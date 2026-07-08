Prohibition agents pour moonshine into the Elizabeth River in Norfolk, Va., in 1922. Photo: Charles S. Borjes/Associated Press

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To toast the finalization of the U.S. Constitution, George Washington joined his troops and fellow Constitutional Convention delegates at Philadelphia’s City Tavern on Sept. 14, 1787. That night, 55 revelers enjoyed 54 bottles of Madeira, 60 bottles of Claret, eight bottles of whiskey, 22 bottles of porter, eight bottles of cider, 12 bottles of beer and seven large bowls of punch. The bar tab was roughly equivalent to $15,400 today.

How far we’ve come from the partying politicians of the Founding era. Five out of our last eight presidents had sworn off drinking by the time they entered office. In recent years, this rejection of imbibement has evolved into a partisan divide. A 2025 Gallup poll found a sharp decline in alcohol consumption among Republicans, only 46% of whom now say they drink, while Democrats are holding strong at 61%. Nonalcoholic “mocktails” are becoming more popular at Butterworth’s, the Washington watering hole frequented by Trump staffers and MAGA pundits. Among the online right, it’s now more fashionable to pop ZYN nicotine pouches, guzzle energy drinks and inject fat-dissolving peptides than chug beer or swig bourbon with your bros.

In some ways, sobriety culture reflects a well-founded interest in physical and cognitive health. Podcaster Joe Rogan quit drinking in 2025 on these grounds. But for some on the right, an aversion to alcohol has warped into a kind of Protestant puritanism, a revival of 19th-century temperance that favors order and tradition over revelry and indulgence.

Take the Gen Z influencer known as Clavicular. He condemns alcohol as a “looksmin,” detrimental to the physical optimization goals he calls “looksmaxxing.” In the so-called manosphere, teetotalism is about discipline, abstaining from the extra calories and inflammation associated with drinking. It contributes to productivity, which is seen as truly masculine. This mindset echoes the Prohibition-era view of alcohol as a vice that destroys home life and strips the economy of labor. The manosphere turns that obsession inward, toward improvement of the self, not the family or the country.

There are risks to drinking, true, but some of the alternatives carry their own costs. The peptide therapies trumpeted by Mr. Rogan and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are unregulated and under-researched. Nicotine pouches and vapes are more conducive to “locking in” at work or while playing video games than mingling with others and forming friendships, which pair better with a relaxing cocktail, not a high-strung rush. Occasional casual drinking promotes bonding. It helps unify and build trust, even across party lines. House Speaker Tip O’Neill was known to pour after-hours drinks for Democrats and Republicans alike.

Temperance also comes with political costs. Prohibition was ultimately a losing issue in part because it emboldened conservative Democrats to paint progressive Republicans as socially stiff and out-of-touch with the working class and immigrant communities. You could say the same about the “biohackers” and “looksmaxxers” of today’s ascendant New Right, who’ve found common cause with the rising tide of Christian nationalists. At the expense of being seen as fun, they’ve adopted the moralizing and intolerance that defined the woke left. “Part of Trump’s appeal was his basically liberal attitude toward the good life,” Matthew Gasda warns in UnHerd. “The Trump coalition will endure if it stays chill.”

Washington, even in the depths of his likely hangover on Sept. 15, 1787, would probably agree.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.