Photo: Richard B. Levine/Zuma Press

Do half of Gen Z women want to ditch paid work to become antifeminist “tradwives”? A handful of conservative commentators rushed to say exactly that, touting the results of a poll that supposedly found 47% of young women want to take “the ‘tradwife’ path.”

“It’s so great to see many young women reject the lies of feminism,” wrote Mollie Hemingway, the editor-in-chief of the Federalist. “Keep going!”

Katie Miller—wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller—also praised the survey on X, adding, “The biggest lie women were told is that success comes from the workplace.” An article in the conservative American Spectator declared that the survey found a “plurality” of young women “would rather pursue some version of the ‘tradwife’ life.”

Left-wing media outlets also got in on the action. A March 31 Vice article on the survey announced that “Gen Z Women Are Obsessed With Becoming Trad Wives.”

But as it turns out, the survey indicates the opposite. The poll—from an essay-writing service called EduBirdie—claims that 47% of Gen Z women would prefer to be “happily married with kids and a normal job” over three other lifestyle options, including being a “trophy wife” with no job, being “highly successful” with no partner or children, and a life with “lots of travel” and a partner but no kids.

The least popular lifestyle—the “trophy wife” path—is the only one that doesn’t involve working. In all, 86% of respondents in the survey wanted to have a job, hardly indicating an antifeminist rebellion.

But that’s not how an EduBirdie blog post accompanying the results put it. Instead, becoming a typical working mom is described as “the ‘tradwife’ path.” Respondents who chose this lifestyle are framed as seeking “a calm and stable life: happily married with kids, and perhaps a job of their own, while the man is the primary earner.”

This framing is nonsensical. Why should women who said they wanted families, loving spouses and jobs be cast as ambivalent about employment, and in search of a male breadwinner? The whole survey seems strange. The respondents were only offered four possible lifestyles, and there wasn’t an option to attempt to have a high-powered career and a family.

The results are suspect. Reason writer Meagan O’Rourke noted that EduBirdie—whose site is primarily devoted to hawking an “AI-free” paper-writing service, not polling data—failed to provide detailed methodology for the survey beyond the claim that 2,000 Gen Z women were polled after being recruited online. When she asked EduBirde for comment, it ignored her. The bottom of the website also lists an address for a nondescript building in Cyprus.

The idea that nearly half of young women are aspiring “tradwives” is hard to credit. A 2024 Gallup survey indicates that Gen Z women are actually much more liberal than millennial women were in their 20s. But an easy culture-war dunk is sometimes too tempting, even when it relies on an unlikely assertion.

If one assumes the EduBirdie survey is reliable, the reasonable conclusion from it is that plenty of Gen Z women want a life that involves neither traditionalist gender roles nor workaholic “girlbossing.” A life that pairs a happy family with a career isn’t groundbreaking, but it certainly matches the aspirations of most young women I know. Despite traditionalist messaging on the right and “heteropessimist” antimarriage sentiment on the left, most of my Gen Z friends still dream of having it all.

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.