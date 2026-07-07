William Franklyn-Miller in ‘Young Washington.’ Photo: Angel Studios

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The new film “Young Washington” shows something downright unbelievable. Directed by Jon Erwin and starring English actor William Franklyn-Miller, the movie depicts the Battle of the Monongahela, a major engagement early in the French and Indian War. George Washington, who not only participated in that war but actually helped touch it off, courageously rallies a group of soldiers fighting for the British amid an ongoing rout.

During the battle, Washington, afflicted with dysentery, has multiple horses shot out from under him. He is shot through his military jacket and his hat. But he is unharmed. It’s a ridiculous instance of the screenwriter’s crutch known as “plot armor,” in which the main character can’t die. Except it actually happened pretty much exactly like that. Washington himself speculated that “the miraculous care of Providence” preserved him.

With such material to work with, it isn’t surprising that “Young Washington” outperformed expectations this Fourth of July weekend, trailing only runaway hit “The Sound of Freedom” for nonanimated debuts of production company Angel Studios. But this success is actually the devil on Angel’s shoulder, tempting it to creative and commercial stagnation.

Angel Studios is an entertainment company whose films—including “Sound of Freedom” and “David”—seem created for and marketed toward right-of-center and Christian audiences. Such movies can be awful. But “Young Washington” isn’t. An impressive cast surrounds Mr. Franklyn-Miller, who is serviceable if not spectacular as the ambitious Washington in the years before he had his first tooth pulled. Kelsey Grammer plays Virginia landowner Thomas Fairfax. Ben Kingsley is colonial Virginia Lt. Gov. Robert Dinwiddie. And Andy Serkis is Maj. Gen. Edward Braddock, commander of the British forces at Monongahela. There’s considerable effort at period-authentic costumes and sets, though the director admits to having used AI for some of this.

“Young Washington” is no shallow agitprop, which is why the filmmakers’ impulse to hold the audience’s hand is so disappointing. Early scenes show an even younger Washington literally receiving the lessons that will guide his conduct for the rest of the movie, some of which are cloyingly repeated throughout. The movie has Christopher Gist, a frontiersman who accompanied Washington during surveying journeys and battles, die at the Battle of Fort Necessity, which preceded Monongahela, to provide guilt-based motivation for Washington’s loyalty to his fellow Virginians. Gist actually died several years after the latter battle.

“Young Washington” also contrives tensions between Thomas Gage, a British officer who fought alongside Washington at Monongahela, when we have no record of any at that time. The filmmakers couldn’t help but create some foreshadowing, as Gage and Washington later became enemies. Gage commanded British forces during the early days of the American Revolution.



The least subtle instance of this historical revision involves Washington’s actions at Monongahela. Shortly after the battle, Washington speaks to a group of Native American sharpshooters who had attempted to fire on him but missed, then stopped firing. He’s told these soldiers came to believe, after their initial shots failed, that he had supernatural protection and wasn’t supposed to die. Something like this is reputed to have happened, according to historian Ron Chernow’s biography of Washington. But in 1770, 15 years after the battle—not immediately following.

All of these changes distort the actual history of Washington’s life in a way that violates the storyteller’s rule: show, don’t tell. The filmmakers don’t realize the material they have is capable of speaking for itself. “Young Washington” is good enough without the didacticism.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.