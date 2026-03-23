Photo: Mandel Ngan/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Good morning. Welcome to Free Expression, a daily newsletter on life, culture and politics from WSJ Opinion.

Today in Free Expression, columnist Kyle Smith sees a conspiracy to make us immense; Emma Camp tries to figure out when groyper wannabe candidate James Fishback shed his center-right pose; and Jack Butler gives a roundhouse kick to left-wing critics of Chuck Norris.

But first, one thing you can do when someone dies is shut up . . .

To Bury, Not to Praise

—Matthew Hennessey

Robert Mueller, who died this weekend at 81, was a serious and honorable man with a long and distinguished career. In another age, the passing of someone with his résumé would invite solemn reflection from the highest office in the land. We don’t live in such an age.

What made you think Donald Trump would greet Mueller’s death with anything other than sick glee? Was it that video of him standing on the tarmac as the press told him that Ruth Bader Ginsburg had just died? That was six years ago, before the second impeachment, before the Mar-a-Lago raid, before the four indictments, before the assassination attempts. Don’t tell me you made the mistake of thinking that there’s a gracious and classy guy underneath it all.

Mr. Trump is like the honey badger. He don’t care.

At Charlie Kirk’s memorial in September 2025, Mr. Trump laid it on the table. “I hate my opponent and I don’t want the best for them. I’m sorry,” he said. When someone tells you who they are . . . etc. etc.

Mr. Trump’s Truth Social post on Mueller’s death is a disgrace. But for good and ill, the nation is addicted to this nasty brand of politics. The Washington establishment’s long project to break that addiction, a project to which Mueller lent his name and reputation, has been a pathetic failure.

Mr. Trump hasn’t resigned. He isn’t in jail. His worldview hasn’t been marginalized. His enemies have tried everything. They’ve only made him stronger. It’s hard to say why. Probably some combination of their blind rage and his dumb luck.

Check the scoreboard. Mueller is gone, as is the once-standard belief that Russia colluded with Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign. The list of Republicans who crossed Mr. Trump, and who no longer hold office as a result, is long and getting longer. The “resistance” is a shambles. Michael Avenatti is in jail. Stephen Colbert is going off the air. MSNBC changed its name and is less than irrelevant. The Washington Post is shrinking and confused.

Mr. Trump is still here and still taking names.

There will be another chapter to this story. He will almost certainly be impeached again, which could lead to his removal from office. When he dies, the obituaries will be ugly, as will the inevitable reprisals. People will probably go to jail for having done business with him. His political allies will bear the mark of their associations with him forever.

But there will be another chapter after that, when historians of the future, unoffended by the outrage du jour, look with clear eyes on what Mr. Trump has done. Like all presidents, he will be judged by the results. That jury is still a long way out.

History is also a little like the honey badger. It cares less about manners than it does about achievements. In that department, Robert Mueller had more than the average bear. RIP.

Street Fighter : Cities and towns across California are wrestling with their Cesar Chavez problem. Now that the labor icon’s name is mud, what to do about all the streets, schools, parks and playgrounds named after him? In San Francisco, firefighter Stephen Martin-Pinto is circulating an online petition to rename Cesar Chavez Street as Chuck Norris Boulevard. It isn’t as crazy as it sounds. Prior to 1995, this 3.5-mile thoroughfare was known as Army Street. Perfect! Norris served in the Air Force and often played a military man on screen. Hoo-ah. In 1968 Army Street was the shooting location of the first moments of the famous car chase in “Bullitt,” starring Steve McQueen . As Jack Butler notes in today’s edition of Free Expression , it was McQueen who gave Norris the nudge to get into acting. Slam dunk.

Commies: The San Francisco Chronicle points out the obvious wrinkle: Norris was “an outspoken conservative who supported Republican candidates, wrote columns criticizing federal overreach and abortion rights, and was active in evangelical Christian causes. He also supported President Donald Trump and backed efforts to expand gun rights.” Yes, there is that. The good news is that San Francisco has a live-and-let-live reputation. It’s always been my understanding that the city is open-minded and welcoming of difference, though maybe I have that wrong. As the Chronicle reports, “There is no indication that city officials are officially considering Martin-Pinto’s proposal.”

Chuck Norris (left) and Chuck Norris (right) Photo: Agence France-Presse/Getty Image

Fish Frenzy: A team of scientists sought to answer the age-old question: How high are the sharks in the Bahamas? What they found was honestly shocking. The sharks are pretty high. Analysis of blood serum from 85 sharks swimming in the waters around Eleuthera Island turned up anti-inflammatory painkillers, cocaine, acetaminophen and caffeine. Sounds like a party. The lead author of the study published in Environmental Pollution explained where the sharks are getting this stuff. “It’s mostly because people are going there, peeing in the water and dumping their sewage in the water,” said biologist Natascha Wosnick. Never been to the Bahamas, but if I get there I’ll stick by the hotel pool.

Kyle Smith

It’s crazy that taxpayers foot the bill for junk food, and for the inevitable associated medical costs. We should, at the very least, stop paying for people’s empty calories.

Yet we do this in the name of “helping farmers” (meaning gigantic agribusinesses with sophisticated lobbying operations) and “fighting hunger” (America’s poor are among the fattest people on the planet).

Emma Camp

Photo: Douglas R. Clifford/Zuma Press

How does a seemingly moderate conservative become the favorite candidate of teenage groypers—that is, online antisemites? Did he always have these views, or did something change his mind? Emma Camp called Mr. Fishback last week to find out.

Jack Butler

Photo: Jerry Markland/Getty Images

Somewhere in each of the tributes to the late action star you’ll encounter a line, paragraph or entire section framed as an embarrassing admission about Norris: Alas, this awesome dude was, unfortunately, a right-winger. Some on the left still can’t get over the fact that he roundhouse-kicked his way to fame without checking their political boxes.