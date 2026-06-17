WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
3h

I think it’s surprising there aren’t more riots. Maybe there will be and should be after the report on girl rape by Muslims and a blind eye by the police gets out there more.

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MikeW's avatar
MikeW
5h

Education might reduce racism and tribalism, but it's not going to reduce outrage at atrocities like Belfast, Southampton, etc.

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