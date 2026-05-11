By Shira Kaplan

A Shabbat dinner in Pasadena, Calif., on April 4, 2025. Photo: Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

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Included in President Trump’s May 4 proclamation for Jewish American Heritage month was a call for Jewish-Americans to observe a “national Sabbath” from sundown on May 15 to nightfall on May 16. “Shabbat 250,” as it has been dubbed, precedes “Rededicate 250,” Mr. Trump’s coinciding national Christian prayer and worship event in Washington on May 17.

Shabbat has existed since the beginning of biblical time. Even the most derelict Sunday School alumni and half-hearted catechists remember that, on the seventh day, God ceased creation and rested. And of course, it’s the fourth of the Ten Commandments: “Remember Shabbat and keep it holy.”

The Torah mandates an observance of Shabbat that involves ceasing certain categories of “labor.” Today, that imperative boils down to a few ubiquitous applications: no working; no using your phone, computer or TV; no driving; no cooking. There are many more.

“More than Jews have kept Shabbat, Shabbat has kept the Jews,” wrote the Zionist writer Asher Ginsberg, known as “Ahad Ha’am,” in 1898. Without the day of rest, “the tribulations of the workweek would pull” the Jewish people “ever lower, until they would reach the lowest stratum of materialism, and moral and intellectual degradation.” A focus on only work, money and ambition degrades the soul. But we can’t return our souls to ourselves. Only Shabbat can do that.

I’m from a traditional Jewish family in central Louisiana. Every Shabbat my parents, siblings and I would go to our small family synagogue, where my father is a third-generation layleader. After returning home, we’d sit together for Shabbat dinner. We ate as a family every night at our round kitchen table. But on Shabbat, we sat in the semisacrosanct dining room.

My mom worked full-time but always managed to prepare a multicourse Shabbat feast. Challah, wine and chicken soup with matzah balls was always served in white bowls on a neat white tablecloth—special Shabbat tableware and twinkling Shabbat candles. My dad would place his hands on our heads and bless us each individually. “May God bless you and keep you.”

My Jewish community gave me the strongest possible example of Jewish communal leaders: my parents. After college, I gravitated toward stricter Jewish practice, and Shabbat is still the heart of my week. When the sun sets on Friday, I can always be found at a Shabbat table with challah, wine and friends.

Many Shabbat dinners begin with singing the traditional Jewish hymn “Shalom Aleichem” (“Peace unto you”). The song is based on a charming Talmudic story of two angels—one good and one evil—that accompany Jews home from synagogue on Friday night. If the angels look in the window and see the table set for Shabbat, then the good angel declares, “May it be this way for another Shabbat,” and the bad angel must say, against his will, “Amen.” And if the opposite is found, the reverse occurs.

Jewish practice, of which Shabbat is emblematic, is a Jew’s birthright. The Torah commandment is to “remember Shabbat and keep it holy.” To those that may find this aspect of Judaism challenging, I suggest a path like my own: Start with “remembering” and work your way to “keeping.”

My hope is that in every Jewish home on May 15—and maybe the Shabbat after that, too—the good angel will win.

Ms. Kaplan is Free Expression’s social and podcast video editor.