By John J. Miller

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Logan McIntire and Hillsdale’s Charles Woodhams on Feb. 8, 2025, in Owensboro, Ky. Photo: Greg Eans/Associated Press

The most thrilling basketball game I’ve seen in person involved a pair of schools that nobody has ever put into a March Madness bracket.

It was on a Saturday afternoon about a decade ago. The men’s team of Hillsdale College, where I work, hosted Lake Superior State University on Jan. 16, 2016. With about 7½ minutes on the clock, Lake State jumped to a 15-point lead and appeared ready to coast to victory.

I’m glad I stuck around. The Hillsdale Chargers started to chip away. Then senior guard Zach Miller took over. In the final three minutes, he scored 15 points. When he wasn’t shooting, he was feeding the ball to big man Kyle Cooper and fellow guard Nate Neveau. They also scored during Hillsdale’s red-hot run. With seconds to go, Mr. Miller passed to the lanky Stedman Lowry, who buried a three-pointer that put Hillsdale ahead and clinched the win.

The heroes of the game were outstanding players. They were also students. I used to see them around campus. They didn’t take courses with me, though other athletes have. They sometimes call their classmates “NARPs,” which stands for “nonathletic regular people.” To me, though, they’re all a bunch of young men and women trying to do well in school. Some are just better than the others at rebounding.

It’s easy to get cynical these days about college sports, as rich athletic programs recruit players who participate in revenue sharing and strike deals involving their “name, image, and likeness.” They may be formally connected to colleges and universities, but many of them don’t seem to bother themselves with schooling. The NCAA used to run public-service announcements in which college athletes claimed that “most of us go pro in something other than sports.” It dropped this long-running slogan as its most popular teams turned quasiprofessional.

Yet there’s a lot more to college sports than basketball and football in the NCAA’s Division I. There’s also Division II, which includes Hillsdale and Lake State. Its nearly 300 member schools try to balance academics and athletics, awarding only a limited number of sports scholarships. Recipients are authentic amateurs who compete at a high level. Then there’s NCAA Division III, with more than 400 members. It forbids sports scholarships. Its athletes are supposed to be students first.

The best hockey I’ve watched this year was on television: the men’s gold-medal game at the Winter Olympics, where the Americans beat the Canadians in overtime. The second-best game was an untelevised D-III match a week earlier at Thunder Ice Arena in Angola, Ind., between the Trine University Thunder and the Adrian College Bulldogs. The play was fast, the hits were hard and the score was close: Trine won, 3-2. There were even a couple of brawls. And my seats on the glass were $15 apiece.

Schools have teams because sports are an important part of education, for students of all ages. They offer lessons that lectures and books can’t. These involve the physical challenges of training and competition, playing through pain and discovering that when you fall—or get knocked down—you must stand back up. Players also learn about self-discipline, performance under pressure and winning with grace and losing with dignity. Sports encourage fitness, teach teamwork and build character.

The benefits are more than theoretical. In 2020, the NCAA commissioned Gallup to poll more than 70,000 students from the previous 45 years. The survey found that former athletes were more likely than nonathletes “to be thriving in purpose, social, community, and physical wellbeing.” They felt a greater sense of mission in their lives (54%, versus 49% among nonathletes), enjoyed more positive personal relationships (54% to 47%), possessed a stronger community engagement (49% to 43%), and were more likely to report good health (42% to 32%). Although the two groups described similar levels of financial satisfaction (41% to 40%), other data suggest that former high-school varsity athletes earn more money in their careers than their nonathletic peers do.

Perhaps these are merely correlations, and students wired for success are more likely to play sports. A more convincing possibility is that sports show students how to succeed on and off the field. John Tharp, the man who coached Hillsdale to its amazing win over Lake State, thinks athletics and academics are tightly bound. “My best teams on the court were always made up of the best students in the classroom,” he says, drawing on 29 years of experience.

The old-fashioned ideal of student athletics survives at hundreds of colleges and universities that belong to the NCAA’s second and third divisions, where the students really do go pro in something other than sports. Mr. Tharp’s former players prove it. Mr. Lowry is an accountant in Denver, Mr. Cooper is a financial planner in Michigan, and Mr. Neveau sells cheese products in Wisconsin. Mr. Miller—the player who sparked Hillsdale’s comeback—lives in Illinois. He teaches special education and coaches high-school basketball.

Mr. Miller is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.