Photo: David Zalubowski/Associated Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Meghan Cox Gurdon experiences the internet’s wrath; Rob Henderson argues that some elites are trying to make stealing seem virtuous; and Spencer Klavan calls on us not to let AI stamp on human creative faculties—forever.

But first, somebody is trying to hide the ball . . .

National Bluster Association

—Matthew Hennessey

Well, well, well. Chirp-happy Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says he may have gone a little overboard on the political stuff. Specifically, he “kind of” regrets calling President Trump a “buffoon” in 2016, “even though I felt it in my heart.”

I wonder what changed. For years the nine-time NBA champion took every open shot—calling Mr. Trump a divisive racist, a threat to democracy and other hard-charging stuff that you say when you’re the highest-paid coach in NBA history and Steph Curry runs your offense.

Sports reporters lapped it up. They learned they could always rely on the onetime Chicago Bulls sharpshooter for juicy anti-Trump quotes. That’s money in the bank during a six-month, 82-game slog of a season. Most sports journalists don’t even like sports that much. Who wants to write about the hybrid motion offense all the time? Politics are more fun.

Only last year the Nation was fantasizing that Mr. Kerr, 60, could light an “anti-Trump fire in the sports world.” But Mr. Kerr now says he wants to slow the game down a little. “I’ve learned that I need to be better in terms of representing our organization in a way that I could still let my feelings be known but not get too personal,” he told the New Yorker.

Mr. Kerr makes $17.5 million a year. His deal with the Warriors is running out and his team failed to make the playoffs for the second time in three years. There could be trouble in Mission Bay.

“League and team sources said throughout the season that Kerr’s desire to speak candidly on social and political issues has at times caused internal frustration,” wrote Nick Friedell in the Athletic on Thursday.

Uh-oh. Perhaps that explains why Mr. Kerr called a political time out. Everybody has a boss, after all.

On Friday, SF Gate reported on speculation that Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob has grown weary of his well-paid coach’s political pronouncements. Mr. Lacob may have told Mr. Kerr, in not so many words, to tone it down if he wants a new contract. It’s a real possibility.

But hang on: ESPN’s Marc Spears told Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game on Tuesday that Mr. Kerr feels he is “being stifled a little bit” at Golden State. Now he comes out saying he should take fewer fouls . . . that he has regrets . . . kind of?

Mr. Kerr must be getting ready to test the market. He surely knows that some owners—Mr. Lacob included—will prefer not to take an expensive chance on a coach who has a habit of making news off the court. It’s hard enough to keep players on the reservation. Ideally, your coach would be solving PR problems, not causing them.

If Mr. Kerr doesn’t understand this basic business reality, his agent does. So give the coach credit for his examination of conscience, but not much. His well-placed, well-timed expression of regret is probably nothing more than a fast-break toward a pay day.

Build the Wall : A headline in the Hill warns: “A flesh-eating screwworm is creeping dangerously close to the US border. Can anything be done to stop it?” The good news is that the flesh these screwworms eat isn’t human (cattle and livestock are on the menu). The bad news is that the pests are aptly named. The Agriculture Department has been busy sterilizing male screwworm flies and releasing them along the border at a rate of 100 million a week. The goal is for sterile boy screwworms to meet nice girl screwworms and spend a little private time together. The girls only mate once in their lives, so if all goes to plan, the population will plummet faster than you can say eww nasty. — M.H.

Crimes Against Couture: The fashion police are coming for Pete Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer Rauchet, for wearing a dress to the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner that looks identical to one sold for around $12 by the fast fashion brand Temu. She probably got it from “a local right wing boutique,” X users joke, noting that near-identical versions of her handbag are also sold on Amazon and by budget brand Shein. Everyone’s entitled to a fashion opinion. As long as it’s bipartisan. If progressive fashion plates Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Rama Duwaji ditched designer styles for affordable options, the critics wouldn’t sneer. They’d cheer. — Mary Julia Koch

Photo: Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press

Leave the Lady Alone : For a certain kind of online weirdo, Erika Kirk can’t do anything right. When video surfaced of her leaving Saturday’s WHCA dinner in tears following an attempted assassination of President Trump, a coterie of far-right posters took it as proof that women are too feeble to be leaders and home is where she belongs. If that wasn’t enough, a self-described “socialist socialite” scoffed at the dress Ms. Kirk wore, noting that it is “currently in the clearance section at saks fifth avenue.” Going after a widow for her tears and her fashion choices—especially when any normal person sees no problem with either—is beyond tacky. — Emma Camp

Traffic Jam: When asked why he wanted to climb Mt. Everest, mountaineer George Mallory is said to have replied, “Because it is there.” Why is a large block of glacial ice preventing the current crop of aspiring Everest summiteers from completing their journey? Because it is there—specifically, between base camp (17,598 feet) and camp one (19,900 feet). The gargantuan icicle is part of a glacial mass whose constant shifting makes the trek tricky. And dangerous: A sloughing from the glacier in 2014 killed 16 sherpas. The many climbers trying to get to the mountain before spring climbing season ends in May will have to wait for better conditions. They’re probably not the sort who need reminders that nature can be fickle, capricious and fierce. But let this be a lesson for those content to remain closer to sea level. — Jack Butler

Meghan Cox Gurdon

It is alleged that I have a withered, blackened soul. It is asserted that I am a MAGA pedo, a sociopath and a soulless ghoul. Also, my maiden name sounds like the plural form of male private parts, which I guess is pretty damning.

Strangers informed me of these characteristics of mine after I expressed exasperation on X with a quotation emblazoned on a wall at Reagan National Airport in Washington.

Rob Henderson

Photo: Noushad Variyattiyakkal/SOPA Images/ZUMA Press

“Stealing” sounds so tawdry. Microlooting is cleaner—a minor offense laundered into a boutique act of political protest. Indeed, much of upper middle class life is about rebranding disreputable behaviors to retain one’s position in the social hierarchy.

Spencer Klavan

Photo: Radek Petrasek/Zuma Press

AI models are inherently incapable of the freshness and creativity that good art demands. They’re also increasingly popular. But if we settle for the artistic dreck it pumps out, we’ll have given away a crucial part of ourselves and atrophied the muscles that make us free.

About Free Expression

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal.