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WSJ Free Expression

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John Coombs's avatar
John Coombs
3h

As someone who loves sports, thank you Louise and on the point of us men not watching women sports it's mostly true but I do love watching Caitlin Clark play basketball in my opinion she's the best player man or woman.

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Rex Pilger's avatar
Rex Pilger
4h

Sports fandom is a strange thing.

Jack Smith, a longtime LA Times columnist and USC Trojan fan, whom I read while in grad school (the Times was worth reading in those days) has asserted that women don't understand sports. Background: A few days before the column was published, USC was playing Notre Dame (I was unable to attend the game as we were back east for a wedding and family visit.) After the nuptial Mass, I checked out the game's halftime progress on the bar's TV as we waited to enter the reception venue. Oh, no! SC down 28-0 just before halftime. But, then, Anthony Davis ran back the last kickoff for a 99-yard touchdown. 28-7 at the half! Reluctantly I entered the reception with my wife and only caught the final results later. SC had gone on to win, convincingly; the Irish hadn't scored anything in the second half. A few days later, back in LA (and returning to the column), Smith provided evidence for his assertion (above). He first provided a brief summary of the game. Than, he wrote what his daughter-in-law had said after the game, "Oh, Mr. Smith, I knew they would win, all along." The columnist concluded, "Women don't understand football."

If this little story doesn't ring a bell - if you don't get it - that's okay. You're just not a football fan.

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