Photo: Jill Connelly/Associated Press

Good morning. Welcome to Free Expression, a daily newsletter on life, culture and politics from WSJ Opinion.

If someone forwarded you this email, please take a moment to subscribe. You can follow us on X/Twitter, Instagram, Substack and TikTok.

Today in Free Expression, columnist Meghan Cox Gurdon finds that her mental software is out of date; Thomas Fickley and Mark Perkins believe AI-free schools are better for kids; and John McMillian worries about Atlanta.

But first, democracy can’t afford doubts about elections . . .

Make Election Day One and Done

—Matthew Hennessey

Here we go again.

As political upstart Spencer Pratt’s share of the vote in Los Angeles’s nonpartisan mayoral primary faded—because Republicans are thin on the ground in the City of Angels—what followed was as predictable as traffic on the 405: howls of election theft from those who convinced themselves that social-media success would translate to success on Election Day.

California doesn’t have Election Day. California has Election Month. And therein lies the problem.

Democrats and progressives don’t seem the least bit concerned about the impression these lengthy ballot-counting processes leave with voters. They think Republicans and conservatives sound crazy when they say elections can be stolen—and they’re happy to let Republicans and conservatives sound crazy. But it shouldn’t be fine. If people lose faith in the fundamental fairness of elections, then democracy loses its meaning. It doesn’t matter if it’s happening or not. It’s the perception that counts.

There’s no excuse for taking a week or more to declare an election winner. A protracted process invites accusations of fiddling. Yes, I know that some of the people making those accusations aren’t doing so in good faith. Donald Trump and his allies are still living in a fact-free zone when it comes to the 2020 election. His goal when he talks about “rigged elections” is reality distortion. It’s very, very bad to use that language. I herewith urge him to stop.

While we’re waiting, let’s reflect on the historical record. There’s been plenty of funny business in American elections. Irregularities, dead voters, elongated recounts, ballot boxes found in the trunks of cars—all of it is documented and has really happened. So while it’s a little crazy to think that elections are stolen all the time, it isn’t totally crazy to think that they might be stolen sometimes.

Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t out to get you.

A good thing to do if you’re in a position of authority is to reduce paranoia in the political culture. Mr. Trump gets an F for his efforts in that regard. But when it comes to reassuring voters that our election systems are secure and transparent—that the computers are unhackable, the talliers are honest and nonpartisan, and the overseers are committed to fairness—Democrats get a D-minus.

Media lectures about the “myth” of voter fraud aren’t doing the trick. Neither is going on and on about how we need to make it easier to vote. It all contributes to the impression that you don’t care whether cheating is happening—so long as it might be helping the good guys. And it opens the door to the grumbling you’ll hear from now on whenever Mr. Pratt’s name is mentioned.

Anybody with a sincere interest in election integrity—perceived or otherwise—would insist on getting back to Election Day. One and done.

No Whey: Gym bros everywhere, beware: A protein powder shortage is looming. High demand for whey-based protein powders is leading to higher prices and lower supply. As an April report from the USDA put it; “Demand is strengthening, inventories remain tight.” That demand is so high is hardly surprising considering the recent cultural obsession with protein. Consumers have been going crazy for anything that claims to be a good source of the macronutrient, from protein chips, to protein Pop Tarts, to protein lattes from Dunkin’ Donuts. Some are blaming GLP-1 users for the shortage. The whey market, it seems, wasn’t prepared for so many people to start eating better. — Emma Camp

Kim Jong Boom: North Korea’s economy is thriving. Cellphone production in the Hermit Kingdom has soared, the Journal reports, and department stores now sell Chanel products and fancy restaurants offer lavish dinners for $150. Last year, more new homes were built in Pyongyang than were built in Los Angeles or Chicago. Where’s all the cash coming from? Arms sales to Russia for its war in Ukraine and increased trade with China, all in violation of international sanctions. Few North Koreans outside the political elite will actually reap the benefits. They’d kill for what Americans take for granted, even when the U.S. economy seems sluggish: freedom. — Mary Julia Koch

Kim Jong Gun. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/Associated Press

Sweets Surrender: Would you walk away from a Wall Street gig for a social-media side hustle? Allison Sheehan, 27, gave up a job in wealth-management at Goldman Sachs because the compliance team there gave her a hard time over her “Investment Baker” persona on Instagram. Ms. Sheehan deserves a tip of the toque blanche for betting on herself. It’s great to see that the old-fashioned American entrepreneurial spirit isn’t dead. But how long will it take for the dough to rise? Bakers don’t earn bonuses quite as rich the ones bankers have been known to get. — M.H.

Meghan Cox Gurdon

My coding is messed up. I keep running old programs and getting bewildered and annoyed when they conflict with new ones.

Every day, there’s another glitch, as the expectations of the past collide with the facts of the present.

Thomas Fickley and Mark Perkins

Photo: Mark Perkins

If high-school graduates are to navigate an uncertain economy and workforce successfully, they’ll need to know when and how to use the tools and technologies known as artificial intelligence. But the best path to AI mastery is total abstinence from AI for as long as possible.

John McMillian

Photo: Zuma Press

A mix of restaurants, cultural institutions and high-rise residential living makes Midtown Atlanta one of the city’s most attractive neighborhoods. Lately, however, a series of violent incidents has shaken residents and left many wondering if city officials can keep us safe.

No 20th-century journalist was better at predicting trends in the 21st century.

By Kyle Smith

The British prime minister and the American vice president get a distorted view of the other’s political world.

By Dominic Green

Pope Leo should speak to how the temptations of AI affect the average person.

By Bernard Jacobson

About Free Expression

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal.

Published directly to your inbox Monday through Friday, Free Expression features news and commentary from WSJ Opinion editors, regular columnists and other contributors.

Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.