kevin lamarque/Reuters

By Tim Rice

Even those of us who spend a lot of time online can have a hard time keeping up with trendy internet slang. Four years ago, everything was either “based” or “cringe.” Last year it was “very demure, very mindful.” Today, everything is “slop.”

The term began as a label for the AI-generated absurdities that now dominate social media. It has come to describe everything from food to fashion. It’s evocative yet ethereal, the perfect catchall term for things unpopular.

Slop has staying power, as evidenced by its unironic selection as Merriam-Webster’s 2025 Word of the Year. Its original meaning has become a much ballyhooed concept in AI. People fret over AI slop killing productivity, destroying aesthetic sensibilities and creating a generative feedback loop in which slop-based slop crowds out every other form of art.

But is slop really that much of a problem? The prospect of generative AI models training themselves on an increasingly terrible stream of AI-generated content does seem like a suboptimal application of the technology. The ease with which young people can access and consume this content is also troubling. Though that seems more like a strike against the ubiquity of smartphones than a strike against slop.

Otherwise, freaking out about AI slop is unnecessary. The kids are wasting their time with mindless content? Many such cases. Older people are falling for insanely obvious fake images? ’Twas ever thus.

Even the argument about slop’s aesthetic outrage—to which I am more sympathetic—is silly. Consider the reaction to Coca-Cola’s use of AI to make its 2025 Christmas commercial. If you’re complaining that a 60-second TV spot for the world’s most beloved soft drink is “soulless,” you should rethink a few things.

Some objected on the grounds that Coke’s commercial put real artists out of work. There are legitimate concerns about how AI models train on copyrighted material. But the notion that Coca-Cola has an obligation to hire artists to repackage its own century-old intellectual property—again, for a television commercial—is ridiculous.

None of this means that AI slop is good. But like Facebook memes and YouTube videos before it, this is just the latest new thing to inspire moral outrage.

The biggest problem with slop is that it’s such a catchy term. This makes it easy to deploy liberally. Low-quality garments from clothiers are fashion slop. Popular lunch dishes from fast-casual chains are slop bowls.

What does any of it mean? Slop is the rare descriptor that obfuscates more than it clarifies. Overuse of the term is dragging us deeper and deeper into a definitional gray zone.

“One calls something interesting precisely so as not to have to commit to a judgment of beauty (or of goodness),” wrote Susan Sontag. So, too, with slop. Applying the “slop” label is an easy way to dismiss something as distasteful without cultivating a real sensibility or standing up for the courage of your convictions. It also forecloses the possibility of any actual thought.

When someone says something is bad or ugly, you can argue the contrary, that it is good or beautiful. But once something is slop, to deny its slop-ness is to become a slop defender, part of the problem.

And yet, despite all this, slop marches on. It is meaningless and lazy, but also, clearly, captivating. The term has itself become slop, the very thing it was meant to shame. Except instead of our Instagram feeds, it’s destroying our moral and aesthetic imaginations. That’s something to worry about.

Mr. Rice is the Daily Wire’s Washington bureau chief.