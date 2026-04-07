WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Tea's avatar
George Tea
5h

Outright fraud and corruption are my largest concerns. Manufactured data in climate science, deceptive pharmaceutical trails, woke agenda social science studies, health food studies sponsored by the meat and milk industries, etc. Who watches the watchmen?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture