By Barton Swaim

Paul Simon in New York on March 5. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/God’s Love We Deliver

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I’ve cherished the music of Paul Simon for 40 years but never saw the man perform till Saturday night.

Mr. Simon released his most famous album, “Graceland,” in 1986. I turned 14 that year. My stepfather bought the cassette tape. I had little idea who Mr. Simon was, but the album cover—a medieval fresco of a man on a horse—got my attention. I commandeered the cassette.

I knew nothing of Mr. Simon’s journey to apartheid-era Johannesburg to record the album, or about the brilliant way in which he recorded jam sessions by South African musicians, later wrote the songs to accompany that recorded music, and flew some of them to New York to complete the album. But from the first notes of the accordion in “The Boy in the Bubble,” I felt gripped by it.

The songs’ melodic inventiveness—the main thing in any song—of course delighted me. But three qualities particularly appealed, and they find expression in much of Mr. Simon’s oeuvre. The first I wouldn’t have been able to articulate at the time, but I felt it all the same. The vast majority of pop songs—the ones my pals and I listened to, anyway—throb to four-beat measures with stress on third beat. “Graceland” offered far more rhythmic variety. Its songs jump around with cross-rhythms and syncopations. I knew instinctively that this was something better than anything I’d heard before.

The second quality related to Mr. Simon’s diction. He used the sorts of words that ordinary pop and rock singers didn’t use—“staccato,” “institute,” “compensate”—many of them of four, five and six syllables: “allegations,” “affiliation,” “supernatural,” “cinematographer.”

The third quality relates to the second: The songs I heard alluded repeatedly to the ordinary struggles of modern urbanites. They gave me a glimpse into educated adulthood I secretly longed to understand. The singer in “Gumboots” finds himself in a taxi heading downtown counseling a friend who’d had a breakdown. “Fat Charlie the Archangel / files for divorce,” he sings in “Crazy Love, Vol. II,” plainly referring to himself. “He says, ‘Well this will eat up a year of my life / And then there’s all that weight to be lost.’ ” (There is no Vol. I, as far as I know.)

“Graceland” features a good bit of magical nonsense, but underneath you sense the aches of middle-class Americans trying to make it. From “You Can Call Me Al”: “Why am I soft in the middle? / The rest of my life is so hard.” He wonders why he has a short attention span but long, painful nights. The traveler in the album’s eponymous song, headed for some reason to Elvis’s home in Memphis, Tenn., has been through divorce—he has with him the child of his first marriage——and seeks relief at Graceland for reasons he can’t explain.

Later I would start a lifetime obsession with classical music, but Mr. Simon’s work never lost its power over me. Or my wife. Or daughters. When my oldest was a toddler, two songs could get her to stop crying every time: “Boy in the Bubble” and “Graceland.” Something about those rhythms, maybe. That the first of these concludes with the words, “And don’t cry, baby, don’t cry,” was always a nice touch.

On several occasions over the years, I’ve had plans to see Mr. Simon in concert, but unforeseen complications prevented it each time. Again I missed his farewell tour in 2018 and assumed I’d missed out. He couldn’t keep off the stage, and this year he’s on another tour. I saw him last weekend in Raleigh, N.C. My traveling companion was that same daughter.

In 2023 Mr. Simon brought out a deeply strange 33-minute album called “Seven Psalms” that I find almost unlistenable. He performed that first, accompanied by his wife, Edie Brickell, mercifully with no breaks.

After an intermission he sang the songs for which the crowd of about 7,000 had come: “Graceland,” “Diamonds on the Souls of Her Shoes,” “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” “Train in the Distance,” “Something So Right,” “Slip Slidin’ Away.” He included a few from the Simon and Garfunkel repertoire: “The Sound of Silence” and “America,” among others. Although “sang” isn’t quite the word. Mr. Simon is 84 and no longer has any vocal range. He talks through his songs, making it impossible for the audience to sing along, which we desperately wanted to do. Before he began “Under African Skies,” he invited Ms. Brickell back to the stage to sing the female line (originally sung by Linda Ronstadt). “That’ll improve the vocals,” Mr. Simon gamely acknowledged.

Even so, and leaving aside the “Seven Psalms,” I loved every note of it. If Mr. Simon wants to mumble off-key through his songs again next year, I will go to hear him. Barring any incidents or accidents.

Mr. Swaim writes the Unruly Republic column at the Journal.