on Facebook. “Andy Weir here. I’m posting to apologize about stuff I said on the Critical Drinker’s podcast. I feel like my quotes were taken out of context as salacious sound bytes. I hope you saw the other parts where I said how much I like you as a person and what a nice guy you are. Also how I like SNW [“Strange New Worlds”] and LD [“Lower Decks”].”

All that was missing was the hug. If Mr. Weir’s quotes were taken out of context, then there was no reason to apologize. And why the puffery? Mr. Weir is a success. He doesn’t need Mr. Kurtzman’s validation.

Mr. Weir violated the chief lesson of the woke era: Never say you’re sorry. By appeasing Mr. Winslow, Mr. Weir reinforced the destructive assumption that writers must self-censor. And by pretending his disagreement with Mr. Kurtzman was just hype, Mr. Weir foreclosed an opportunity to develop his critique.

Progressivism and diversity aren’t why most current “Star Trek” projects disappoint. Since the original series, the writing has had a liberal bent and promoted multiracial harmony. The very premise is that, by the 23rd century, humanity has solved most of its earthbound problems. Our remaining challenges are in space.

Nor has “Star Trek” flinched from pushing boundaries. One of the first scripted interracial kisses on broadcast television. One of the first same-sex kisses on American television. Debates over racism, class struggle, foreign intervention, historical contingency, social hysteria, gender identity, assisted suicide, artificial intelligence and terrorism and occupation. The greatest moments of “Star Trek” use science-fiction elements and character development to shed light on both unchanging human nature and ever-shifting current events. They’re often funny, too.

What’s missing now is a sense of proportion. Diversity has been such an important part of “Star Trek”—in effect, its animating philosophy is “infinite diversity in infinite combinations”—that, paradoxically, it has remained in the background for much of the past 60 years. The takeaway was that, in the future, our physical traits and differences won’t matter. They will be ancillary to the purpose of exploration and discovery. Competence and professionalism will count for more.

The many missions on which “Star Trek” focuses are in service of Starfleet, a spaceborne navy. It’s a branch of the military. Modeled after the U.S. Armed Forces—“Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry was an Army aviator—Starfleet personnel were serious, driven, duty-oriented and battle-tested. Yes, Nichelle Nichols broke new ground as one of the first black women to have a featured role on a television series. But no one has ever thought that Lt. Uhura earned her place on the bridge for reasons other than mastery of her field. She commanded her station.

The dual military and scientific functions of Starfleet drive the best “Star Trek” storylines. Encounters with alien races and civilizations are the framework for characters to highlight aspects of the human condition. Two of the greatest episodes are about the difficulties of communication: “The Devil in the Dark” and “Darmok.” Yet the geopolitical—or rather, astropolitical—background also emphasizes the martial virtues and elevates the dramatic stakes. Think episodes such as “Unification Part I & II” from “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” as well as the Dominion War depicted in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.”

At its best, “Star Trek” has had an all-encompassing view of human situations. Its clashing navies and over-the-top personalities take on a Shakespearean dimension. This is especially the case when its leads are dynamic, classically trained actors such as William Shatner, Patrick Stewart and Avery Brooks. There are few recorded performances as powerful as Mr. Shatner’s in “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan”; Mr. Stewart’s in “Chain of Command Part I & II”; and Mr. Brooks’s in “Far Beyond the Stars.”

Even Mr. Kurtzman’s attempt to reunite the beloved cast of “The Next Generation” foundered. “Picard” only worked in its third and final season, when a new producer gave Patrick Stewart solid material and introduced a villain who could chew the scenery in Shakespearean fashion.

Mr. Kurtzman’s vision of “Star Trek” is trivial. Its lead actors can’t compare with their predecessors. Its characters aren’t compelling. Its situations are unserious. That’s why recent shows haven’t found audiences, and why Trekkers such as Andy Weir are disappointed. More people who’d like to see “Star Trek” restored to its earlier glory ought to speak up—and mean it. Because in this case, resistance isn’t futile.

Mr. Continetti is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.