By Chloe Cole

Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, June 24, 2020. Photo: Callaghan O’Hare/Bloomberg News

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God bless Texas. On May 15, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that Texas Children’s Hospital will create the nation’s first clinic for detransitioners. As someone who started down the sex-change path at age 12, I can’t overstate how much this new clinic is needed. Until now, people like me have been wandering in a medical wilderness—hurt by those we trusted, searching for a path back to health and happiness.

Here are the facts. Between 2019 and 2023 alone, according to a Do No Harm investigation, nearly 14,000 American children received medical interventions to change their genders. The real number is likely much higher, since we didn’t get every insurance company’s data and some patients self-pay. Regardless, thousands of vulnerable teenagers and preteens were told they could become something they’re not. Their bodies were pumped full of chemical cocktails—puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. At least 5,700 kids got sex-change surgeries, such as double mastectomies and even the removal of their sexual organs. All before turning 18.

These treatments—if you can call them that—are invasive, irreversible or destined to create lifelong health challenges. How can these kids consent to all this while their minds and bodies are still developing? I can personally attest that vulnerable children and their families are being misled and manipulated. I can also attest that as they grow older, more and more of these young people will ask: How do I go back?

I’m now 21 and I’ve been asking that question since I was 16. I was a tomboy as a little kid. After getting sucked into social media and videogame communities online, I became convinced that I was a boy. Mental-health professionals affirmed my delusion, and doctors soon gave me puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and finally, at age 15, a double mastectomy.

They told me I’d finally be happy. I believed them. My parents believed them, too, because they’d been told that if I didn’t transition, I’d probably commit suicide. But after all that was done to me, I looked in the mirror and hated what I saw. I was growing up and realizing that I was, in fact, a girl.

I told my parents I wanted to detransition. Over the past five years, I’ve learned that no one has charted the road back. Transgender activists have convinced the medical profession that detransitioners essentially don’t exist. While many doctors know that’s false, it can be professionally risky to point out the truth. Treating a detransitioner amounts to admitting that gender ideology is built on a lie. The hormones and surgeries were supposed to make kids happy. But they don’t, because in reality so many of these kids are grappling with serious mental illness or the classic confusion of puberty.

Since I began my detransition, I’ve struggled to find care. I need ongoing treatment because of the scars I bear—scars that are both physical and mental. My breasts still bleed and are bandaged every day. When I look in the mirror, I frequently don’t recognize myself, because the puberty blockers and testosterone changed my facial structure. I’ll likely need therapy for the rest of my life because I have PTSD-like symptoms and flashbacks to what I’ve endured.

I wish I’d had a detransitioner clinic, where medical professionals undersood my pain and worked to help me regain my sense of self. But only now is such a clinic in the cards. The good news from Texas comes after Mr. Paxton investigated Texas Children’s Hospital, where at least 30 children received sex-change treatments. The hospital ultimately settled with the state. In addition to creating the detransitioner clinic, it will cover patients’ medical costs for the first five years.

Key details still need to be worked out. I hope the clinic will provide all the treatments that people like me need. That includes mental-health care, reconstructive surgeries and hormone treatments that try to restore, as much as possible, young bodies that have been damaged in ways that are often impossible to reverse fully. Detransitioners need a medical home that’s completely and unapologetically devoted to us.

I’ve talked with hundreds of detransitioners across America. We’re all heartened by the news out of Texas. But we’re angry, too. It should have never taken this long to create a clinic dedicated to some of America’s most vulnerable young patients. It’s a medical and moral crime that any child was subjected to a sex change in the first place—and that many are still being pushed down this painful road.

Ms. Cole is the patient advocate at Do No Harm.