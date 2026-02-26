Photo: Yuki Iwamura/Associated Press

When I moved to Alaska nine years ago, my soon-to-be-husband gave me the key to happy survival. “Embrace winter,” he advised. “It’s here much of the year. You can’t change the weather. But you can make winter your own.”

This advice, my dear East Coasters, I bequeath to you. Please, embrace your winter. For your sake. And ours.

Not that your dramatics over recent encounters with weather don’t provide amusement. We delight in your bottomless creativity in describing the substance that—until it came to your region—was known as “snow.” You have “bomb cyclones” and “blizzard conditions” and “extreme” and “severe” and “powerful” and “deadly” winter storms. We are fascinated that your snow will not obey gravity and simply . . . fall. It “batters” and “slams” and “hammers” and “smashes” and “smacks” and “paralyzes” you. What did you do to make it so angry? And, oh my, the descriptions of your agonies! Your sidewalks have mounds. Your lights are out. It’s difficult to drive. And it’s so, so, so, so, so cold.

We smile. Because in Alaska and other northern states such apocalyptic conditions are an everyday thing. It was like that here yesterday. And the day before. And the day before that. Our snow can begin falling (cough) as early as September; it’s still piling up in March, even April. Ice is a constant—on roads, driveways, store parking lots—and in your flesh, should you try to hop in your truck too quickly (me, January). Midwinter brings temperatures in the minus 20s (in Fairbanks, the minus 40s). Your nose hairs freeze. My area recently saw several 90 mile-per-hour windstorms, which knocked out power for tens of thousands. Did we take hostage your headlines?

Yes, we oddities choose to live in Arctic nowhere and are more prepared. We have snowplows, and auto chains on school buses, and capable electric linemen. And the decision to be here—the knowledge that winter is always coming—breeds preparedness. Rare is the Alaskan who doesn’t own generators, space heaters, things that blow and plow and shovel, emergency lights, chainsaws, ice cleats and enough cold-weather gear to qualify for a board seat at Columbia Sportswear.

But no amount of preparedness changes having to live winter—to endure it. It’s always cold; always snowy and icy; always perilous; often dark. “Mom, we watched the most beautiful sunset in science class today,” my daughter once said to me. What makes living winter not just endurable, but outright enjoyable, is the mindset.

Think of winter not as a hardship, but as Jack Frost providing your excused absence from the routine—from the usual outdoor chores, from the pressure to go on that run, even from the occasional work or school day. Think of it as a chance at hibernation: to begin a puzzle, or watch that old film, or start a series of a books. (I’m most of the way through Winston Graham’s 12-book “Poldark” series, and believe me, Ross is hot enough to warm up any winter.) Break out the cocoa and call an old friend. Cook a long meal. Play with the kids. Remember, too, that this was long the way of things, even in your area. The Hudson used to freeze over! People gathered inside for long winters, only breaking out with the buds of May. It’s called spring cleaning for a reason.

As for what’s happening out of doors, embrace it, too. Up here, frozen lakes let us ride snowmachines to our cabins, or—better yet— to lodges with warm lights and long bars. It’s a chance to break out shelters and heaters for ice fishing. Skiing, snowboarding, the Iditarod, ice-art competitions, the northern lights. So you don’t own a Ski-Doo or ice augur? Big deal. Look at that snow! It’s there for the adventurous to Nordic ski a few blocks, to serve as a perfect snowtube run, to provide for snowmen and ice angels and forts and snowball wars. Take that rare trip to the ice rink. Go on a winter hike. Heat up in a sauna, then go roll outside. Your snow isn’t out to get you. It honestly doesn’t hate you.

Embrace winter, if for this reason alone: You can’t change it. We in northern climes certainly know that. With that realization comes calm and acceptance. And . . . a whole lot less whining.

Ms. Strassel is the Journal’s Potomac Watch columnist.