Steve Hilton in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Jan. 14. Photo: Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist John J. Miller tells the story of how one “doubting Thomas” found faith; Rob Henderson explains how science can move past the replication crisis; and Mary Julia Koch lauds the daring rescue of an American airman in Iran.

But first, it was always a little too good to be true . . .

The GOP’s California Dream Is Slipping Away

—Matthew Hennessey

If you were rooting for a Democratic lockout in California’s overcrowded gubernatorial race, there’s bad news. Donald Trump may have just spoiled the fun.

On Monday, Mr. Trump endorsed front-runner Steve Hilton over GOP rival Chad Bianco. Mr. Hilton is a British political strategist and former Fox News host. According to the Real Clear Politics polling average, he is the overall leader in the race with 14.7% percent of the vote as of Monday. Mr. Bianco is sheriff of Riverside County. He is in third place with 13%.

For a few weeks earlier this year the two Republicans were running neck and neck at the top of the polls, while the Democratic field resembled a dog’s breakfast of single-digit support. Rep. Eric Swalwell has since squeezed in between Messrs. Hilton and Bianco with 13.7%.

Republicans are badly outnumbered in California. Democrats enjoy a 2 to 1 voter registration advantage. But splitting a smaller pool of voters only two ways—while Mr. Swalwell and seven other Democrats bickered, battled and bullied themselves into oblivion—offered a path to the GOP fantasy scenario. The Golden State’s “jungle” primary on June 2 will send the top-two finishers to the November general election, regardless of party affiliation.

The tantalizing prospect of a total Democratic wipeout had political observers as far away as Free Expression headquarters on the edge of our seats. Everybody loves a good car crash.

The key to pulling it off was keeping the split between the two Republicans relatively even, and keeping as many Democrats as possible in the race. That last part has so far gone precisely as planned, with analysts describing the Democratic race as less a campaign than a game of chicken.

After Mr. Swalwell on the Democratic side comes former Rep. Katie Porter (11.3%), billionaire businessman Tom Steyer (10.3%), former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra (4.3%), former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (4%) and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan (<4%).

Democrats often talk in lofty terms about public service as a noble calling fueled by patriotism and sacrifice. What we have here is nothing but a sweaty hog pile of ambition and self-interest. Everybody’s waiting for someone else to bug out, and nobody’s actually doing it.

The honesty on display is refreshing in a Trumpian sort of way. Never mind all that hot air about the public good. Politics is about power—who has it and who is being crushed by it.

California Democrats want power. They feel entitled to it. But do any of them want it bad enough to cut a deal with their supposed allies? The answer appears to be no.

Not yet, anyway. Maybe one or two of them will get around to it eventually. The big question is: How late is too late to save their bacon?

Unfortunately for us looky-loos, the Trump endorsement likely takes the wind out of Mr. Bianco’s fundraising sails. He’ll soon start bleeding percentage points, which means the dream of a complete Democratic lockout is probably over. The two GOP candidates would have to work together somehow to keep hope alive. And that would defy everything we know about how politicians operate.

Foreign Exchange: The all-but-certain diminution of Mr. Hilton’s fortunes in California’s gubernatorial primary means we won’t get to see a potentially interesting experiment play out: Would Americans accept the prospect of being governed (again!) by someone with a British accent—in our semiquincentennial year, no less? It also means that America retains a specific asymmetrical advantage. If you don’t pay attention to U.K. politics, you may not be aware that the U.S. has succeeded in a small effort at reverse-colonizing the mother country. American-born and Yankee-sounding Joy Morrissey has been a member of Parliament since 2019. Here she is wishing her constituents a Happy Easter in American English. Count it as a cultural victory. — Jack Butler

Funny Girl: Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman is getting a turn in the internet outrage barrel after telling a story that she probably should have kept to herself. In a video for Vanity Fair titled “SNL Cast Test How Well They Know Each Other,” Ms. Fineman described being fired as a teenage camp counselor for pulling down the pants of a 6-year-old boy. That sounds bad, I know. In her defense, she claims the boy had been harassing her by asking for hugs and repeatedly pulling up her shirt. Then again, he was six. Since the alleged victim is now in his mid-20s, I’m sure we’ll be hearing his side of the story soon. If he got right over it, the internet will too. But if he was traumatized for life by his summer pantsing at the hands of a high-school girl, Ms. Fineman is likely to have her turn in the barrel extended. — M.H.

Oh Chloe, what were you thinking? Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Take Me to the River: Last week, the New York State Health Department declared it safe to eat “some fish” from the lower Hudson River, up to four times a month. Levels of polychlorinated biphenyls, an industrial runoff chemical thought to be toxic in humans if ingested in sufficient amounts, have declined after decades of remediation. It’s being heralded as an environmental success story. But government environmental authorities—state and federal—had allowed those chemicals into the river in the first place. The government also insisted the remediation effort continue even when, at times, it increased PCB levels in parts of the river. Now, though, at least the greens have one less thing to complain about. Somebody whip up some tartar sauce. — J.B.

John J. Miller

Malcolm Muggeridge was one of the top journalists of his time. A British newspaperman who became an influential television broadcaster, he was a natural skeptic.

But in 1967, while filming a BBC program on the Holy Land, he had a moment of conversion. He spent his final years writing of his deepening faith, culminating in the 1975 publication of “Jesus: The Man Who Lives.”

Rob Henderson

Photo: Getty Images

Scientific research is a tool. Like any tool, it can be misused. Poor methods, small samples and selective reporting can produce unreliable results. That is why reforms such as larger sample sizes, making data sets publicly available and preregistration—or specifying hypotheses and methods in advance—have gained traction.

Mary Julia Koch

Photo: SEPAH NEWS/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

As the wounded U.S. Air Force colonel scaled a 7,000-foot mountain ridge and crouched in a cold crevice for 36 hours this weekend, he knew that Iranian fighters were hunting for him. But as an American warrior, he also knew that his countrymen would do everything in their power to find him.

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