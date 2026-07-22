Fans watch the World Cup final in Tel Aviv on July 20. Photo: Tomer Neuberg/JNA/ZUMA Press

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I’m sorry to say that I’m not a sports fan. Asked recently if I’d be watching the World Cup, my gormless reply was that I’d never actually watched “an entire episode” of soccer, let alone a tournament. This amused my companions, and revealed a fact that has long been obvious to me: I would never have made it in sports journalism.

But I don’t disdain sports as some snobs do (their use of the word “sportsball” is a give-away). I respect the display of athletic accomplishment, and the success of an industry that is an important source of employment and tourist revenue. I also respect sports as a source of great joy to people whose lives are made better by both the playing and the watching.

This joy is clearly more common among men, a fact that vexes many people on the progressive end of politics, who tend to offer a sociological narrative as to why this gender gap exists. For a long time, the story goes, women have been deterred from taking an interest in sports through both explicit and implicit discouragement. Men dominate at every level—from disparities in prize money, to the demographics of commentators, coaches and fans—and this sends girls the message that they are unwelcome. If the culture were more encouraging, the theory has it, then there would be gender parity among both sports fans and sports participants.

Progressives aren’t entirely wrong here. Since Title IX was passed in 1972, the proportion of high school and college girls who play sports has risen enormously. This suggests that the availability of resources really does affect the willingness of girls and women to take part.

And yet, despite this shift, women are still more likely than men to drop out of sports once they finish their education, and men are more likely than women to watch professional sports. The gender gap is particularly marked at the most enthusiastic end of the sports fan spectrum, with American men more likely than women to describe themselves as “avid” fans. Cross-cultural study consistently finds that men are much more likely to participate in sports all over the world, although—revealingly—women who have unusually high levels of testosterone for medical reasons show greater interest.

As so often, the nature and nurture explanations are both partly correct. Men are on average stronger, faster and more aggressive than women because they have evolved to specialize in hunting and fighting, and evolutionary psychologists theorize that sport emerged as a useful opportunity for men and boys to safely practice these skills: running, tackling, throwing, dodging, tactical cooperation and so on. It also created an arena in which both men and women could assess the talents of different members of the group. Men could evaluate potential allies and rivals; women could evaluate potential mates.

This evolutionary explanation goes some way toward explaining the enormous difference in audience size for men’s and women’s leagues. I’m told by those who know about such things that watching women’s sports is objectively worse: The athletes are slower and weaker, which produces a less entertaining spectacle. Maybe that’s true. But I wonder if many people—and particularly men—also feel an instinctive aversion to gender-swapping in this domain. Even if the original purpose of sports has mostly been forgotten, there is still a lingering sense that athletes are playacting at hunting and warfare. And there has never been a society in which women make up the majority of hunters and warriors.

This relationship between sport and warfare was surely what the British Conservative politician Norman Tebbit was alluding to in a 1990 interview with the Los Angeles Times. “A large proportion of Britain’s Asian population fail to pass the cricket test,” said Tebbit. “Which side do they cheer for? It’s an interesting test. Are you still harking back to where you came from or where you are?”

In British political discourse this idea of the “cricket test” soon came to be known the “Tebbit test,” and the joke in my family is that my father regularly fails it. He opportunistically supports New Zealand (the country of his birth) in rugby, Australia (the country of his childhood) in cricket, and England (his adopted country) in soccer. Note that he has a shameless preference for betting on the winning horse.

Of course, what the “Tebbit test” is really testing for isn’t loyalty on the playing field but on the battleground. My father’s failure to pass the test is amusing, rather than sinister, because everybody knows that the sibling countries of England, Australia and New Zealand are never likely to go to war with one another. The response would be different if my father were, say, Russian by birth, and persisted in supporting Russia in sports fixtures even many decades after migrating to the West. It wouldn’t be unreasonable in those circumstances to wonder which side he would choose if the contest were no longer friendly.

Even in its highly stylized modern incarnation, sport still channels primal emotions and reveals primal allegiances. That’s why the people who talk dismissively of sportsball are missing a trick. You might not enjoy watching sports (I know I don’t), but you can still find it interesting.

Ms. Perry is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.