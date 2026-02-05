By Emma Camp

David Gray/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Can social-media platforms be held liable for users’ mental-health problems? A battery of lawsuits—thousands in California alone—argue they should. One that claims Meta’s and YouTube’s products contributed to a young woman’s mental-health issues will soon go to trial in Los Angeles. TikTok, which was also named in her suit, settled last week.

The suit describes a teenager’s life deteriorating after she began using social media. Now 20, the young woman—identified only as K.G.M.—developed a crippling dependence on social-media platforms. She required frequent hospitalizations, missed a year of school and had meltdowns “to the point of violence” when her mother attempted to take away her devices.

Suits like K.G.M.’s aim to undermine Section 230, a provision of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 that protects platforms from being held liable for user-generated content. K.G.M.’s lawyers are trying to get around it by arguing that tech companies knew their platforms would cause addiction and exacerbate mental-health problems in users, especially teenagers.

K.G.M. and her family deserve sympathy. And social-media features like “infinite scroll” can ensnare vulnerable people. But whether K.G.M.’s suit against Meta and YouTube succeeds—and whether social-media sites are at fault—is another matter.

Social media might be one factor in someone’s depression or anxiety, but it’s rarely the only one. As a Journal editorial recently pointed out, K.G.M experienced domestic violence in her home as a child, which may have contributed to her later struggles. There are many sympathetic stories in suits against social-media companies. But they identify a problem best solved with personal and parental responsibility.

This isn’t to say that parents should be blamed when tragedy strikes, or that helping children in a dark spiral is as simple as taking away their phones. But these extreme cases don’t prove big tech is to blame for the general decline in youth mental health.

They do show how much responses to social-media content can differ. Pictures of classmates at a party might inspire self-loathing and anxiety in one person and delight in another. Healthy recipe content might push one person to eat more vegetables while sending another into eating-disorder relapse. Parents should decide whether their children are ready to use social media responsibly. It’s unreasonable to expect social-media companies to account for emotionally fragile users.

The research blaming social media for negative mental-health outcomes isn’t airtight. In 2019, psychology professor and tech-skeptic Jonathan Haidt compiled more than 300 scientific studies finding a relationship between social-media use and mental-health issues. But many of those studies were low-quality and plagued by statistical fallacies. The many studies that find a positive correlation between youth well-being and screen time also deserve skepticism. The complexity of this area makes drawing definitive conclusions difficult.

There are good reasons for some parents to let their kids go online. Social-media platforms can encourage socialization. They can unite people with common interests and keep acquaintances in touch. What allows cyberbullying can also spark friendship.

The extreme examples anti-tech lawsuits highlight shouldn’t determine how we relate to social media. People should decide when their kids get access. Many people who use social media are unharmed by it. Most parents can limit their children’s screen time using the ample parental control tools already available to them.

Big tech is a convenient boogeyman. But Americans can be trusted to decide how much scrolling is enough.

Ms. Camp is a senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.