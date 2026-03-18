Photo: Lesley Martin/Reuters

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Louise Perry surveys the West’s new contest for top talent; Rob Henderson deflates the manosphere; and David Skinner finds clarity and intent in writings of the Founders.

But first, finance and economics are not the same . . .

School’s Out for Supply and Demand

—Matthew Hennessey

The Journal reports that 39 states now mandate high-school students take a personal-finance course as a graduation requirement.

Wonderful! Great! It’s good to learn how to live within your means. Young people need to hear about credit scores and nest eggs.

Unfortunately, economics is being edged aside to make room. To some ears that may sound like a wash. It’s actually a net loss.

The difference between economics and finance is the difference between physics and engineering. One is general, the other specific. If it’s easier to conceptualize, think of the difference between a literature course and a journalism class.

Economics is a social science, which means it’s fundamentally an attempt to better understand human behavior. It’s concerned with production and consumption. It teaches students to think about margins and trade-offs.

Finance is more concrete, pragmatic, practical. It’s budgeting and planning, savings and investment.

Studying economics makes you a more thoughtful decision-maker. Studying personal finance makes you a better manager of money and credit. Each has its place, but when teaching young people, we generally start with concepts before moving to real-world applications, right? We want students to walk before they run.

Basic economic education is essential. In an ideal world every American would get a rudimentary grounding in the principles of supply and demand while still in short pants.

Middle-school students would learn about scarcity, incentives and opportunity costs alongside their algebra and Earth science. High schoolers would read Adam Smith as well as Shakespeare.

That this isn’t already standard practice has contributed to an epidemic of economic ignorance. The consequences are everywhere—at least two generations of Americans who don’t understand what prices are and how they’re set, who are ignorant of how wealth is created, who see markets as a rigged game, who think that national prosperity is a fixed pie, who believe changes in tax rates have no effect on behavior, who think you can just freeze the rent . . . the list goes on.

Teaching kids how to be responsible in their personal financial lives is important. But let’s not stop teaching them why it matters. That’s a trade-off we’ll live to regret.

Bad Boy : The Democratic Senate primary in Maine is getting salty. On Tuesday, Gov. Janet Mills released a barbed ad against her opponent, Graham “Oysterman” Platner . The spot features regular, everyday Maine women reacting to Mr. Platner’s old Reddit posts explaining that regular, everyday women shouldn’t drink so much if they don’t want to get raped. Mr. Platner says he’s “horrified” at his past posts. It’s understandable. They’re horrible. But his claim that he doesn’t recognize the man who made them is harder to credit. He’s easily recognizable. He’s the guy with the Nazi tattoo.

Chums: Most of us think sharks are cold-eyed killing machines. Apparently that isn’t quite the full picture. Who knew sharks have friends? The Washington Post reports that bull sharks, “one of the most aggressive species of sharks on the planet,” have been known to buddy up. These guys may be apex predators, but they have “relatively rich and complex social lives,” said one scientist who observes subaquatic social networks. I’m not sure what to do with this knowledge. It for sure doesn’t make me less afraid of bull sharks.

Photo: joseph prezioso/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Et tu, Chavez? : Latino union organizer Cesar Chavez gave Barack Obama his catchphrase—“Si, se puede (Yes, we can)!” Joe Biden put a bust of the left-wing labor icon in the Oval Office. Some have even promoted Chavez’s cause for Catholic sainthood. None of that will be enough to hold back the cancel mob. The United Farmer Workers union announced it will no longer celebrate its founder, who died in 1993, due to “troubling” yet unspecified allegations against him. If those mysterious charges prove to have merit, an awful lot of schools, streets and parks in California—including a national monument dedicated by President Obama in 2012—are going to need to be renamed.

Gridlock : New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wants to drop the speed limit on all city streets to 20 mph, while pushing the limit in school zones down to 15 mph. Won’t that make it harder to deliver on his other campaign promise of fast, fare-free buses?Something tells me this guy won’t be happy until we’re all commuting to work on tandem bikes.

Oh, For the Love of Brian: Monty Python funnyman John Cleese dances around the edges of common sense on social media. Sometimes he comes off as clear-eyed and levelheaded, other times a demented looney. Yesterday he hit the bullseye: “The UK has always been based at the deepest level on Christian values, regardless of dogma. Despite the many mistakes made by churches, for centuries British people have been influenced by Christ’s teaching. If these values are replaced by Islamic ones, this will not be Britain any more.”

Louise Perry

It’s normal for nations to compete over natural resources. Lately they are competing for a relatively small group of young and mobile people. Don’t be surprised if more governments start offering perks to enrich the economies of their own countries and as an act of aggression against their rivals.

Rob Henderson

Photo: chris delmas/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Manosphere influencers peddle luxury beliefs that are costly for their audience but relatively harmless for themselves. The young men who take the manosphere message most seriously are the ones most likely to suffer from it.

David Skinner

Photo: Alamy Stock Photo

American independence was written in pamphlets before it became a reality. Read essays from just before the American Revolution begins and you see a beautiful blur of authors discovering an important truth about themselves: They are Americans.

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