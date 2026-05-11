By Kyle Smith

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In politics, the candidate who tells the best story always has the best chance of winning.

Enter Spencer Pratt, the possible next mayor of Los Angeles. His story glows with righteous outrage: Los Angeles is wasting huge sums of money on ineffectual responses to homelessness and disorder, it has areas that are Disneyland for meth heads, and it horribly mismanaged both last year’s wildfires and the rebuilding effort.

Who is he? Good question. I’ve been writing about entertainment for 30 years, and until a few weeks ago I’d never heard of Mr. Pratt, a semiridiculous reality-TV personality (I didn’t say “star.”). His career highlight is his early-2000s appearance on an MTV series about young and beautiful Angelenos called “The Hills” that ran for six seasons. He married his co-star Heidi Montag (they’re still together, raising two sons), then leveraged his notoriety to appear on other shows I, and perhaps you, forgot to watch (“I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!”, “Celebrity Big Brother”). He’s a Republican, though he sensibly downplays that in the land of la-la. He isn’t overly burdened with political experience. It wouldn’t be unfair to call him underqualified, or maybe just plain unqualified.

Yet the person he’s running against is plainly disqualified, by reason of gross incompetence. Incumbent Democratic Mayor Karen Bass is a leftist hack. Mr. Pratt’s Latino-outreach team calls her “Karen Basura”—Spanish for garbage. Those Angelenos who are fed up with homelessness, the platoons of stumbling drug addicts Mr. Pratt dubs “zombies,” and the agonizingly slow rebuilding of the homes lost in last year’s fires are finding the reality-show outsider to be the surprisingly effective megaphone for their concerns.

If no candidate wins a majority on June 2, there will be a runoff in November between the two top finishers, even if they’re of the same party. Early voting is already under way. Recent polls suggest some 40% of voters are undecided.

Those surveys usually put Mr. Pratt third behind Ms. Bass and Nithya Raman, a radical Democratic Socialist who has lived in Los Angeles only since 2013 and now serves on the City Council. She’s the kind of pol who opposes laws that would keep homeless encampments away from schools. Less than six years ago she declared, “Defund the police.”

Mr. Pratt, like Golden Tempo at the Kentucky Derby, is a notional no-hoper who appears to be coming up fast on the outside. In a bluntly emotional campaign spot featuring shots of Ms. Bass’s and Ms. Raman’s multimillion-dollar homes, Mr. Pratt cut to his own residence—a trailer—and noted with unsuppressed anger, in reference to the Palisades fire, “This is where I live. They let my home burn down. I know what the consequences of failed leadership are.” He titled the spot, “They not like us,” echoing the now-classic 2024 diss track by rapper Kendrick Lamar.

That ad generated more than 10 million views on social media, but Mr. Pratt was just getting started. Later he rolled out a spot, directed by Charles Curran, that used AI to depict Gov. Gavin Newsom as a callous 18th-century French aristocrat (not a stretch, since he famously dined at ultrachic French Laundry when the peasantry were under social-distancing orders), former Vice President Kamala Harris as a brainless sidekick and Ms. Bass as the Joker. L.A. was shown as a fire-ravaged city begging to be rescued by a Batman-like superhero—Mr. Pratt, emerging from his trailer and snapping on a utility belt with the initials “SP.”

Silly? Yes. Hyperbolic? Quite. But everything is showbiz. Especially in California. Viral imagery has elevated Mr. Pratt from nobody to somebody. The resolutely mainstream Republican Jeb Bush called it “maybe the best political ad of the year” on X. It generated millions more hits on social media.

In a televised debate Wednesday, Mr. Pratt proved that he could bring the thunder live and in person, heaping ridicule on his two opponents like Moe thwacking together the heads of Larry and Curly. Gustavo Arellano, a liberal columnist for the Los Angeles Times, called Ms. Raman a “flop” before adding with a sort of clenched amazement that Mr. Pratt “mostly succeeded” in handling “tough questions for the first time.” A nervous-sounding column in the Democrat-cheerleader publication Vanity Fair asked, “Did Spencer Pratt Win Last Night’s Los Angeles Mayoral Debate?” A nonscientific but eyebrow-raising online poll conducted by NBC4-LA found that 89% of respondents declared Mr. Pratt the debate winner as of the following day. Ms. Bass’s paid influencers were reduced to bleating that she “hasn’t been perfect, but she’s got a record & results to prove it.” No doubt: She does indeed have results that prove she’s got a record.

Whether Mr. Pratt wins or loses the mayoral election (the latter is probable: Prediction markets give him around a 21% chance of winning), he has had a transformative effect on American elections. Like it or not, we’ve entered the age of AI candidates. The days of needing a massive war chest to generate and buy advertising to break through to voters are over. Free and cheap AI tools, combined with free access to social media, are now making political campaigning amazingly democratic. Which could be very bad news for L.A.’s top Democrat.

Mr. Smith is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.