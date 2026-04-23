Photo: Truth Social

Good morning. Welcome to Free Expression, a daily newsletter on life, culture and politics from WSJ Opinion.

Today in Free Expression, columnist James B. Meigs says Zohran Mamdani’s left-wing fantasies have collided with reality; Howard Husock charges Cleveland with musical theft; and Carolyn D. Gorman reminds us it’s OK to be unhappy.

But first, nobody talks about my friends that way . . .

Elliot Kaufman Is No Idiot

—Matthew Hennessey

In a Truth Social note published Tuesday evening, President Trump called our colleague Elliot Kaufman an “IDIOT” and a “MORON.”

A lot of wind blows out of the Oval Office these days. It isn’t always possible to sort out hot air from hard policy. But I’m actually in a position to evaluate the accuracy of Mr. Trump’s claim. So let me tell you: He’s dead wrong. Mr. Kaufman is one of the smartest guys you could ever hope to meet.

What triggered the president’s ire was an op-ed under Mr. Kaufman’s byline headlined “The Iranians Take Trump for a Sucker.” That’s a provocative title, yes, but the piece delivers on the provocation. Mr. Kaufman wasn’t calling Mr. Trump a sucker; he was merely pointing out that the Iranians are acting like they think he is one. The piece offers plenty of recent evidence to support that claim.

Tehran is attempting to swindle the U.S. in negotiations—and Mr. Kaufman doesn’t want the swindle to succeed.

Mr. Trump’s insults are unfair and, like so much of what appears on his social-media feed, unpresidential. My rebel Irish blood runs quick when I hear someone talking trash about one of my friends. Since I’m unlikely ever to have the satisfaction of setting Mr. Trump straight in person, let me do it here.

Mr. Kaufman—actually, I’m going to jettison Journal style here and call him Elliot—came to the Journal as a Robert L. Bartley Fellow in 2018. That is, as an intern. Many interns come to us for a summer and then leave, off to other publications or to careers in other fields. But Elliot was, from the start, what you might call “a keeper”—a true newspaper man. He was the first ever Joseph A. Rago Fellow at the Journal.

In about eight years, Elliot has gone from intern to assistant op-ed editor, to letters editor, to the editorial board, where, in addition to bylined pieces like the one that twisted Mr. Trump’s knickers, he writes unsigned editorials that represent the institutional view of the Journal’s editorial board. Elliot’s rise has been based entirely on merit. He knows policy and reads widely. He writes with elegance and, crucially for someone in this business, speed. He thinks before he speaks, which is an admirable quality in any profession. He always stands ready to help when there’s an unglamorous job to be done. In short, he’s an ideal colleague.

Elliot Kaufman. A real good guy.

All things being equal, it would be better not to be called an idiot and a moron by the president of the United States. But no one should feel sorry for Elliot, who hails from Toronto and once mixed Gatorade as an equipment manager for the Stanford University men’s basketball team. Being called out by the president isn’t the worst thing that’s ever happened to him, or ever will happen. It may actually be a good thing. The world is on notice now that there’s a young man on The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board who can’t be ignored.

Elliot Kaufman is on top of the story. The really smart people knew this already.

Buttoned Down

—M.H.

Brooks Brothers equals class. That’s my attitude. From the moment I realized that it was time to start dressing like a grown up, the Brooks catalog became my fashion Bible. The flagship store on Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan became my church.

The staff there was friendly and professionally dressed. As an added bonus, the whole place smelled fantastic. The top-floor suiting section featured a pool table and wet bar where gentlemen could relax while awaiting their alterations. I never did this, of course, because I would have felt very silly. But I was glad it was set up like that. Everything at Brooks Brothers HQ looked (and smelled) the part. Shopping there made you feel serious, like an adult.

I once went there during an emergency situation. The staff was discreet. The first employee I encountered explained my issue to his colleague in appropriately hushed tones: “The gentleman split his pants.”

Sadly, the big store fell victim to the New York real estate wipeout of the pandemic. It’s gone.

Ivy Style isn’t always the style, but consistency is its appeal. If you drop a pretty penny on a Brooks Brothers suit, you know you won’t have to replace it in five years or risk looking foolish. Ties get wide and ties get skinny, but the repp isn’t going out of fashion.

Brooks does a lot more now than it once did. Along with Oxford cloth button-down shirts it sells quarter-zips, sneakers, T-shirts and cologne. You can even buy a baseball hat with the Brooks logo of a sheep suspended by a ribbon, which the company adopted in 1850. A 200-year history may not qualify a haberdasher as “established” in Europe, but in this country that makes Brooks Brothers plenty old.

