Photo: Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Good morning. Welcome to Free Expression, a daily newsletter on life, culture and politics from WSJ Opinion.

Today in Free Expression, columnist James B. Meigs says we’re still getting over the social distortions of Covid; Emma Camp finds that the latest attempted MeToo-ing fell flat; and Jonathan Cowan and Lily Cohen want the left to start calling out its antisemites.

But first, that alarm you’re hearing is coming from California Democratic headquarters . . .

Welcome to the Jungle Primary

—Matthew Hennessey

This is one of those things to which you hesitate to call attention, for fear of ruining it.

A UC Berkeley Institute of Governance poll released this Wednesday suggests the next governor of California could be a Republican. Sounds unbelievable, I know. Democrats enjoy a 2-to-1 voter registration advantage and a Republican hasn’t won statewide office in 20 years.

But since 2012 California has used a “jungle” primary system whereby the top two candidates proceed to the general election regardless of party. This is supposed to take the edge out of the polarization driven by low-turnout primaries.

Theoretically, in a state like California, Republicans would be motivated to vote not for one of their own candidates, but for the most moderate candidate on the Democratic side.

That theory assumes a commitment to strategic voting that is, shall we say, farfetched. People vote for candidates that they like and want to win, not with some complicated bank-shot scenario in mind.

The nightmare for California Democrats, of course, is that an overcrowded field will distribute their votes too widely. And that’s exactly what we have here: Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco, the two leading Republican candidates, are ahead.

Mark DiCamillo, director of the UC Berkeley survey, writes:

According to the latest poll, small business owner Steve Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, currently lead the field, with 17% and 16% of likely voter preferences, respectively, while each of the Democrats trail with even lower vote totals. The top Democrats are Congressman Eric Swalwell with 14%, and former Congresswoman Katie Porter (13%), followed by consumer protection advocate Tom Steyer at 10%.

None of the five other Democrats are getting more than 5% of the vote. Earlier this month, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, one of those under-5% guys, called on somebody—anybody!—to drop out. They all ignored him.

Politico speculates that Mr. Hilton could solve Democrats’ problem for them by consolidating GOP support ahead of the June 2 primary. But don’t make the mistake of assuming that Politico, of all outlets, understands how Republican voters think.

Mr. Hilton is a slick communicator and an impressive candidate. He visited us here at the Journal last summer and I found him engaging and sharp. But he has an English accent. There’s nothing wrong with that. I’m just not sure how well it plays on the streets of Bakersfield.

The other GOP candidate, Mr. Bianco, seems more like the kind of Republican candidate we’re used to seeing in the Trump era. He is a barrel-chested, law-and-order man sporting a beefy handlebar mustache. His campaign has come up with a top-tier lawn-sign slogan: Bianco—Because I Don’t Want to Move.

Nothing would make me happier than seeing California Democrats get lost in the jungle and locked out of the governor’s mansion for four years. But do me a favor and keep it under your hat. We don’t want to ruin it.

Less Than Ideal : At his confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee yesterday, Sen. Markwayne Mullin expressed regret for his rash public statements about Alex Pretti and Renee Good . He deserves kudos. We want politicians to own up to their mistakes. It would be better if they did it before they got nominated to be cabinet secretaries and needed to win over the votes of certain key senators. But let’s not let the perfect become the enemy of the good.

Slop Gun: Movie star Val Kilmer has been dead for a year, but he and his high cheekbones will be back in theaters soon thanks to generative artificial intelligence. Filmmaker Coerte Voorhees says he got permission from Kilmer’s children to use an AI version of the actor’s image and likeness in an upcoming film called “As Deep as the Grave.” This particular picture sounds more publicity stunt than cinema, but it seems certain we’ll soon be seeing long-dead celluloid heroes resurrected in new roles. I personally can’t wait for Spencer Tracy’s role in season three of “Landman.”

Photo: John D McHugh/Associated Press

Cancelación : It didn’t take long for labor icon César Chávez ’s cancellation mob to organize itself. Shortly after another paper published locally filled out what had been vague allegations against the late progressive hero Wednesday, the city of Fresno, Calif., announced it would change the name of César Chávez Blvd., a major thoroughfare. Officials at California State University, Fresno, rushed to cover a campus statue of Chávez with a lumpy black tarp. Sacramento floated the possibility of renaming its downtown César Chávez Plaza. Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday afternoon that he’s open to renaming César Chávez Day in California, coming up in a few weeks on March 31.

For the Birds: Animal activists are outraged that a New Jersey father who “decapitated” a seagull because it tried to steal a French fry from his daughter only served eight months in jail. “Cape May County Court has failed to protect community members of all species,” said one outraged gull-lover. Meanwhile, a human who punched another human to death in New York’s Penn Station walked away free as a bird. This is the world we live in.

James B. Meigs

It’s easy to feel like we’re done with Covid. But Covid isn’t done with us. The aftershocks of the Covid era are still rattling through our politics and public life.

The pandemic revealed how eagerly our public agencies, academic institutions, and the media fell into ideological lockstep, ignoring scientific data and skeptical voices. But it has also had unanticipated effects on right-leaning voters.

Emma Camp

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Evanston, Ill., Mayor Daniel Biss has been accused of an inappropriate relationship more than 20 years ago. At the time he was 26 and his accuser 20. This is a noncontroversy. It is neither empowering nor particularly feminist to view women as perpetual schoolgirls, unable to consent to any romantic relationship that has a whiff of power imbalance.

Jonathan Cowan and Lily Cohen

Photo: Noushad Variyattiyakkal/SOPA Images/ZUMA Press

There’s no excuse for putting political tribalism before Jewish safety. Or for overlooking hatred to generate likes online. Or for failing to act against the surge of antisemitism, spread by the Hasan Pikers of the world and normalized by too many on the Democratic side.

About Free Expression

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal.

Published directly to your inbox Monday through Friday, Free Expression features news and commentary from WSJ Opinion editors, regular columnists and other contributors.