By Mary Julia Koch

My generation, Gen Z, gets a bad rap. They call us “the loneliest generation.” We’re told we don’t socialize, drink or date enough. Some say our attitudes could even herald the end of the human species.

The cure on offer is simple: Get off our screens and into the world. After the prolonged isolation of the pandemic, the 2020s should be our Roaring ’20s. I’m all for that. I like a good party. But something is getting lost in the discourse about Gen Z’s shortcomings.

The problem isn’t primarily social, it’s intellectual. The symptoms present on the outside, but the disease is raging on the inside. We’re losing our natural intellectual curiosity to “brain rot.” We doomscroll for hours online. We offload creative tasks to artificial intelligence. It isn’t that we have trouble socializing. We have trouble being alone.

Not on our phones, but with our thoughts. It’s in spells of stillness—a meandering walk, a long shower, a moment of meditation—that the mind has room to breathe. Creativity roars to life. Emotions fall into balance.

“Be alone, that is the secret of invention; be alone, that is when ideas are born,” said Nikola Tesla in 1934. The inventor spawned his “earthly miracles” not in a busy lab, but in the countless hours spent tinkering away at electrical systems and radio technology on his own. “Originality thrives in seclusion,” he said, “free of outside influences beating upon us to cripple the creative mind.”

Philosopher Blaise Pascal made a similar point nearly 200 years earlier: “All of humanity’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone.” Even before our age of digital distraction, Pascal observed that people invent pleasures and conflicts like hunting, war and gossip to avoid the unease of self-reflection. But a bit of boredom, he insisted, can be groundbreaking.

Solitude is particularly undervalued in the workplace. While collaboration is important, decades of research on creativity have shown that working alone—even for 90 minutes—produces more original and higher quality ideas than group brainstorming sessions. The mind focuses and solutions emerge, unencumbered by groupthink and the pursuit of consensus often found in a conference room of colleagues.

Take it from a night owl like me. I like to write in the late hours, when the honking cars on the street come to a halt and text messages and news alerts stop lighting up my phone. I probably wrote most of my senior thesis in college during bouts of insomnia, though my noise-canceling headphones were also helpful in the crowded library. I’m thankful for both.

Of course, choosing to spend time with oneself is different from loneliness, the latter of which contributes to Gen Z’s soaring rates of anxiety and depression. Yet the correlation between happiness and socialization is more nuanced than observers might think. A long-term study of adults aged 18-28 in the British Journal of Psychology found that people with higher IQs were actually less satisfied with life if they socialized with their friends more frequently. The research suggests those who think independently rely less on constant social interaction for validation and contentment. An evening spent at home with a book or a film will do just fine.

I have a tendency to say “yes” to any social invitation that I receive. But recharging your social battery means energizing your mental one. And rebranding solitude as something other than suffocating might help a rising generation produce the next Nikola Tesla.

