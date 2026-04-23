WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Joe T Christian's avatar
Joe T Christian
7h

Elliot Kaufman Is No Idiot. Knowing Trump and reading the headline Elliot got exactly what he expected from Trump - an affirmation that Trump would stay the course and not let 2026 elections back him into leaving the Iranian conflict too early to make lasting change. I know Trump doesn't think he can be "played" but Elliot played him like a pro.

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