The world changes, and even the stodgiest of brands have to change with it. But color me shocked to have received an email from Brooks yesterday: “Introducing Brooks Brothers X Brain Dead.” What looked like a typo was in fact promotion for a new product line: Brooks Brothers California. This is an “ongoing collection designed by the creative collective Brain Dead, bringing a new streetwear perspective to our historic American brand.”

Oh my. Brooks Brothers, previously synonymous with timeless American style, is adopting a streetwear perspective blending the “quality of tradition with the freedom of experimentation.”

No.

No. No. No.

This isn’t the direction I ever wanted my church to go. I know it makes me sound like a fuddy duddy, but—for me—this is a directional blunder on par with New Coke and the Cracker Barrel logo redesign. It’s change for change’s sake, new for new’s sake, weird for weird’s sake. I don’t like it, and I’m registering my displeasure in the only way I know—which is to plead publicly for the decision makers at Brooks Brothers to focus on the things that attracted guys like me in the first place: the classy stuff, the timeless stuff, the Ivy Style.

I suppose in a year or so all the tastemaking skateboarders at Venice Beach could be wearing $750 Brothers x Brain Dead embroidered polo sweaters, and I’ll have to admit I was wrong. But I doubt it.

Hot Air: North Korean actress Jane Fonda is out with an ad endorsing Tom Steyer ’s run for governor of California. This is more than just one wealthy California leftist endorsing another. Ms. Fonda praises Mr. Steyer for his environmental record. But if you really believe we’re in a “climate emergency,” then Ms. Fonda deserves some of the blame. In 1979 she starred in “The China Syndrome,” an alarmist movie about the dangers of nuclear power. Twelve days after the movie’s debut, a nuclear plant on Three Mile Island had a partial meltdown. Ms. Fonda took part in antinuclear demonstrations motivated by the incident. The resultant hysteria set one of the safest, cleanest and most reliable forms of energy back decades. Ms. Fonda is still opposed to nuclear, arguing in 2024 against restarting power production at the Three Mile Island facility. Won’t she think of the planet? — Jack Butler

You Otter Know Better: The Port of Bremerton, Wash., will shell out $350,000 to the family of a toddler who was attacked by a river otter in 2014. Local station KOIN reports that the child’s mother claimed the semiaquatic mammal “snatched” the child into the water as the family walked along the dock. Luckily the mother was able to fight off the beast, which “continued the attack” even as the family, who lived in a sailboat at the marina, tried to get away. That sounds traumatic, but $350K sure is a lot of taxpayer scratch to take away from a semipro bout with a waterproof weasel. Bremerton is right there in the Puget Sound system. What’s the going rate for an orca attack? — M.H.

I wasn’t going to hurt anyone. I just wanted to play. Photo: Robin Loznak/Zuma Press

It Can’t Happen Here: The U.K. Parliament approved a proposal to ban the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products to anyone currently under 17. The proposal will become law after it gets final approval from King Charles III. This is a hard policy to oppose, even for inveterate lovers of liberty. Smoking is delightful, as current and former smokers will attest. Yet it’s also dangerous and unwise, as the hundreds of millions whose lives were cut short by the nasty habit would attest if they could. It’s fair to say that in 2026 there is no good reason for anyone to start smoking. Letting those stuck with the habit exercise their freedom seems fair. Banning it for those who’ve got their whole lives ahead of them seems wise. Smoke ’em if you can find ’em.— M.H.

James B. Meigs

It didn’t take long for Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s revolutionary fantasies to collide with fiscal and political reality.

Friendly media outlets portray Mr. Mamdani’s climb-downs as signs that the boyish activist is growing in the job. But his policies aren’t based on the realities of life in New York. They still reflect his fantasy vision of how the entire world operates.

Howard Husock

Photo: George Walker IV/Associated Press

Take it from a Cleveland native: the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame doesn’t belong in my hometown. It should be in Memphis, Tenn., the true birthplace of the hopped-up blues music that conquered the world.

Carolyn D. Gorman

Photo: FOT. JACEK STANISLAWEK/Zuma Press

In the years since Sigmund Freud discovered the couch, Americans got the strange idea that happiness is the natural human condition. Unhappiness, they decided, is a psychological problem. It isn’t. It’s totally normal.

About Free Expression

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal.

Published directly to your inbox Monday through Friday, Free Expression features news and commentary from WSJ Opinion editors, regular columnists and other contributors.