Photo: Makiya Seminera/Associated Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Matthew Continetti surveys President Trump’s choices in Iran; Emma Camp bids a not-so-fond farewell to unhelpful student loan programs; and Jack Butler slaughters the myth of a nonviolent past.

But first, a 31-flavors political philosophy . . .

A Socialism of Convenience

—Matthew Hennessey

Socialists, if you haven’t noticed, can be slippery when it comes to definitions. Nailing down the intricacies and distinctions among varieties of socialism is like trying to eat Jell-O with chopsticks. Good luck getting a mouthful.

There’s socialism and then there’s democratic socialism. What are the differences? Depends who’s asking. There’s also social democracy, which is apparently not the same as democratic socialism. Sorting out the subtleties could give you a headache.

Of course, there’s also communism, but socialists are touchy about being confused for communists so be careful there.

If you happen to be a regular American voter who’s a little hazy on exactly what distinguishes socialism from communism, think twice about asking for an explanation. You could be in for a long night.

When debating in public, socialists play down their radicalism. They use happy talk words like “affordability” and “fairness.” Everything good is socialism. Roads are socialism. Preschools are socialism. Firefighting is socialism. If it was done with taxpayer money, it’s socialism.

“What about policing? Is that socialism, too?”

“No, that’s fascism. Don’t be a wise guy.”

When debating in private with other socialists, the happy talk goes out the window. We’re a very long way from socialism, they tell each other. We live under the thumb of capitalist exploitation. We need a revolution. It’s coming, comrades. Hold steady.

“Oh, wait, did I say ‘revolution’? I meant a political revolution of course. Haha.”

My colleague Mary Julia Koch recently cataloged the fondness American socialists harbor for the Nordic model. She had the receipts—popular politicians pointing to Norway, Sweden and Denmark as examples par excellence of how well socialism works in practice.

The punchline: Those countries have market economies. Their gigantic welfare states are financed by the fruits of capitalism. Socialism and capitalism can apparently work together so long as capitalists understand who’s boss.

Many commenters on social media volunteered to correct Mary Julia on a definitional basis. She was confusing social democracy and democratic socialism, they said. At least that’s what I think they said.

Socialists deliberately sow confusion about their methods and goals. Keeping people guessing is part of the game. It gives them options. It gets the right message to the right people at the right time while preserving deniability.

So grab your chopsticks and enjoy your Jell-O. Come the revolution, it may be all you get.

Dancing Queen: They say age is just a number. Yoko Morishita takes that adage to another level. At 77, she’s the prima ballerina at a renowned Japanese ballet company. That must be a world record. Most dancers retire in their mid-30s. Few can make it to 40. Yet Ms. Morishita is still en pointe, taking on starring roles in productions of “Swan Lake,” “Coppelia” and “The Nutcracker.” What’s her secret? The 4-foot-9-inch icon told the Journal she practices for at least six hours, six days a week, and that she watches her step in the rain to prevent injury. Ms. Morishita doesn’t overthink it. “Once today is over, I think about tomorrow’s lesson,” she said. “Before I knew it, 75 years had passed.” — Mary Julia Koch

Rocky: The internet is going wild for a deformed raccoon seen scampering around the Seattle area. The raccoon, dubbed “Jimothy,” was born with a shortened spine, giving him a bizarre, Quasimodo-like appearance. People are absolutely obsessed with the ill-formed raccoon—to the point that simply searching “Jimothy” on Google prompts a cartoon of the critter to prance across your computer screen. Let’s hope the little rascal is enjoying his 15 minutes of fame. — Emma Camp

Weirdos invoke a deformed raccoon at a baseball game in Seattle. Photo: Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press

Black Death Brightened: Another awful thing about the past: It was riddled with disease. History’s most notorious example is the bubonic plague. It flared up repeatedly over the centuries, most devastatingly in the 14th century “Black Death,” which killed up to 60% of Europe’s population. Your risk of dying from the plague today is much lower. And it may have gotten lower still. Lab tests on mice of new vaccines against yersina pestis, the bacteria responsible for the plague, have found them 100% effective, according to research published in the journal Science Translational Medicine. And there was much rejoicing. — Jack Butler

Matthew Continetti

Mr. Trump can continue the low-intensity conflict with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz that has no end in sight.

A better option is to break out of this self-imposed limbo by returning to major combat operations and targeting the IRGC.

No Money for Clown Colleges Emma Camp · 2:17 PM Degree programs that don’t equip graduates with an increased earning potential could soon lose access to federal student loan dollars, per a new Education Department rule. The reform’s rationale is simple: Taxpayers shouldn’t foot the bill for programs that leave graduates financially worse off than if they had never attended at all. Read full story

History Is Written in Blood Jack Butler · 2:13 PM Discomfort with violence plays a significant role in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.” The reality is that such discomfort is historically rare. 17th century English philosopher Thomas Hobbes described most people’s lives as “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short.” But they weren’t alone. Other people were constantly trying to kill them. Read full story

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