Taylor Swift in Los Angeles on March 26. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/Associated Press

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She performs in a city and revives the local economy. She releases an album and it instantly hits No. 1. She eats at a restaurant and the next day it’s booked for weeks. She wears red lipstick and her fans do too.

Where Taylor Swift goes, swaths of young women follow. When the pop sensation marries Travis Kelce in the most extravagant way imaginable in New York this weekend, could she inspire many of her Gen Z fans who have shied away from marriage to fall back in love with it?

Many conservatives hope so. “Get ready for the great American baby boom,” declared conservative women’s magazine Evie after Ms. Swift announced her engagement last summer. MAGA voices championed it as a win for the conservative vision of femininity: The forever singleton who once described herself as a “childless cat lady” (in a jab at JD Vance) had ditched her steady stream of flings to settle down with a grizzly, All-American football player. Even President Trump, who’d said he “can’t stand” the pop star after she endorsed Kamala Harris for president, wished the newly-engaged couple “a lot of luck.”

Some Swifties, however, have fretted that their lovelorn bard could now ditch her career and embrace the tradwife lifestyle. When Ms. Swift released her album “The Life of a Showgirl” shortly after her engagement, feminist bloggers and TikTok commentators jeered at lyrics that romanticized suburban bliss, imagining “a couple kids” and “a driveway with a basketball hoop.” The underlying fear was that if Ms. Swift embraced the simple pleasures of marriage and family, she might abandon her career ambitions—and inspire a generation of young women to do the same.

Both sides overstate their case. It will take a lot more than an American wedding of royal proportions to turn around the West’s declining birthrates. And just because a woman has found the man with whom she wants to start a family—at 36, a few years above the median age of first marriage in the U.S.—doesn’t mean she’s embracing conservative views. The desire for love and security is a human instinct that doesn’t discriminate based on political orientation.

While the culture is rife with skepticism about marriage, most young people do want to find their own love story. Gen Z men and women are interested in long-term committed relationships, but fear of rejection or heartbreak often holds them back. If there are more positive portrayals of love out there, the prospect of it might seem less daunting, more rewarding for the risk-averse generation.

Say what you want about Ms. Swift and Mr. Kelce’s wedding location of Madison Square Garden. It’s outlandish and unreplicable. But young women who grew up listening to her songs about longing and betrayal will soon get to devour albums about marriage and—maybe—motherhood. No one thinks she’ll put down her pen.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.